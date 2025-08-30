These US States Have Gotten The Biggest Surge In Tourism
Despite a shaky global economy, travel to and within the United States has risen, with demand from both domestic and international visitors. A report published by Travel and Tour World in August 2025 found that four states in particular received the biggest surge in tourism in 2024: North Carolina, New York, Wyoming, and Montana. Looking at these destinations, it's likely that one of these may not come as a surprise: New York. According to the publication, the Empire State received over 315 million visitors in 2024, up from 306.3 million in 2023, per Governor Kathy Hochul.
Although often called the "least-friendly" state in America, New York is home to the country's most visited city, New York City, also known as the Big Apple. And for those who are nature enthusiasts and prefer a tranquil retreat, there's always Upstate New York. These same draws —big cities versus open landscapes — help explain why more visitors descended on Wyoming and Montana, where you can live out the ultimate Western lifestyle of your dreams.
The neighboring states are some of the least populated in the country, according to USA Today. Nevertheless, Wyoming generated $4.9 billion in tourism revenue, while Montana brought $5 billion. North Carolina, however, may be the most unexpected champion in the group. Despite being largely affected by Hurricane Helene in September 2024, the state saw strong growth in tourism.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, North Carolina is bouncing back
Natural disasters can devastate tourism, and it can take several years for destinations to recover. However, as Travel and Tour World reported, that has not been the case with North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. Per the North Carolina Department of Commerce, tourists spent $36.7 billion in 2024, compared to $35.6 billion in 2023. In a statement, North Carolina's Secretary of Commerce Lee Lilley said, "North Carolina has something for everyone, and that's why so many of our destinations shared the wealth in a record year for visitor spending." Indeed, those who travel to North Carolina will discover everything from the Biltmore Estate, which Samantha Brown says is an underrated outdoor paradise, to Black Mountain, 'America's prettiest small town' full of walkable charm, and much more.
Following the storm, the state prioritized repairs to the Blue Ridge Parkway, a beloved road through the Appalachian Mountains and one of North Carolina's biggest attractions. Of course, that doesn't mean the state avoided challenges. Western North Carolina, home to destinations such as Black Mountain and Asheville, was hit particularly hard by Hurricane Helene, and several counties in the region saw fewer tourist dollars in 2024.
Even so, more than half of North Carolina's 100 counties – 71 to be exact – recorded an increase in tourism revenue. That includes Mecklenburg County, where you'll find Charlotte, the biggest city in North Carolina. Travel and Tour World also noted that Utah, Louisiana, and Ohio experienced an influx of visitors. So, the next time you're planning a vacation, take other travelers' lead and consider exploring your own backyard.