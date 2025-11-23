Flight Attendants Take Serious Offence When Passengers Break This Key Etiquette Rule

Between packing, checking into your flight, going through security, and boarding your plane, travel days can be stressful. While flight attendants are very vocal about the best parts of their job, that doesn't mean they don't feel the pressure. In fact, they don't start earning their hourly rate until the plane doors are officially closed. This means that while they're cleaning and preparing the cabin, helping passengers with carry-ons, and making announcements, they're technically off the clock. From hogging overhead bins to pretending to fasten your seatbelt, there are several things flight attendants want you to stop doing. By far the biggest offense, though, is touching or poking them to get their attention.

While some touches might be harmless, others aren't — and it can make for an uncomfortable work environment. Flight attendants recently weighed in on a Reddit thread about why this behavior is inappropriate, and the consensus is clear: Touching them is not the right way to get their attention. While touching a flight attendant might not seem like a big deal, it disrupts the important work they do. Sure, your flight attendants take drink and meal orders, but they're also there to keep you safe. Flight attendants are trained in safety, security, first aid, CPR, and aircraft evacuations. Contrary to popular belief, they're also not required to handle luggage, as it's not part of their job and can cause injury.