Colorado's Unsung Mountain Town Near Denver Is A Quiet Riverside Getaway With Fishing, Canyons, And Trails

Hidden in the foothills of the stunning Rocky Mountains, Pine, Colorado, often referred to as Pine Grove, Colorado, is a stunning mountain town along the South Platte River. While it may be a small town, home to less than 4,000 people, Pine still packs quite the punch in terms of fishing and other outdoor recreation opportunities in the Centennial State. The town is also nearby the Pike National Forest's millions of acres, seven peaks above 14,000 feet, and miles of trails.

Pine is just an hour southwest of Denver, America's craft beer capital and Colorado's thriving gem of a capital city. The nearest airport to Pine is also conveniently in the state's capital, Denver International Airport. From this hub, it's just under a 69-mile drive along Interstate 70 West and Highway 285 South. Train and bus transportation is available to Conifer, a town roughly 11 miles from Pine, Colorado, but rental cars are available at Denver International Airport.

Pine is a low-key, tiny mountain community, so don't expect bustling streets when you arrive. Instead, it's an unparalleled outdoor experience with massive spruce trees, rushing creeks, and mountain views. Anchorage Farm is a popular bed and breakfast in Pine located on a working equestrian ranch with rooms from $130 per night. Surrounding mountain towns like Bailey also offer accommodations like Two Bridges Lodge from $175 per night. With accommodations taken care of, Pine, Colorado, is a perfect base camp to unplug and immerse yourself in the wilderness of Colorado's high country.