America's Biggest Spring Is A Turquoise Missouri Wonder Hidden Within The Ozark Wilderness
What's in a name? Well, some destinations use their absurd name to create a quirky tourist attraction (hello, Weed, California). Others are blunt, declarative instruments, like Big Spring, the apt name for a turquoise wonder that's... the biggest spring in America. It's part of a bigger park in Missouri, located 168 miles from Jefferson City.
The spring's daily flow makes it an outlier, both for geologists and visitors, who get to witness the awesome sight of 289 million gallons of water emerging from the ground every day. Big Spring remained a local wonder until the state of Missouri donated it to the National Park Service in 1969. It has since merged into the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, an audacious yet successful attempt at making the first national park area geared towards protecting an entire river system.
The main attraction will be Big Spring itself, of course. Yet it includes all the usual amenities of a park, like trails and picnic areas, to make it a worthy day-trip outing for travelers traversing Missouri's chunk of the Ozarks. The region itself can be quite arresting, which is why Samantha Brown declared it a hotspot for Midwesterners craving a fall vacation. A quiet afternoon watching Big Spring "boil" as water bursts up from underground offers a peaceful respite from the region's usual mix of small-town vibes, lakeside fun, and outdoor adventure.
Enjoy rushing blue waters at Big Spring
The sheer sensory onslaught of Big Spring makes it worth the visit. The turquoise marvel is fed by aquatic veins carrying water underground, in some cases traversing 45 miles to reach Big Spring. The resulting erosive forces have created a massive sunken cave nearly 80 feet deep while mixing about 70 tons of dissolved limestone into the spring's waters every day. It's this recipe of restless aqua and sediment that creates Big Spring's distinctive hue. It's the largest and most visible result of a 134-mile web of waterways, which includes 300 caves.
It is America's biggest spring — kinda. It all depends on the weather. Florida's Silver Spring and Idaho's Snake River Spring Complex often challenge Big Spring's claim to the title. They're around the same proportions. Any of the three can technically be America's "biggest spring" on a given day, depending on rainfall. Yet Big Spring's distinctive mix of temperature, flow, and chemistry creates conditions for a unique menagerie of plants and animals, like the aquatic snail and water buttercups.
Planning a visit to Big Spring
Those lucky enough to live nearby can drive to Big Spring, literally. Visitors can drive right up to it, though taking a nice stroll there only increases the enjoyment. Those flying in should book a flight to Lambert-St. Louis International Airport, the nearest major travel hub, which is about three hours away by car. Along the way, stop by Mark Twain National Forest, which offers crystal-clear springs, biking, and horseback riding.
You can spend the night at Big Spring itself, which has campgrounds and RV sites, some with electric hookups. Those looking for something a bit more domesticated should overnight at nearby Van Buren, with well-appointed guest houses that cost $250 a night and up.
Summers tend to get muggy in the Ozarks, so plan your trip according to your tolerance for heat. The steady hum of the rushing water and hypnotic colors demand your attention. Time your visit for dusk, and you might spot deer. Bring a camera, yet leave your phone in the car. This place will reward your full attention.