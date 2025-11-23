Between LA And San Diego Is A Lavish Hot Springs Resort With Mediterranean Spa Vibes

When you're heading on a SoCal trip and want to get a tad outside of some of California's breathtaking coastal parks for a wellness-focused inland respite, you might look to Murrieta Hot Springs Resort. You will find this nearly 46-acre property about 82 miles southeast of Los Angeles and 65 miles north of San Diego, which makes it a relatively easy drive for your trip from either city. This property reopened to the public in February 2024, a return to its original feeling after a restoration project that cost around $50 million. For nearly three decades, the resort was closed to the public while it functioned as a private Christian conference retreat, so its reopening has been met with much anticipation, given its long history in the area.

As you walk the property, you will see architecture in Spanish Revival and California Mission styles. This design can be seen across the property from the bathhouses to the lodges, and is central to the resort's Mediterranean vibe. The restoration revived historic structures like the original 1902 bathhouse. You'll find over 170 rooms and suites available for your stay, spread across buildings like the Stone Lodge. The interior decor is seen as tranquil, continuing the clean lines and natural materials. Premium suites are available, with some having large tubs or personal patios.

The average price for a room can fluctuate, often between $290 and $450 per night, depending on the season and day of the week you choose to visit. Since it's between a couple of Californian hubs, you'll likely fly into airports like Ontario International Airport (ONT), about 51 miles away, or John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, around 65 miles. You can also land at the San Diego International Airport (SAN), which is 67 miles from the resort.