Hidden In The Beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains Is North Carolina's Underrated Town With Charm And Outdoor Adventure
Even though North Carolina is among the states that have gotten the biggest surge in tourism, there are still lesser-known gems in the mountains to discover like the quaint town of Old Fort. Named after Davidson's Fort, an outpost built during the Revolutionary War, Old Fort honors its heritage and educates visitors with a replica at Davidson Fort Historic Park. History buffs will also appreciate the Old Fort Train Depot in the center of downtown. Built in 1880, it now functions as a museum to celebrate the town's past as a railway hub.
Today, with its location in the Blue Ridge Mountains bordering Pisgah National Forest, Old Fort has become a modern hub for outdoor recreation. Its downtown has also grown in the past decade with shops, restaurants, art galleries, and breweries, taking this small but mighty place from a stop along your route to a getaway-worthy destination. "Living downtown, my family can easily walk or ride bikes to the grocery store, local breweries, restaurants and coffee shops, the library [...] and we can access hiking trails within a five-minute drive," said Old Fort resident Candace Reilly to Islands. "It's a really sweet, welcoming community to be a part of!"
A charming downtown and outdoor adventures in Old Fort
Like Lincolnton, another North Carolina gem with Blue Ridge views, Old Fort has a surprisingly delightful downtown. It's home to unique independent shops like The Common Pine for quirky gifts and the belle-meets-boho clothing boutique, Old Fancy. Get in some morning asanas at Old Fort Yoga and grab a post-class coffee next door at Seeker Coffee. Neighboring breweries, Hillman Beer and Whaley Farm Brewery, are ideal for gathering with friends for a pint along Mill Creek. Two art spaces — Arrowhead Gallery & Studios and Nanu Gallery — feature works by local artists and offer classes and workshops. Art lovers who like to plan ahead should schedule a visit at Turtle Island Pottery's appointment-only studio just 3 miles from downtown Old Fort.
Hikers and bikers have endless nearby options for getting outside in the fresh mountain air. Point Lookout Trail is a moderate 3.75-mile paved trail just over 3 miles from downtown Old Fort that lives up to its name with stunning mountain views. Perfect for families and hikers with little legs, Tom's Creek Falls is an easy 2-mile loop just 25 minutes north of town, with a 100-foot waterfall to bring the wow factor. Mountain bikers shouldn't miss Foothills Watershed, a cool hangout spot and bike park on the Catawba River with trails and pump tracks, plus food and beer. Hot tip: an onsite brewery is in the works.
Getting to Old Fort and planning your stay
Now that you've sorted out your itinerary, it's time to figure out where to stay in Old Fort. For a unique experience, book a glamping pod or forest villa at Wunderland Resort. Old Fort's new eco-adventure resort offers hotel-quality creature comforts alongside wellness-centered amenities like a natural water cold plunge and sauna. There are also plenty of vacation rentals on platforms like Airbnb including tiny homes, cabins, and unique stays like renovated buses.
Getting to Old Fort is easy with the Asheville Regional Airport less than 40 minutes away by car. Stop along the way and spend some time in Black Mountain, "America's prettiest small town" full of walkable charm and waterfalls, located about 10 miles from Old Fort. While in Black Mountain, be sure to check out the North Carolina Glass Center, where you can take one of the popular glass blowing classes and purchase one-of-a-kind works from local artists. Grab a bite next door at The Pure & Proper, where the bibimbap rice bowl is a local lunchtime favorite.