Hidden In The Rockies Near Fort Collins Is A Mountain Mecca With Lakeside Camping And Horseback Trails
Fort Collins is an outdoor paradise filled with mountain charm, and it's a gateway to the Rocky Mountains of northern Colorado. One particularly picturesque mountain destination is Red Feather Lakes. It's less than an hour from Fort Collins, and it's everything you're looking for in a Colorado mountain getaway with trails, lakes, and forests to explore. It's a small community in the Roosevelt National Forest, and despite its proximity to the cities of Colorado's Front Range, it has an off-the-beaten path feel to it without a lot of crowds. Basically any outdoor adventure you're looking for, you can find it here from camping to fishing to horseback riding.
There are 14 lakes in the area with some of the man-made lakes here dating back to the late 1800s. Dowdy Lake, at 115 acres with three miles of shoreline, is the largest of the lakes in the area, and there's a year-round campground with 70 campsites along the southwest side of the lake. Sixty of the sites have electricity and can be used for RV or car camping; 10 of the sites are hike in tent camping only. The sites have picnic tables, and the campground has potable water and restrooms There's a boat ramp nearby, making it the perfect place to camp if you're spending time out on the water.
Camping at the tent-only sites from May 16 to September 20 is $30 per night; for the sites with electricity, rates start from $41 per night. Outside of peak season, rates start at $20 per night for all campsites. Even if you're not camping at Dowdy Lake, you can enjoy a lakeside lunch at the day-use picnic area. Parking costs $10 for the picnic area.
More camping and fishing at Red Feather Lakes
Another popular Red Feather Lakes camping spot is at West Lake. It has 36 sites, five of which are for tents only. Camping at West Lake is only available in peak season, and it's $28 for tent only sites and $41 for the others. More peak season camping is at the 10-acre Bellaire Lake where you can walk to the lake from the campground via a boardwalk. It has 27 sites, and it's $30 for tent only sites and $41 for electric hookup sites.
All of these delightful lakeside campgrounds have reservation sites, as well as some first come, first serve sites. They have bear lockers for your food and anything with a scent — make sure to use them, this is black bear country. The campgrounds are all set amidst the ponderosa pine forest. If you get up close to the trees (like nose-close) and inhale, you may smell the sweet baking cookies scent that typifies these majestic trees. For many, that smell defines Colorado, and it's being able to get up close and personal with the natural world that makes visiting places like this so magical.
Six of the lakes in the area are open to the public for fishing, including Dowdy, West, and Bellaire; each lake does have its own policies regarding boats, so make sure to check before you plan your visit. It's a popular place for trout fishing, including Rainbow and Cutthroat, and you can do it year round, if you've got the gear for ice fishing.
Red Feather Lakes horseback riding and other area attractions
Along with camping and fishing, the Red Feather Lakes area is good for horseback riding. There's a number of trails through the forest open to horses. One fun option is the 5.5-mile Lady Moon Trail to Disappointment Falls.Another fun one is the 7.5 mile trail that takes you up the summit of Mount Margaret. If you want a bit more guidance (or need a horse), Beaver Meadows Stables can take you on a horseback tour of the area. There's a number of options, from one-hour tours perfect for new riders and kids to longer options that include creek crossings. You can also board your horses there if you're passing through the area. The stables are a part of the 220-acre Beaver Meadows Resort and Ranch, and it has a mix of accommodation options including camping, private cabins, and condos.
For more information on the area, the Redfeather Visitor Center is near West Lake. Near Ramona Lake, you can find a small trading post and a restaurant/bar with some cabins nearby that you can reserve, in case camping isn't your thing. Another great mountain destination just a little over an hour from Fort Collins is Rocky Mountain National Park, filled with year-round outdoor adventure opportunities. It's more well-known than Red Feather Lakes, so it can be a lot busier, but it's still worth checking out if you have the time.