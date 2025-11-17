Save Tons Of Luggage Space With This Affordable Dollar Tree Hack For Carrying Skincare Products

Travel is no reason to throw your skincare regimen out the door — whether that means a strict ritual of serums, masks, and moisturizers or a minimal three-step cleanse, tone, and moisturize routine. Not only will a regular, go-to routine keep you looking and feeling your best, it's also a way to carry a slice of home wherever you go, creating a sense of familiarity in the unknown. That said, carrying full-size products is impractical and takes up precious luggage space. Moreover, if you're traveling by plane, the TSA can also confiscate anything that doesn't follow their infamous 3-1-1 rule (with some unexpected exemptions). Other countries also have their own set of limits and regulations on liquid products. So, what do you do?

Fortunately, people are innovative, and social media exists, where you can find plenty of DIY tips and tricks. Creator of the YouTube channel, Cozy DIY Home, Christina, shares her best Dollar Tree travel hacks in a video, including a genius tip to transport your skincare products in a pill organizer. "I find that bringing all of my even small bottles of skincare on my vacation takes up a lot of room. It's hard to close my toiletry bag," she says, demonstrating how she decants her complete beauty routine into the individual compartments of the organizer.

Given that pill organizers are seal-packed and petite, this is a genius hack for anyone looking to transport their skincare products without bulking up their luggage. And if you're sold on the idea, Dollar Tree sells an inexpensive pill organizer (priced $1.25 at the time of writing) with seven daily boxes, each with two compartments for day and night use. All are neatly stacked in a clear case, which keeps them together with ease.