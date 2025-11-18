California's Quirky 'National Park' Is A Once-Abandoned Lot Turned Into A Long Beach Hidden Gem

Officially, California has nine national parks filled with scenic beaches and rolling mountains, the most of any state. Unofficially, there is also a tenth: Bixby Knolls "National Park" in Long Beach. Occupying just a tiny fraction of an acre across the street from a dentist's office and a hair salon on busy Long Beach Boulevard, Bixby Knolls (jokingly) proclaims itself the smallest national park in the country. So what's the story behind this once-abandoned lot turned into a makeshift park?

According to Blair Cohn, executive director of the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association, who recently spoke with a journalist from SFGate, the park was born out of necessity. The organization, short on redevelopment funds back in 2021, made a last-ditch effort to pursue a new project on the site. "We decided, all right, we'll go big," Cohn said. "It'll be a national park."

In an effort to transform the vacant lot into a park worthy of visitors, the association brought in native plants, created a short trail, and commissioned landscape murals and national park-style signage, including welcome signs and a map. Instead of actual wildlife, the site is populated by wooden animal sculptures, notably the signature Bixby Bear. Even the city bus stop near the entrance is humorously labeled as the national park's shuttle stop.