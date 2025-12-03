Forget Mykonos — This Under-The-Radar Beach Is One Of Greece's Best-Kept Secrets
Mykonos is one of Greece's most popular islands. Its beaches, lively nightlife, and booming beach clubs attract up to 2 million visitors each year. It's a paradise for party-goers. However, if you're after a quieter, more scenic landscape, there's a hidden gem along the southwest coast of Greece's largest island, Crete.
Despite being a short drive from the famous pink-colored sands of Elafonisi Beach, Kedrodasos Beach is one of Crete's best-kept secrets. Its crystal-clear turquoise waters and fine white sand are surrounded by hidden coves and rugged cliffs. In Greek, Kedrodasos means "cedar forest," which is evident by its surroundings. Instead of luxury resorts, beach bars, and rows of umbrellas, its shore is lined with pristine sand dunes and ancient juniper trees. Much like the breathtaking semi-circle Voidokilia Beach in the Peloponnese, the European Commission lists Kedrodasos Beach as part of the protected Natura 2000 because of its rare trees and untouched ecosystem.
Find tranquility on Kedrodasos Beach
Kedrodasos Beach is perfect for anyone who is seeking natural beauty and tranquility. Its calm, shallow waters make it ideal for swimming, snorkeling, and paddleboarding. If you prefer to stay active, the E4 European long-distance trail passes right by the beach. This path offers hikers a chance to explore Crete's diverse settings. The portion around Kedrodasos Beach provides travelers with stunning coastal views and is a great way to get out and stretch your legs.
If you'd rather relax on the beach, you can find natural shade under the juniper trees and enjoy the view while keeping an eye out for wildlife, ranging from small mammals to various bird species, including eagles. Should you decide to stay for an extended time, keep in mind that the beach remains undeveloped. So, bring enough water, food, sunscreen, and anything else you would need for the day. While you might notice some travelers setting up tents, camping is illegal on this beach. Also, fires aren't permitted because they could lead to wildfires in the area.
How to reach Kedrodasos Beach
The closest major airport to Kedrodasos Beach is Chania International Airport, which is about 56 miles to the north. From there, the most convenient way to get to the beach is by renting a car. The trip to the southern coast takes roughly two hours. Be prepared for a slightly rough road as the final stretch of the drive becomes narrow and partly unpaved. Once you arrive, you'll find a small parking area with limited spaces close to the beach. From the parking spot, it's about a 15-minute walk to reach the shoreline. The trail is uneven, so it's best to wear sturdy shoes.
Public transportation doesn't go directly to Kedrodasos Beach. However, you can catch a KTEL bus from Chania's main station to Elafonisi Beach. Once you're there, follow the scenic E4 hiking trail for about 45 minutes to reach Kedrodasos Beach. Since the two beaches are so close, take the opportunity to enjoy both in a single day. You'll get to experience the lively energy of one and the peaceful serenity of the other.