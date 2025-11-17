Between Oregon And Washington Is A Columbia River Preserve Perfect For Wildlife Watching

The Umatilla National Wildlife Refuge was established in 1969 in the Columbia Basin to ensure a viable habitat for all the migratory and local birds, and wildlife in general. Not only did the building of the John Day Dam a bit downstream in the Columbia make this an urgent need, but its location in the middle of the Pacific Flyway meant that this diverse watery ecosystem is important for native and migrating birds alike. While there are endangered and protected species found here, such as bald eagles and songbirds, the abundance of ducks, Arctic geese, and more is a great draw for bird hunters.

The Umatilla Refuge is a popular destination for waterfowl hunters who make sure to get the right licenses and permits and follow the regulations. Duck and geese swarm the marshes, croplands, islands, and shrub-steppe that make up this special place. While some might wonder why hunting is permitted in such a protected wetland, it should be noted that Ducks Unlimited, a nonprofit founded by waterfowl hunters, is one of America's top conservation organizations, and it specializes in preserving and protecting public wetlands.

Regardless of how you enjoy it, Umatilla National Wildlife Refuge is a fulfilling destination for birdwatchers and bird hunters. It's also a great place for people who like to walk through and around wild protected wetlands or who just want to take in the scenery in a magical stretch of river surrounded by magical biomes.