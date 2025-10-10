Vermont's Top College City Is A Lakeside Escape With Indie Shops, Local Eats, And Fun Campus Energy

At the start of every summer, Burlington, Vermont undergoes a population shift that shows its college colors. With the school year over, many of the roughly 17,000 students at the three major area colleges — University of Vermont, Champlain College, and Saint Michael's College — return home. In their absence, the city on the shores of Lake Champlain returns to its full-time population of about 44,000 and adopts a less rambunctious tone that's aided by the heat, humidity, and influx of tourists. This is also when Burlington slips on the Birkenstocks and takes to the streets, parks, patios, beaches, and festival grounds, making the most of the few short months of warm weather.

The rest of the year, when classes are in session, Burlington remains the definition of a college town. In fact, most of the students live within walking distance of downtown — in and around the neighborhoods that ring the campuses of Champlain College and University of Vermont up the hill, as well as the dormitories in them. Indeed, higher education is baked into the DNA of Burlington, with the founding of the University of Vermont in 1791 — the same year Vermont joined the newly independent United States of America. As a result, the downtown area exhibits a youthful spirit and boasts all the businesses, facilities, and amenities that college kids love, including indie shops, record stores, cafes and restaurants, bars and breweries, and entertainment venues.