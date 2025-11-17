Between Akron And Cleveland Is Ohio's 'Tree City USA' Getaway With Family-Friendly Parks, Trails, And Outdoor Fun

There are many charming small towns in Ohio that offer up a relaxed atmosphere, but one city stands out for its prioritization of nature in particular. Known as one of Ohio's Tree City USA locations, Stow has received national recognition for 44 years as a part of that community. The National Arbor Day Foundation presents this award for a city's hard work and achievements regarding woodlands and trees. Stow is less than 8 miles away from the affordable city of Akron, Ohio, and those choosing to fly into the Akron-Canton Airport can rent a car upon landing and drive a short 20 miles to reach Stow.

Stow offers up plenty of activities to stay busy while visiting, with plenty of dining and shopping opportunities throughout the city. The aptly named the Cafe in Stow serves up American classics like burgers and clam strips, while Garrets Mill Diner's menu prides itself on its pancakes and its "oversized" Reuben sandwich with double the corned beef. Less than 5 miles from Stow is the city of Kent, home of Kent State University, and a robust downtown scene with bars, restaurants, shops, and all the hustle and bustle of a college town.