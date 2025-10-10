Vermont's Top College City Is A Lakeside Escape With Indie Shops, Local Eats, And Fun Campus Energy
At the start of every summer, Burlington, Vermont undergoes a population shift that shows its college colors. With the school year over, many of the roughly 17,000 students at the three major area colleges — University of Vermont, Champlain College, and Saint Michael's College — return home. In their absence, the city on the shores of Lake Champlain returns to its full-time population of about 44,000 and adopts a less rambunctious tone that's aided by the heat, humidity, and influx of tourists. This is also when Burlington slips on the Birkenstocks and takes to the streets, parks, patios, beaches, and festival grounds, making the most of the few short months of warm weather.
The rest of the year, when classes are in session, Burlington remains the definition of a college town. In fact, most of the students live within walking distance of downtown — in and around the neighborhoods that ring the campuses of Champlain College and University of Vermont up the hill, as well as the dormitories in them. Indeed, higher education is baked into the DNA of Burlington, with the founding of the University of Vermont in 1791 — the same year Vermont joined the newly independent United States of America. As a result, the downtown area exhibits a youthful spirit and boasts all the businesses, facilities, and amenities that college kids love, including indie shops, record stores, cafes and restaurants, bars and breweries, and entertainment venues.
The big four college hotspots of Burlington
While Burlington extends beyond the downtown core to several suburban areas, four sections remain the primary stomping grounds of college students. The first are the neighborhoods where they live, roughly bordered by North and South Willard streets, North and South Winooski Avenues, North Street, and Maple Street. Here, the handsome Victorian, Queen Anne, and Greek Revival homes are now filled with apartments, although more than a few wear a century-plus of partying on their shingles. The second hub is the Church Street Marketplace and surrounding blocks. This is where students shop, work, play, and shake out the stress of finals.
On Lake Champlain's shores, find the next college hotspot. The area is dominated by Waterfront Park, one of Burlington's biggest parks and a city highlight. Along the boardwalk, docks, and green lawns, college students lounge about, tuck into books, toss frisbees, and attend outdoor concerts and festivals. Waterfront Park is also home to two other Burlington highlights, the family-focused ECHO, Leahy Center for Lake Champlain and the Island Line Trail — a stunningly beautiful, mixed-use path that runs along the lake for 14 miles, connecting via bike ferry in summer to the romantic, picturesque Vermont islands.
The fourth college hub is Burlington's South End. The former industrial district a few blocks south of downtown has undergone a wholesale renovation and is now home to art galleries, indie shops, cafes, restaurants, breweries, the Burlington Farmers Market, and festival grounds.
Travel tips for Burlington, Vermont
Because Burlington is Vermont's largest city, it's also the state's transport hub. By air, travelers arrive at Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport, less than 5 miles from downtown. Two Amtrak lines run through the area, too. The Ethan Allen Express arrives daily from New York City at the Burlington waterfront, while the Vermonter from Washington D.C. stops 6 miles away in Essex Junction, on its way to St. Albans, Vermont's underrated lakeside town that surprises with Victorian streets, craft brews, and cute shops. Greyhound and Flixbus also run from Boston, and Vermont Translines from Albany, New York. Cars need only follow Interstate 89 from New Hampshire or Canada to reach Burlington.
Downtown Burlington offers the most options in the state for accommodations and dining, too. Numerous major hotel chains, including Hilton and Marriott, operate properties here, especially close to the waterfront. For a locally owned option, try the LEED-certified Hotel Vermont. The area also contains a scattering of inns, most notably the boutique Made INN Vermont and Blind Tiger Burlington. For eating and drinking, look to standouts like A Single Pebble for upscale Chinese, Honey Road for Mediterranean tapas, Bistro de Margot and Leunig's Bistro for French, and Kismet Mediterranean Grill for Turkish. To add some fun with the flavor, head to Food Truck Fridays in the South End in the warmer months. Nearby, Zero Gravity Brewery — one of the five best breweries in Vermont — also serves some excellent bistro bites.