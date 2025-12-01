Vermont's Wildly Affordable Family Gem Was Voted The Number One Ski Resort In The East
It's never been more expensive to ski or snowboard in the United States. Climate change, inflation, and a range of other factors have been driving up prices, sometimes unpredictably — the cost of a ski lift ticket literally changes with the weather at some mountain resorts — and the 2025 to 2026 season will break records, with daily lift passes going for approximately $329 at winter sports hotspots like Vail and Deer Valley. Luckily, it's still possible to hit the slopes on a reasonable budget at the family-friendly Smugglers' Notch, Vermont.
Considered among America's most affordable ski resorts by SkiMag and consistently voted as No. 1 on the East Coast, Smuggler's Notch (known to regulars as "Smuggs") has 1,000 skiable acres, 78 trails, and eight lifts across three mountains. Lift passes for mid-December start at just $65 for adults and $49 for seniors and youth (part of the resort's early-late season promotional pricing). During peak season, which includes holidays and weekends, prices for daily lift passes climb to $125 or $99 (adults and seniors or youth, respectively), still a bargain compared to other U.S. resorts charging upwards of $300.
It's possible to save more by skiing mid-week, when lift passes cost just $85 for adults and $69 for seniors and youth. Beginners who'd rather stick to the easiest trails on Morse Mountain will also pay less: lift passes to this section of the resort range from $49 to $99 for adults and $39 to $75 for seniors and youth, depending on when you go. Find out more about the most affordable ski resort towns across America.
Plan a ski trip to Smugglers' Notch
Democratic pricing — including the option to pay less to access just the beginner slopes — is one of several reasons Smugglers' Notch is a hit with families. The resort's ski school offers a wide range of youth-oriented group and private lessons, camps, multi-week programs, and adaptive skiing. The Nordic Ski & Snowshoe Adventure Center provides family-friendly options for snowshoeing, ice skating, and cross-country skiing, and a lively calendar of indoor activities includes family bingo nights, holiday events, and more.
Also appealing to families are the spacious condo-style lodgings at Smugglers' Notch. The resort's condominiums have fully equipped kitchens and laundry room access, and some feature cozy living rooms, fireplaces, and patios. Prices for a family of four (two adults and two children) start at just $134 per night. Some condos are situated within walking distance of the slopes, and a free shuttle bus connects those that are located further away.
On-mountain dining options include the Morse Mountain Grille, serving avocado toast and pancakes for breakfast (there's also a kids' menu) and comfort food like burgers and steaks for lunch and dinner. Upscale Hearth & Candle Restaurant has a more sophisticated menu and a full bar, and the Waffle Cabin serves up sweet treats near the ski lifts. Burlington, a lakeside escape and Vermont's top college city, home to the state's largest airport, is about an hour away by car.