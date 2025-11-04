California's Coastal Park Is A Breathtaking Escape With Glass Beaches And Whale Watching

If your ideal coastal trip involves shores of sea-tumbled glass and watching gray whales from a bluff, you might want to point your itinerary toward MacKerricher State Park. This protected area extends for almost 10 miles along the Northern California coast, just north of the town of Fort Bragg. You'll find a shoreline that has rocky parts with coves in the lower sections, while other areas have longer beaches. The land was originally a coastal ranch belonging to Duncan MacKerricher before the state of California acquired the property in 1949. The goal was to preserve its natural character and open the land for public recreation.

A large part of the park's upper portion is the Inglenook Fen-Ten Mile Dunes Natural Preserve. This area protects a rare coastal dune and wetland that changes with the seasons. You'll probably recognize the park's most well-known feature, Glass Beach, which is found in the park's lower section. This specific area was an actual dump for many decades, a practice that (thankfully) ended in 1967. The site was formally added to the state park later in 2002.

You can also watch the annual gray whale migration directly from the park's bluffs. Visitors to the park often gather here to see these marine mammals during their long journey. Before landing in the MacKerricher State Park, you'll likely set up your stay in Fort Bragg, about 3 miles from the park. If you're flying in, your closest regional choice is about a 2-hour drive from the Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport (STS). Larger major airports include Sacramento International Airport (SMF) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO), but both can be a longer drive, between 3.5 to 4.5 hours. Keep in mind that California is one of America's western tourist states with the highest gas prices.