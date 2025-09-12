America's Biggest Spring Is A Turquoise Missouri Wonder Hidden Within The Ozark Wilderness

What's in a name? Well, some destinations use their absurd name to create a quirky tourist attraction (hello, Weed, California). Others are blunt, declarative instruments, like Big Spring, the apt name for a turquoise wonder that's... the biggest spring in America. It's part of a bigger park in Missouri, located 168 miles from Jefferson City.

The spring's daily flow makes it an outlier, both for geologists and visitors, who get to witness the awesome sight of 289 million gallons of water emerging from the ground every day. Big Spring remained a local wonder until the state of Missouri donated it to the National Park Service in 1969. It has since merged into the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, an audacious yet successful attempt at making the first national park area geared towards protecting an entire river system.

The main attraction will be Big Spring itself, of course. Yet it includes all the usual amenities of a park, like trails and picnic areas, to make it a worthy day-trip outing for travelers traversing Missouri's chunk of the Ozarks. The region itself can be quite arresting, which is why Samantha Brown declared it a hotspot for Midwesterners craving a fall vacation. A quiet afternoon watching Big Spring "boil" as water bursts up from underground offers a peaceful respite from the region's usual mix of small-town vibes, lakeside fun, and outdoor adventure.