Between Buffalo And Niagara Falls Is New York's Riverfront City Full Of Storybook Charm
Stepping away from the bustle and excitement of a major city with tourist traps like New York City is sometimes just what you need. Situated about 15 miles from Buffalo and 11 miles from Niagara Falls is North Tonawanda, a place brimming with character. With a population of just over 30,000 residents, North Tonawanda is a riverfront city at the confluence of two major Western New York waterways, the Niagara River and Tonawanda Creek, the latter flowing into the former. The word "Tonawanda" comes from the Seneca language and translates to "swift running water," which aptly reflects how much water has impacted this riverfront destination.
North Tonawanda officially became a city in 1897, and over time earned the title of "The Lumber City" thanks to its fortuitous shipping port location, which turned into a major lumber port by the end of the 19th century. Its position on the Erie Canal also helped it become a railroad hub and a thriving town with booming businesses.
One site worth seeing for all visitors is the area's historic homes. The Sweeney Estate Historic District is a residential neighborhood developed between the mid-19th century and early 20th century. You'll find pleasingly architectural styles that range from Queen Anne and Colonial Revival to more modest bungalows, American Foursquare, and Craftsman. One home — at 147 Christiana Street — built in 1887, is listed as a "Victorian treasure" in this district. If you're wanting to travel to North Tonawanda, your best bet is to fly into Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) as the airport is about 15 miles from the city.
What to see in North Tonawanda
North Tonawanda has a downtown area and streets like Webster and Oliver that contribute to its small-town, storybook-like charm. Visiting the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum in North Tonawanda makes you feel like you're stepping right into a storybook as the historic site celebrates the creation and popularity of carousels. The museum is located in the original factory complex of the Allan Herschell Company, built in the early 20th century. Herschell created and shipped his own wooden carousels and used the factory to carve and paint them. The company produced thousands of carousels, which were shipped worldwide. Today, the museum is a place where kids and adults can ride older and newer models of carousels and see historical exhibitions like the Wurlitzer Music Roll Department, where visitors can learn how carousels get their distinctive musical sound.
Aside from touring the museum, a great spot to visit in North Tonawanda is Gateway Harbor Park, located right along the Erie Canal/Tonawanda Creek waterfront. It offers visitors the chance to enjoy scenic views of the water, watch the sunset, or attend one of its many concerts. The Riviera Theatre is a great spot for art lovers as the venue, built in 1926, hosts a variety of events including live concerts, theatre productions, and movies — and it even has a well-maintained, still-performing in-house Wurlitzer theatre organ. For nearly 100 years, this venue still stands, and if you're looking for a night out that's both nostalgic and exciting, the Riviera Theatre really hits that sweet spot.
Where to eat and stay in North Tonawanda
When you're touring upstate New York, you'll have your pick of great places to eat, from gourmet chocolate bars at Fruition Chocolate Works in New York's upstate hamlet of Olive to farm-to-table seasonal foods in the garden-fringed suburb of Brighton. In North Tonawanda, FIGMOR Cafe & Eatery is a must-visit. The name FIGMOR stands for "Finally I Got My Own Restaurant," reflecting the owner's long dream of opening a restaurant – realized in 2023. In addition to offering delicious brunch options like waffles, pancakes, French toast, and a variety of egg dishes, FIGMOR provides a warm atmosphere with stylized pictures of the characters from the classic TV show "The Golden Girls" adorning the walls. Another gem if you're dining out in North Tonawanda is Webster's Bistro & Bar. It serves up French-style fine dining — escargot, baked crab cake, lobster, and bucatini — and is the top-ranked spot on Tripadvisor's list of best restaurants in the city.
If you're hoping to stay a night in North Tonawanda, then the Scottish Inns Niagara Falls is a solid choice. It offers rooms with a mini-fridge and kitchenette and is centrally located between Buffalo and Niagara Falls. If you're looking for more of a bed-and-breakfast type of lodging, about 8 miles away in Buffalo is Parkside House Bed & Breakfast. Built in the late 19th century, this charming Victorian home transports visitors back in time. It combines historic character with modern amenities, including a gourmet breakfast and a variety of cozy room options, each named after streets in the Historic Parkside neighborhood.