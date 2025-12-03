Forget Mykonos — This Under-The-Radar Beach Is One Of Greece's Best-Kept Secrets

Mykonos is one of Greece's most popular islands. Its beaches, lively nightlife, and booming beach clubs attract up to 2 million visitors each year. It's a paradise for party-goers. However, if you're after a quieter, more scenic landscape, there's a hidden gem along the southwest coast of Greece's largest island, Crete.

Despite being a short drive from the famous pink-colored sands of Elafonisi Beach, Kedrodasos Beach is one of Crete's best-kept secrets. Its crystal-clear turquoise waters and fine white sand are surrounded by hidden coves and rugged cliffs. In Greek, Kedrodasos means "cedar forest," which is evident by its surroundings. Instead of luxury resorts, beach bars, and rows of umbrellas, its shore is lined with pristine sand dunes and ancient juniper trees. Much like the breathtaking semi-circle Voidokilia Beach in the Peloponnese, the European Commission lists Kedrodasos Beach as part of the protected Natura 2000 because of its rare trees and untouched ecosystem.