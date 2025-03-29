This Extravagantly Posh Coastal California Resort Will Loan You A Luxury Car For A Curated Road Trip
Terranea Resort, located at Rancho Palos Verdes along the Southern California coastline, quite literally transports guests to a luxury getaway with views of the Pacific Ocean and one of the most incredible California spots that you need to visit, Catalina Island. The resort covers approximately 102 acres and features a truly special amenity called DESTINATIONS by Lexus, also known as the "Road Trip Series." The collaboration with the luxury car manufacturer allows guests staying overnight to use one of the cars for free for up to three hours to check out the Southern California area. While not quite the same as jumping in a driverless Uber ride, this program does feature pre-planned driving routes through which guests can experience adventure, romantic, scenic drives, or just a casual cruise in the beautiful weather.
The routes are designed to bring travelers through natural and coastal settings of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, with markers that point out places to see, suggested stops, and landmarks to take note of. If you're not wanting to drive, the resort and Lexus provide complimentary shuttle services on the property and to nearby attractions like the lighthouse, golf courses, racquet clubs, and other local activities that might be of interest. The program allows guests to use current Lexus models and it requires drivers to be at least 21 years old, have a valid U.S. driver's license, and show proof of current auto insurance. While this might not be the most budget-friendly California vacation destination, you can participate in this luxury program only if you're staying at Terranea Resort, where regular guestrooms start around $650 per night.
Other activities and attractions at Terranea Resort
Other than the luxurious driving program, Terranea Resort has a wide range of activities like kayak tours, paddleboarding, and surf lessons. It also provides snorkel gear for guests wanting to dive under the water and check out the Terranea Cove. Another popular excursion that you can do while visiting is watch whales during migration season on the property's cliffside to view this magical sight, or go back in the water on a boat charter. If you want to stay moving, you can hike along the trails and up the cliffs to catch rays, while soaking in the natural views.
Since water activities might not be for everyone on the trip, Terranea also offers land activities like archery, getting up close to birds of prey in a falconry experience, or guided horseback riding. For sporting activities, you can use the tennis and pickleball courts available at nearby clubs. The Spa at Terranea opens up to ocean views with many different types of treatments and massages, a 5,000 square-foot fitness center, and sound baths. Golfers can play at The Links at Terranea, which is a nine-hole, par-three golf course right on the ocean. It also has four different pools that are around the property, with one being an adult-only area, while also providing a Kids Club with activities for the youngsters.
Where to grab a bite to eat at Terranea Resort
Terranea Resort has eight different places to eat, and includes fine-dining options like at Mar'sel, which serves a blend of California and French style food, with a panoramic view of the Pacific. Another, more laidback option is Catalina Kitchen, which serves up seafood buffets, as well as traditional Sunday brunch dishes and a happy hour. There is also the Asian-inspired restaurant Bashi, which serves Japanese, Chinese, and other Southeast Asian cuisine, while Nelson's has a more chill vibe with seating around the bar and firepit settings.
When you're starting your day, or are after a midday pick-me-up, Sea Beans offers various coffee drinks, or after your spa treatment or workout, you can get a healthy snack from Solviva. You can also sit, listen to music and enjoy ocean views with a craft cocktail at the Lobby Bar and Terrace. If you're someone who doesn't want to leave the pool because, well, vacation, then you can chill poolside at The Grill at the Pool to grab classic American style food and drinks to continue lounging.