Hidden Within Colorado's Pike National Forest Are Haunted Train Tunnels Left Over From The Gold Rush

Before ski resorts and craft breweries became the state's trademark, Colorado's towns were forged in the heyday of the Gold Rush. In the mid-1800s — about 10 years after California's Gold Rush — those seeking to strike gold came to the area around Pikes Peak in Colorado and set up mining camps that burgeoned into towns like Independence, the once-thriving mining boomtown near Aspen that's now abandoned. There are still traces of these faded Gold Rush years, many of which come with an eerie story. One of Colorado's most haunted spots is a ghost town called Nevadaville, but some of the state's spookiest Gold Rush remnants are less obvious, lying deeper within the forest. Outside Colorado Springs in the Pike National Forest, the Gold Camp Road tunnels, once used for transporting gold, draw curious hikers and ghost hunters alike.

Gold Camp Road, more than 30 miles long, is a mostly dirt road that connects from Colorado Springs to Cripple Creek, which was once a gold mining camp. It was originally a railway route used for hauling gold between the towns. The nine Gold Camp Road tunnels were built to continue the route through the mountains. In 1988, one of the tunnels, tunnel 3, caved in, and parts of the road have been closed to vehicles ever since. This collapse fueled the tunnels' immersion into legend and ghostly lore. A rumor spread that the tunnel collapsed onto a school bus full of children, killing them all. While there's no proof of this actually happening, reports of paranormal activity associated with the alleged incident, like hearing children's laughter or seeing small hand prints on cars, have solidified the story as part of the tunnel's cryptic fascination.