Vermont's Wildly Affordable Family Gem Was Voted The Number One Ski Resort In The East

It's never been more expensive to ski or snowboard in the United States. Climate change, inflation, and a range of other factors have been driving up prices, sometimes unpredictably — the cost of a ski lift ticket literally changes with the weather at some mountain resorts — and the 2025 to 2026 season will break records, with daily lift passes going for approximately $329 at winter sports hotspots like Vail and Deer Valley. Luckily, it's still possible to hit the slopes on a reasonable budget at the family-friendly Smugglers' Notch, Vermont.

Considered among America's most affordable ski resorts by SkiMag and consistently voted as No. 1 on the East Coast, Smuggler's Notch (known to regulars as "Smuggs") has 1,000 skiable acres, 78 trails, and eight lifts across three mountains. Lift passes for mid-December start at just $65 for adults and $49 for seniors and youth (part of the resort's early-late season promotional pricing). During peak season, which includes holidays and weekends, prices for daily lift passes climb to $125 or $99 (adults and seniors or youth, respectively), still a bargain compared to other U.S. resorts charging upwards of $300.

It's possible to save more by skiing mid-week, when lift passes cost just $85 for adults and $69 for seniors and youth. Beginners who'd rather stick to the easiest trails on Morse Mountain will also pay less: lift passes to this section of the resort range from $49 to $99 for adults and $39 to $75 for seniors and youth, depending on when you go. Find out more about the most affordable ski resort towns across America.