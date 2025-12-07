Hidden In The Ozark Mountains Lies A Scenic Missouri City With A Gorgeous Deep Blue Spring And A Quaint Downtown
For a southern Missouri trip that puts you near beautiful forests and one of the state's deepest natural springs, head to the small city of Ellington. You'll find this scenic community in the Ozark Highlands of Reynolds County, 136 miles and less than three hours drive from St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) or 167 miles and three hours from Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF).
A great spot to visit while traveling to the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Ellington has a small-town atmosphere with a population of just over 1,100 people. Surrounded by the gorgeous Mark Twain National Forest, the community also enjoys a quaint downtown district centered along Main Street and Second Street.
Of course, a major natural feature that draws people to visit Ellington is nearby Blue Spring. This 310-feet-deep landmark is Missouri's deepest and sixth-largest spring, ranking just a few spots under this turquoise wonder that doubles as America's biggest spring. Indigenous communities called this site "Spring of the Summer Sky" and you'll see why after watching it shimmer in the sun. The water's intense dark blue color comes from both its depth and dissolved minerals. See it (and other local gems) for yourself when you're in the Ellington area.
Visit Blue Spring and find more things to do in Ellington
In Ellington, the focus is on natural beauty, similar to other small cities in Missouri that are in the heart of the Ozarks. Start exploring its wild landscapes at Blue Spring where you can park in the dedicated lot and walk less than a mile to see the water from the dock or an overlook. Since the spring is protected, you won't be able to swim in it. However, you can pop over to the nearby Current and Black rivers, which are idyllic spots for water activities like Missouri's popular and recreational Smithville Lake. Jump in the water at access points in Powder Mill Campground and Highway K Park. For more outdoor fun, visit the Current River Conservation Area which offers seasonal deer and turkey hunting, archery, and a public shooting range. Before you go, get a hunting or fishing permit from Town & Country Supermarket in downtown Ellington.
For a break from the outdoors (it can get quite hot and humid), dive into local history at the Reynolds County Museum. There, you can learn about the area's agricultural and locomotive past. The museum also has a research library for genealogical studies (it's open from March through October).
Other spots to check out include the historic Klepzig Mill which shows off old-school Ozark industrial technology. You can also go to the 21 Drive-In, an outdoor movie theater open from May through September. Bring bug spray to make sitting outside more comfortable. If the kiddos want to burn off some steam, head to Brawley Park for its walking track, playground, and athletic courts.
Discover places to stay around the quaint town of Ellington
When you're planning your trip and looking for places to stay in the Ellington area, you'll mainly see motels, cabins, and campgrounds instead of larger hotels. The Scenic Rivers Motel is right in the city, but you can find campgrounds at Highway K Park (also known as Highway K) on Clearwater Lake and at the aforementioned Powder Mill Campground. Both spots will give you direct access to the Black and Current rivers.
In the quaint downtown Ellington area, you can stop in at OPY'S to shop for fun home goods and knick-knacks or get a quick bite to eat. While you're in the region, another store you can check out to get your retail therapy fix is Main Street Mania for flipped furniture and artwork with a charming touch.
Going back to dining, you'll find a handful of local spots you can try like Checo's Mexican Restaurant where you can get traditional Mexican entrees. Spooner's is a classic spot for burgers and ice cream (great for a family-friendly outing), while Roosters Catfish & BBQ is a veteran-owned and operated joint that serves up Midwestern barbecue and specialty catfish dishes. The Old Jefferson is a cute kitchen and gift shop set up in a former hotel. It serves dishes like biscuits and gravy, fresh veggies, and goodies like caramel apple crescent muffins alongside local craft goods. For a tad more upscale dining, head over to Ten Twelve Main or pop into the Old Tram Bar & Grill for a dive bar aesthetic.