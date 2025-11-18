California's Quirky 'National Park' Is A Once-Abandoned Lot Turned Into A Long Beach Hidden Gem
Officially, California has nine national parks filled with scenic beaches and rolling mountains, the most of any state. Unofficially, there is also a tenth: Bixby Knolls "National Park" in Long Beach. Occupying just a tiny fraction of an acre across the street from a dentist's office and a hair salon on busy Long Beach Boulevard, Bixby Knolls (jokingly) proclaims itself the smallest national park in the country. So what's the story behind this once-abandoned lot turned into a makeshift park?
According to Blair Cohn, executive director of the Bixby Knolls Business Improvement Association, who recently spoke with a journalist from SFGate, the park was born out of necessity. The organization, short on redevelopment funds back in 2021, made a last-ditch effort to pursue a new project on the site. "We decided, all right, we'll go big," Cohn said. "It'll be a national park."
In an effort to transform the vacant lot into a park worthy of visitors, the association brought in native plants, created a short trail, and commissioned landscape murals and national park-style signage, including welcome signs and a map. Instead of actual wildlife, the site is populated by wooden animal sculptures, notably the signature Bixby Bear. Even the city bus stop near the entrance is humorously labeled as the national park's shuttle stop.
Visit the quirky Bixby Knolls National Park
What can travelers expect from this quirky roadside gem? A short walk, a moment in nature, and a laugh, according to the team that created it. The 0.01-mile trail, which features a walk across a petite footbridge (spanning a "waterway" made of rocks), takes only 12 seconds to finish. Tongue in cheek, Blair Cohn suggested bringing a water bottle to hydrate during the adventure, and urges visitors to have fun with the concept. "If you don't have a sense of humor," he said, "that's a shame on you."
Bixby Knolls is easy to reach from downtown Long Beach; the "national park" is a 13-minute drive, or about half an hour by bicycle or city bus, from the waterfront and marina. For a truly memorable overnight, consider a stay aboard the Queen Mary (rooms from $178 per night), a historic ship turned floating hotel that's called America's most haunted. Or stay on dry land at the Hotel Royal (rooms from $118 per night), an artsy, budget-friendly inn housed in a 1920s-era building.
Bixby Knolls National Park is just a 10-minute drive (or 45 minutes by bus) from Long Beach Airport, named "America's coolest airport" thanks to its historic landmark status, open-air courtyard, local dining venues, and smart layout. Downtown Long Beach is about a 15-minute drive from the airport, or about an hour by public transportation.