Between Buffalo And Niagara Falls Is New York's Riverfront City Full Of Storybook Charm

Stepping away from the bustle and excitement of a major city with tourist traps like New York City is sometimes just what you need. Situated about 15 miles from Buffalo and 11 miles from Niagara Falls is North Tonawanda, a place brimming with character. With a population of just over 30,000 residents, North Tonawanda is a riverfront city at the confluence of two major Western New York waterways, the Niagara River and Tonawanda Creek, the latter flowing into the former. The word "Tonawanda" comes from the Seneca language and translates to "swift running water," which aptly reflects how much water has impacted this riverfront destination.

North Tonawanda officially became a city in 1897, and over time earned the title of "The Lumber City" thanks to its fortuitous shipping port location, which turned into a major lumber port by the end of the 19th century. Its position on the Erie Canal also helped it become a railroad hub and a thriving town with booming businesses.

One site worth seeing for all visitors is the area's historic homes. The Sweeney Estate Historic District is a residential neighborhood developed between the mid-19th century and early 20th century. You'll find pleasingly architectural styles that range from Queen Anne and Colonial Revival to more modest bungalows, American Foursquare, and Craftsman. One home — at 147 Christiana Street — built in 1887, is listed as a "Victorian treasure" in this district. If you're wanting to travel to North Tonawanda, your best bet is to fly into Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) as the airport is about 15 miles from the city.