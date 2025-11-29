Hidden In The Beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains Is North Carolina's Underrated Town With Charm And Outdoor Adventure

Even though North Carolina is among the states that have gotten the biggest surge in tourism, there are still lesser-known gems in the mountains to discover like the quaint town of Old Fort. Named after Davidson's Fort, an outpost built during the Revolutionary War, Old Fort honors its heritage and educates visitors with a replica at Davidson Fort Historic Park. History buffs will also appreciate the Old Fort Train Depot in the center of downtown. Built in 1880, it now functions as a museum to celebrate the town's past as a railway hub.

Today, with its location in the Blue Ridge Mountains bordering Pisgah National Forest, Old Fort has become a modern hub for outdoor recreation. Its downtown has also grown in the past decade with shops, restaurants, art galleries, and breweries, taking this small but mighty place from a stop along your route to a getaway-worthy destination. "Living downtown, my family can easily walk or ride bikes to the grocery store, local breweries, restaurants and coffee shops, the library [...] and we can access hiking trails within a five-minute drive," said Old Fort resident Candace Reilly to Islands. "It's a really sweet, welcoming community to be a part of!"