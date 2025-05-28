A Wilderness Between Denver, Breckenridge, And Colorado Springs Is An Underrated Outdoor Paradise

Cutting its way through the Rocky Mountains and cradled by landforms like The Castle, McCurdy Mountain, and Sugarloaf Peak, a unique creek wends its way downstream by repeatedly ducking below ground. Named Lost Creek for its distinctive vanishing acts, it's also the namesake for an under-the-radar Colorado oasis spanning nearly 120,000 acres. Situated within Pike National Forest, Lost Creek Wilderness is a backpacker's dream, home to a trail network covering 136 miles, 105 of which lie within Lost Creek boundaries.

If you're on the hunt for more underrated Colorado gems like the most remote town in the Lower 48 or this destination with historic charm, scenic beauty, and a low cost of living, look no further. Just 50 miles southwest of Denver, Lost Creek Wilderness is an easy and picturesque drive to what feels like a world apart. You can also easily reach it in under two hours from both Breckenridge and Colorado Springs.

The closest town to Lost Creek Wilderness is Bailey, and trailheads are reachable from U.S. 285 or down a number of Colorado state roads. These dirt roads are generally passable for most vehicles, but be aware of recent weather, as heavy rainfall can muddy things considerably. At elevations ranging from 8,000 to 12,400 feet above sea level, hikes here are sure to get your blood pumping and heart racing, incredible views of the surrounding mountains notwithstanding!