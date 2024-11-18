One Of America's Most Charming Small Town Main Streets Is Nestled In A Washington Wine Region

When people think of wine in the U.S., the Tuscany-esque Napa Valley usually springs to mind. However, there are other regions across the country producing vino that often rivals that of California's more famous vineyards. One such spot can be found in the far southeast corner of Washington State, around the charming town of Walla Walla.

Boasting over 3,000 acres of vineyards and more than 130 wineries, Walla Walla is a magnet for anyone passionate about the art of fermenting grapes. That said, there's more to the place than bottles of red, white, and rosé. Walla Walla's tree-lined chief thoroughfare was deemed one of "The 39 Most Beautiful Main Streets Across America" by Architectural Digest, and the quaint downtown core is packed with great shops, top-notch eateries, cafes, museums, and, yes, plenty of wine bars and tasting rooms.

The open country, wheat fields, and rolling hills surrounding Walla Walla only add to the area's splendor. In addition to the array of wineries visitors can tour, there are also some historic and arty towns in the area worth checking out, as well as a national forest offering plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation. Walla Walla is also an educational hub, home to three different institutions of higher learning, including Whitman, a small liberal arts school that is often rated the top university in Washington State.

