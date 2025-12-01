Vermont's Wildly Affordable Family Gem Was Voted The Number One Ski Resort In The East

By Bridget Gleeson
A person skis down snowy slopes in Vermont Wirestock Creators/Shutterstock

It's never been more expensive to ski or snowboard in the United States. Climate change, inflation, and a range of other factors have been driving up prices, sometimes unpredictably — the cost of a ski lift ticket literally changes with the weather at some mountain resorts — and the 2025 to 2026 season will break records, with daily lift passes going for approximately $329 at winter sports hotspots like Vail and Deer Valley. Luckily, it's still possible to hit the slopes on a reasonable budget at the family-friendly Smugglers' Notch, Vermont. 

Considered among America's most affordable ski resorts by SkiMag and consistently voted as No. 1 on the East Coast, Smuggler's Notch (known to regulars as "Smuggs") has 1,000 skiable acres, 78 trails, and eight lifts across three mountains. Lift passes for mid-December start at just $65 for adults and $49 for seniors and youth (part of the resort's early-late season promotional pricing). During peak season, which includes holidays and weekends, prices for daily lift passes climb to $125 or $99 (adults and seniors or youth, respectively), still a bargain compared to other U.S. resorts charging upwards of $300

It's possible to save more by skiing mid-week, when lift passes cost just $85 for adults and $69 for seniors and youth. Beginners who'd rather stick to the easiest trails on Morse Mountain will also pay less: lift passes to this section of the resort range from $49 to $99 for adults and $39 to $75 for seniors and youth, depending on when you go. Find out more about the most affordable ski resort towns across America

Plan a ski trip to Smugglers' Notch

A ski lift at Smugglers' Notch, Vermont Joshua77/Shutterstock

Democratic pricing — including the option to pay less to access just the beginner slopes — is one of several reasons Smugglers' Notch is a hit with families. The resort's ski school offers a wide range of youth-oriented group and private lessons, camps, multi-week programs, and adaptive skiing. The Nordic Ski & Snowshoe Adventure Center provides family-friendly options for snowshoeing, ice skating, and cross-country skiing, and a lively calendar of indoor activities includes family bingo nights, holiday events, and more. 

Also appealing to families are the spacious condo-style lodgings at Smugglers' Notch. The resort's condominiums have fully equipped kitchens and laundry room access, and some feature cozy living rooms, fireplaces, and patios. Prices for a family of four (two adults and two children) start at just $134 per night. Some condos are situated within walking distance of the slopes, and a free shuttle bus connects those that are located further away. 

On-mountain dining options include the Morse Mountain Grille, serving avocado toast and pancakes for breakfast (there's also a kids' menu) and comfort food like burgers and steaks for lunch and dinner. Upscale Hearth & Candle Restaurant has a more sophisticated menu and a full bar, and the Waffle Cabin serves up sweet treats near the ski lifts. Burlington, a lakeside escape and Vermont's top college city, home to the state's largest airport, is about an hour away by car.

Recommended