Between Akron And Cleveland Is Ohio's 'Tree City USA' Getaway With Family-Friendly Parks, Trails, And Outdoor Fun
There are many charming small towns in Ohio that offer up a relaxed atmosphere, but one city stands out for its prioritization of nature in particular. Known as one of Ohio's Tree City USA locations, Stow has received national recognition for 44 years as a part of that community. The National Arbor Day Foundation presents this award for a city's hard work and achievements regarding woodlands and trees. Stow is less than 8 miles away from the affordable city of Akron, Ohio, and those choosing to fly into the Akron-Canton Airport can rent a car upon landing and drive a short 20 miles to reach Stow.
Stow offers up plenty of activities to stay busy while visiting, with plenty of dining and shopping opportunities throughout the city. The aptly named the Cafe in Stow serves up American classics like burgers and clam strips, while Garrets Mill Diner's menu prides itself on its pancakes and its "oversized" Reuben sandwich with double the corned beef. Less than 5 miles from Stow is the city of Kent, home of Kent State University, and a robust downtown scene with bars, restaurants, shops, and all the hustle and bustle of a college town.
Camping and hiking at Stow Silver Springs Campground
Situated within Silver Springs Park, the Stow Silver Springs Campground is one of a handful of municipally operated campgrounds throughout the state. Site amenities include an adjustable grill, electrical hook-ups, a fire ring, and a picnic table. Stow Silver Springs Campground offers online reservations, which can be made at any time for any date throughout the open season. Registrations begin in February, with the open season ranging between mid-April to the end of October. If you need to cancel, there are no refunds, but receiving a credit amount is an option. There are 27 campsites, which are a mixture of shaded and open.
Heritage Lake is a nice amenity and includes an ADA-compliant kayak launch. Other amenities at the campground include kayaking, fishing, a tot-sized playground, open fields, and tennis and basketball courts. Hiking trails are available in the campground, and the woods are also available for meandering. For additional nature exploration, visit the Metro Parks' Bike and Hike Trail, adjacent to the campground. Another nearby attraction worth visiting is the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, which boasts stunning waterfall views.
City and community parks in Stow
Stow offers plenty of places to "stow" away for a few hours, with plenty of parks in the city. Additionally, there is the Fox Den Golf Course, and the Bow Wow Beach Dog Park for the four-legged family members, a fenced, non-staffed play paradise for your pups. There's also a 3-acre lake, separate spaces for large and small dogs, along with grassy knolls, and a sandy beach.
Sherwood Acres Neighborhood Park covers a little over an acre and houses playground equipment, along with picnic shelters, which are ADA accessible. Including Sherwood Acres, there are six neighborhood parks and four community parks, providing an abundance of well-lit basketball, tennis, soccer, and pickleball courts, a catch and release fishing lake, picnic tables, an arboretum, and open play areas. Throughout the parks and recreation space, there is no shortage of activities. There are shelters and facilities available for rent for large groups, family reunions, or work bonding sessions.