Colorado's Unsung Mountain Town Near Denver Is A Quiet Riverside Getaway With Fishing, Canyons, And Trails
Hidden in the foothills of the stunning Rocky Mountains, Pine, Colorado, often referred to as Pine Grove, Colorado, is a stunning mountain town along the South Platte River. While it may be a small town, home to less than 4,000 people, Pine still packs quite the punch in terms of fishing and other outdoor recreation opportunities in the Centennial State. The town is also nearby the Pike National Forest's millions of acres, seven peaks above 14,000 feet, and miles of trails.
Pine is just an hour southwest of Denver, America's craft beer capital and Colorado's thriving gem of a capital city. The nearest airport to Pine is also conveniently in the state's capital, Denver International Airport. From this hub, it's just under a 69-mile drive along Interstate 70 West and Highway 285 South. Train and bus transportation is available to Conifer, a town roughly 11 miles from Pine, Colorado, but rental cars are available at Denver International Airport.
Pine is a low-key, tiny mountain community, so don't expect bustling streets when you arrive. Instead, it's an unparalleled outdoor experience with massive spruce trees, rushing creeks, and mountain views. Anchorage Farm is a popular bed and breakfast in Pine located on a working equestrian ranch with rooms from $130 per night. Surrounding mountain towns like Bailey also offer accommodations like Two Bridges Lodge from $175 per night. With accommodations taken care of, Pine, Colorado, is a perfect base camp to unplug and immerse yourself in the wilderness of Colorado's high country.
Fishing and water recreation on the South Platte River
The town hugs the winding North Fork of the South Platte River, known for its legendary trout fishing status. Cheeseman Canyon is a stretch of this river just south of Pine, Colorado, considered by some as one of the world's top fishing destinations. The canyon is accessed via a 5.5-mile moderately challenging out-and-back trail traversing larger boulders and difficult terrain.
Pine Valley Ranch Park is home to the aptly named Pine Lake, a year-round fishing area less than 2 miles from the heart of Pine. With trails like the Pine Valley Loop and Narrow Gauge Trail, the park also offers access to the banks of the South Platte River and pockets of under-the-radar fishing opportunities. Pine offers a fly shop to round out your gear before hitting the water, or invest in clever travel fishing gear for vacation to keep you from using rentals. Native Fly Shop is located in the Pine Junction Country Store on Highway 285, offering fishing and camping supplies, live bait, and fishing licenses.
The stretch of the South Platte between Bailey and Pine, Colorado, is also a navigable whitewater rafting route. The over 10 miles of river between the two towns is an iconic Colorado route, but because of the Class IV and V rapids, it should be reserved for well-seasoned rafters. While water levels vary throughout the year, check the latest American Whitewater river flow information for the North Fork section of the South Platte River.
Scenic hiking trails and canyon climbs in Pine, Colorado
Despite its riverside appeal, staying dry is always an option in Pine. In the 883-acre Pine Valley Ranch Park, the Park View, Strawberry Jack, and Pine Lake Loop is a 2.5-mile loop-style trail near town that is ideal for bird sighting. Mourning doves, red-tailed hawks, and American robins are some popular species of birds in the park. The trail heads through an aspen grove before ascending through the canyon, providing hikers with views of the Pike National Forest and the winding Platte River.
For a unique climb to a unique rock formation known as the Chair Rocks, the Colorado Trail is a 9.9-mile out-and-back trail in Pine that isn't quite as much a canyon hike but does offer some pretty remarkable views. Mountain bikers and hikers looking for a challenge can take on one of the area's epic trails, the Buffalo Creek Big Loop, a 24.7-mile moderately challenging loop trail through the Pike National Forest.
Pine is just 35 minutes from one of Colorado's most scenic mountain roads with spectacular views if you're visiting while it's open in the summer months. Guanella Pass offers views of Mount Bierstadt, one of Colorado's epic "14ers." From the hiking trails in the Pine Valley Ranch in the Jeffco Open Space to the locally renowned trout fishing in Pine Valley Open Space, the Pine, Colorado, ticks the boxes on every outdoor enthusiast's wish list.