This Extravagantly Posh Coastal California Resort Will Loan You A Luxury Car For A Curated Road Trip

Terranea Resort, located at Rancho Palos Verdes along the Southern California coastline, quite literally transports guests to a luxury getaway with views of the Pacific Ocean and one of the most incredible California spots that you need to visit, Catalina Island. The resort covers approximately 102 acres and features a truly special amenity called DESTINATIONS by Lexus, also known as the "Road Trip Series." The collaboration with the luxury car manufacturer allows guests staying overnight to use one of the cars for free for up to three hours to check out the Southern California area. While not quite the same as jumping in a driverless Uber ride, this program does feature pre-planned driving routes through which guests can experience adventure, romantic, scenic drives, or just a casual cruise in the beautiful weather.

The routes are designed to bring travelers through natural and coastal settings of the Palos Verdes Peninsula, with markers that point out places to see, suggested stops, and landmarks to take note of. If you're not wanting to drive, the resort and Lexus provide complimentary shuttle services on the property and to nearby attractions like the lighthouse, golf courses, racquet clubs, and other local activities that might be of interest. The program allows guests to use current Lexus models and it requires drivers to be at least 21 years old, have a valid U.S. driver's license, and show proof of current auto insurance. While this might not be the most budget-friendly California vacation destination, you can participate in this luxury program only if you're staying at Terranea Resort, where regular guestrooms start around $650 per night.