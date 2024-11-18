One Of America's Most Charming Small Town Main Streets Is Nestled In A Washington Wine Region
When people think of wine in the U.S., the Tuscany-esque Napa Valley usually springs to mind. However, there are other regions across the country producing vino that often rivals that of California's more famous vineyards. One such spot can be found in the far southeast corner of Washington State, around the charming town of Walla Walla.
Boasting over 3,000 acres of vineyards and more than 130 wineries, Walla Walla is a magnet for anyone passionate about the art of fermenting grapes. That said, there's more to the place than bottles of red, white, and rosé. Walla Walla's tree-lined chief thoroughfare was deemed one of "The 39 Most Beautiful Main Streets Across America" by Architectural Digest, and the quaint downtown core is packed with great shops, top-notch eateries, cafes, museums, and, yes, plenty of wine bars and tasting rooms.
The open country, wheat fields, and rolling hills surrounding Walla Walla only add to the area's splendor. In addition to the array of wineries visitors can tour, there are also some historic and arty towns in the area worth checking out, as well as a national forest offering plenty of opportunities for outdoor recreation. Walla Walla is also an educational hub, home to three different institutions of higher learning, including Whitman, a small liberal arts school that is often rated the top university in Washington State.
Vines, grapes, and sunshine galore
Washington is known as a dank, rainy place. But while this reputation may hold true on the Western flank of the rugged Cascade Range, the state's eastern side, where Walla Walla is situated, enjoys the kind of weather that is normally associated with more Mediterranean climes. Walla Walla sees around 260 days of sunshine each year, with the mild winters and hot summers that wine grapes love, making it the ideal place to plant vineyards.
When you're ready to sample the local goods, look no further than downtown, where over 30 tasting rooms are in operation. Spring Valley Vineyards features standout wine made from Syrah — a grape that Walla Walla is famous for — along with farm-to-table dining, while The Thief was named one of Wine Enthusiast's best wine shops in the country. Kontos Cellars boasts 1,000 cases of premium Bordeaux varieties grown by third generation farmers; Echolands occupies a 2,000-square-foot space where wine-lovers can enjoy an array of varieties; and DAMA Wines is a laid-back, female-owned operation where customers are welcome to bring outside food into the tasting room.
You can also head straight to the source, as many local estates host tastings along with food pairings. Surrounded by the gently rolling hills of the Palouse and backdrop of the Blue Mountains, Abeja specializes in small batch releases. For a piece of Spain in the Walla Walla Valley, head to Valdemar Estates, which focuses on Rioja paired with tapas and Spanish classics such as Jamón Ibérico and paella, while Rasa Vineyards offers a Master of Wine tasting with co-owner Billo Naravane. For visitors in the mood to make a number of stops in Walla Walla wine country without having to worry about getting behind the wheel, several companies offer both transportation and tours.
Where Northwest history meets a thriving present
Walla Walla holds a special place in Pacific Northwest history; Lewis and Clark visited the area in 1805, and the town later hosted a fur trading post, military garrison, and Christian mission. Visitors can soak in this local heritage at the Fort Walla Walla Museum and Whitman Mission Historic Site, both of which document the fascinating, and sometimes tragic, history that made the town what it is today.
While wine is king in Walla Walla, there are also a number of great dining options in town. Head to Hattaway's on Alder, which serves southern-inspired dishes made from fresh, Northwest ingredients, or get down with the imaginative, locally sourced haute cuisine of The Marc. The Whitman College Sculpture Walk is also not to be missed; this self-guided tour features 20 pieces made by various artists — including graduate students and alumni of the prestigious school – and is a great way to walk off that glass or two of Grenache you had over lunch.
The greater Walla Walla region is also worthy of exploration. Just 25 minutes up the road is Waitsburg, a thriving farm town home to artists and musicians, famous for its Christmas celebrations. Dayton, located only 30 miles away, is a settlement at the base of the Blue Mountains that oozes history and old-time Americana. And when it comes to outdoor pursuits, the adjacent Umatilla National Forest is a wonderland for camping, hiking, mountain biking, fishing, and more. This makes Walla Walla a perfect springboard for diving into some of the best nature the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
Of course, Walla Walla isn't the only place in the Pacific Northwest that produces stunning wines. For more innovation on the vine, check out Oregon's Willamette Valley.