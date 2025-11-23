Between LA And San Diego Is A Lavish Hot Springs Resort With Mediterranean Spa Vibes
When you're heading on a SoCal trip and want to get a tad outside of some of California's breathtaking coastal parks for a wellness-focused inland respite, you might look to Murrieta Hot Springs Resort. You will find this nearly 46-acre property about 82 miles southeast of Los Angeles and 65 miles north of San Diego, which makes it a relatively easy drive for your trip from either city. This property reopened to the public in February 2024, a return to its original feeling after a restoration project that cost around $50 million. For nearly three decades, the resort was closed to the public while it functioned as a private Christian conference retreat, so its reopening has been met with much anticipation, given its long history in the area.
As you walk the property, you will see architecture in Spanish Revival and California Mission styles. This design can be seen across the property from the bathhouses to the lodges, and is central to the resort's Mediterranean vibe. The restoration revived historic structures like the original 1902 bathhouse. You'll find over 170 rooms and suites available for your stay, spread across buildings like the Stone Lodge. The interior decor is seen as tranquil, continuing the clean lines and natural materials. Premium suites are available, with some having large tubs or personal patios.
The average price for a room can fluctuate, often between $290 and $450 per night, depending on the season and day of the week you choose to visit. Since it's between a couple of Californian hubs, you'll likely fly into airports like Ontario International Airport (ONT), about 51 miles away, or John Wayne Airport (SNA) in Orange County, around 65 miles. You can also land at the San Diego International Airport (SAN), which is 67 miles from the resort.
The relaxing hot springs at Murrieta Hot Springs Resort
The hot springs themselves have a history going back to the Native Americans in the area who first used the water and recognized its therapeutic properties. But it wasn't until 1902, when a German immigrant named Fritz Guenther bought the property that would become Murrieta Hot Springs Resort to build a world-class health spa. Guenther was known in the region for his construction of the Monterey Hotel, later the California Hotel, and, by the late 1920s, a Mineral Bath House that was built on the site. The resort changed ownership in the mid-1900s and was eventually bought by Calvary Chapel of Costa Mesa in 1995. This group ran it as a private conference center and Bible college until 2022, when Olympus Real Estate Group acquired the property, beginning the restoration to its original lavishness.
The property also has curated gardens and trails, and you'll find paths that go through the grounds, connecting the different pools. Some tiered pools have views overlooking a central lake on the property, and the resort has more than 50 geothermal pools and water features to check out. Fun fact: The water is sourced from a fault line that is hundreds of feet below the ground and has a specific mixture of minerals like sulfate, chloride, boron, calcium, and lithium. The different pools also vary in temperature, from a 50-degree cold plunge to over 100-degree hot tubs, making it one of the most luxurious destinations in the world for soaking in hot springs. When you're staying overnight, you'll get 24-hour access to the outdoor pools. There's an adult-only area called Bathhall, which includes a steam room and a large sauna. The resort also puts on guided wellness sessions for you to join.
A Mediterranean spa oasis at Murrieta Hot Springs Resort
Head to the spa for further indulgence, and best of all, when you book a spa treatment, you can use a complimentary day pass to all the aforementioned hot spring pools. This access includes entry to the Serenity Garden, which is an exclusive, adult-only spot with more pools. On top of Bathhall, you can check out a Kneipp Reflexology Walk, an experience that uses warm and cool mineral water and walking over smooth stones to boost your blood flow.
Similar to other extravagantly posh California coastal resorts, you will find all sorts of massages, body treatments, and facials on the spa menu. Some specific options to book are the Magnesium Muscle Melt Body Scrub, the Honey Avocado Quench, and the Serious Sleep Massage. A complimentary activity available to guests who book specific treatments is the Clay Cove, which is a terrathermal mud therapy session where you apply bentonite clay from the Mojave Desert (mixed with the local mineral water) and let it dry in the sun before rinsing.
The resort has a handful of dining options as well, including Talia Kitchen. This is the main restaurant on-property that serves Southern Californian food for brunch and dinner. Guenther's is a lobby bar that serves classic cocktails and appetizer-style bites. For casual fare, Cafe Azuli offers healthy, family-friendly options you can enjoy poolside. You can get your morning (or afternoon) coffee at Brew 1902, and The Tortoise Shell is a waterfront bar for drinks.