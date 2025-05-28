A Wilderness Between Denver, Breckenridge, And Colorado Springs Is An Underrated Outdoor Paradise
Cutting its way through the Rocky Mountains and cradled by landforms like The Castle, McCurdy Mountain, and Sugarloaf Peak, a unique creek wends its way downstream by repeatedly ducking below ground. Named Lost Creek for its distinctive vanishing acts, it's also the namesake for an under-the-radar Colorado oasis spanning nearly 120,000 acres. Situated within Pike National Forest, Lost Creek Wilderness is a backpacker's dream, home to a trail network covering 136 miles, 105 of which lie within Lost Creek boundaries.
If you're on the hunt for more underrated Colorado gems like the most remote town in the Lower 48 or this destination with historic charm, scenic beauty, and a low cost of living, look no further. Just 50 miles southwest of Denver, Lost Creek Wilderness is an easy and picturesque drive to what feels like a world apart. You can also easily reach it in under two hours from both Breckenridge and Colorado Springs.
The closest town to Lost Creek Wilderness is Bailey, and trailheads are reachable from U.S. 285 or down a number of Colorado state roads. These dirt roads are generally passable for most vehicles, but be aware of recent weather, as heavy rainfall can muddy things considerably. At elevations ranging from 8,000 to 12,400 feet above sea level, hikes here are sure to get your blood pumping and heart racing, incredible views of the surrounding mountains notwithstanding!
Camp under the stars in Lost Creek Wilderness
The best way to experience Lost Creek Wilderness is with an overnight stay under the stars and stops at one or more attractive backcountry campsites. Along the way, check out historic timber buildings, enjoy some epic trout fishing, and take in dramatic rock outcrops. Colorado is famous for places like Cheyenne Mountain State Park, which boasts incredible recreation, camping, and diverse wildlife, and Lost Creek Wilderness is no exception, with a range of campsites to choose from, whether you prefer developed areas or more remote, dispersed options.
Campgrounds like Spruce Grove, located on Colorado Road 77, along with Tarryall Reservoir State Wildlife Area, offer convenient camping options without needing to backpack in. Spruce Grove can be reserved in advance at Recreation.gov. Currently, all sites here are non-electric and will run you $24 per night. Tarryall offers free camping on a first-come, first-served basis, but remember that either an SWA pass or hunting or fishing license is required for everyone over the age of 16 to visit most Colorado SWAs.
If really getting away is your thing, strap that tried-and-true tent to your rucksack and head out on the trails to one of Lost Creek Wilderness's dispersed campsites. You'll pass many that are used regularly, and the U.S. Forest Service strongly recommends using existing sites to minimize impact on the natural surroundings. Set up at least 100 feet from any body of water or trail, follow the Leave No Trace ethos, and you're guaranteed to be one happy camper.
Hike miles of colorful Colorado trails
Planning ahead is a must to get the most out of your visit to Lost Creek Wilderness. It's best to purchase or print maps in advance because it's unlikely you'll find cell phone service once outside of Bailey — something to embrace, because let's be honest, would you plan a remote mountain hike if you didn't really want to get away? Depending on the season or rainfall, creeks may be dry, so pack ample water and refill whenever you can. It's also always a good idea to take your time, especially if you're new to multi-day hikes or acclimating to the altitude. A visit to the area requires a permit, which can be picked up for free at the property's boundaries and trailheads. For maps and more information about wildlife, weather, and current alerts, stop by the South Platte Ranger District office in Conifer, an 18-minute drive northeast from Bailey.
Don't forget your field guide, either! Among numerous hearty, high-altitude plants, you'll be treated to towering Ponderosa pines and Douglas firs along with glimpses of incredible wildflowers like fairy slippers, dark-throated shooting stars, blue columbine, and many more in Lost Creek Wilderness. If you fancy yourself a bit of a mycophile, keep an eye out for the fly agaric's characteristic red cap and white speckles, the pointy tops of witch's hat, and the practically luminescent orange jelly spot. Plan your visit for late September, and you'll be treated to mountainside swaths of golden aspens as their leaves turn brilliant yellow and flicker in the sun. Arguably, one of the very best parts about exploring a hidden gem like Lost Creek Wilderness is feeling like, at least for a little while, you have Colorful Colorado all to yourself.