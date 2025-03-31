Washington's Wine And Waterfall Road Trip Offers Sweet Sips And Stunning Sites In One Scenic Route

There is an astonishing number of wineries in Washington State: 900 according to recent estimates. Though arguably not as famous as more celebrated wine-growing regions in North America, such as California and Florida, the history of wine in Washington goes all the way back to the 1800s — though the exact date is debated. Online wine merchant VINVM says the first grapes were planted in Fort Vancouver in 1825, Ron Irvine's book "The Wine Project" generally points to the 1820s (via The Seattle Times), and Discover Washington Wine says the first grapes in the state were grown in Walla Walla in the 1850s. Regardless of where it started, the industry grew toward the end of the century as European immigrants arrived in the United States, bringing their winemaking skills with them. Washington state wine exploded in popularity and production in the latter half of the 20th century.

Washington is perfect for scenic road trips taken at a meandering pace as you soak in the flavors and aromas that the state's wineries have on offer. The region is particularly famous for producing merlot as well as cabernet sauvignon, but there are plenty of hidden secrets to uncover on the Washington wine trail.

But it's not all wine. One five-day itinerary suggested by Moon Travel Guides' Matthew Lombardi begins on the Oregon border near Portland and focuses on several of the state's famous waterfalls, suggesting cultural and gastronomic sites you may want to visit on the way. The route is ideal for those traveling by car, though RVs are also served by several RV parks along the way. Make sure that you plan your winery visits in advance, and either bring a designated driver or take care not to drive while intoxicated.