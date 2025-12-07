Hidden In The Ozark Mountains Lies A Scenic Missouri City With A Gorgeous Deep Blue Spring And A Quaint Downtown

For a southern Missouri trip that puts you near beautiful forests and one of the state's deepest natural springs, head to the small city of Ellington. You'll find this scenic community in the Ozark Highlands of Reynolds County, 136 miles and less than three hours drive from St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL) or 167 miles and three hours from Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF).

A great spot to visit while traveling to the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Ellington has a small-town atmosphere with a population of just over 1,100 people. Surrounded by the gorgeous Mark Twain National Forest, the community also enjoys a quaint downtown district centered along Main Street and Second Street.

Of course, a major natural feature that draws people to visit Ellington is nearby Blue Spring. This 310-feet-deep landmark is Missouri's deepest and sixth-largest spring, ranking just a few spots under this turquoise wonder that doubles as America's biggest spring. Indigenous communities called this site "Spring of the Summer Sky" and you'll see why after watching it shimmer in the sun. The water's intense dark blue color comes from both its depth and dissolved minerals. See it (and other local gems) for yourself when you're in the Ellington area.