These US States Have Gotten The Biggest Surge In Tourism

Despite a shaky global economy, travel to and within the United States has risen, with demand from both domestic and international visitors. A report published by Travel and Tour World in August 2025 found that four states in particular received the biggest surge in tourism in 2024: North Carolina, New York, Wyoming, and Montana. Looking at these destinations, it's likely that one of these may not come as a surprise: New York. According to the publication, the Empire State received over 315 million visitors in 2024, up from 306.3 million in 2023, per Governor Kathy Hochul.

Although often called the "least-friendly" state in America, New York is home to the country's most visited city, New York City, also known as the Big Apple. And for those who are nature enthusiasts and prefer a tranquil retreat, there's always Upstate New York. These same draws —big cities versus open landscapes — help explain why more visitors descended on Wyoming and Montana, where you can live out the ultimate Western lifestyle of your dreams.

The neighboring states are some of the least populated in the country, according to USA Today. Nevertheless, Wyoming generated $4.9 billion in tourism revenue, while Montana brought $5 billion. North Carolina, however, may be the most unexpected champion in the group. Despite being largely affected by Hurricane Helene in September 2024, the state saw strong growth in tourism.