Flight Attendants Take Serious Offence When Passengers Break This Key Etiquette Rule
Between packing, checking into your flight, going through security, and boarding your plane, travel days can be stressful. While flight attendants are very vocal about the best parts of their job, that doesn't mean they don't feel the pressure. In fact, they don't start earning their hourly rate until the plane doors are officially closed. This means that while they're cleaning and preparing the cabin, helping passengers with carry-ons, and making announcements, they're technically off the clock. From hogging overhead bins to pretending to fasten your seatbelt, there are several things flight attendants want you to stop doing. By far the biggest offense, though, is touching or poking them to get their attention.
While some touches might be harmless, others aren't — and it can make for an uncomfortable work environment. Flight attendants recently weighed in on a Reddit thread about why this behavior is inappropriate, and the consensus is clear: Touching them is not the right way to get their attention. While touching a flight attendant might not seem like a big deal, it disrupts the important work they do. Sure, your flight attendants take drink and meal orders, but they're also there to keep you safe. Flight attendants are trained in safety, security, first aid, CPR, and aircraft evacuations. Contrary to popular belief, they're also not required to handle luggage, as it's not part of their job and can cause injury.
How to behave better on planes
While there are several big misconceptions about flight attendants, touching them to get their attention is never the way to go. As many flight attendants attest, it's much more effective to say "excuse me, ma'am/sir, I need some help," and practice a bit of patience until they can assist. Most flight attendants agree that even pressing the call button, which is intended for more urgent issues, is preferable to touching or poking them.
It's also worth mentioning that touching a flight attendant, especially on purpose and in an inappropriate manner, can get you kicked off the flight — or worse. Consequences vary, with some passengers receiving a verbal warning from the flight attendant or even intervention from the captain. In more extreme cases, the airline might ban you from future flights, or the police may be called to make an arrest. It's against federal regulations to interfere with a flight crew member performing their duties, and that includes flight attendants.
On a more positive note, flight attendants are pretty good at de-escalating situations, and they'll do their best to manage unnecessary touching on their own before involving law enforcement. If dealing with an unruly passenger, a trend that is on the rise, responding in a calm tone often helps diffuse the situation. Flight attendants also have the right to stop serving alcohol to a passenger who appears visibly intoxicated.