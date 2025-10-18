New York's Upstate Hamlet With A Scenic Lake And Rail Trail Is The Perfect Retreat From The Big Apple

A blink-and-you-miss-it hamlet in the town of Olive, Shokan is often overlooked in favor of more trendy getaways in New York's Catskills region. Yet, you'll leave with the feeling of rejuvenation that only comes from spending time near a peaceful body of water. Along with Boiceville, West Hurley, and several other small communities, Shokan lines the banks of the Ashokan Reservoir and is a little over 2 hours from New York City.

Beloved for its resident bald eagles and walkable paths, this 8,315-acre reservoir supplies up to 40% of New York City's drinking water. For this reason, people aren't allowed to swim in the water. While some travelers may be disappointed by the strict rules, others see the beauty in a place that you can, in essence, only admire with your eyes. However, fishing the lake's brown trout-stocked waters is possible with a New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) access permit.

With a smattering of restaurants and two churches that look straight out of a storybook, it's hard to imagine Shokan in any other place. However, the hamlet's original home lies at the bottom of the Ashokan Reservoir. Leading up to the reservoir's 1915 opening, civil authorities and engineers flooded the once fertile Esopus Valley, relocating over 2,300 residents of Shokan and eight other hamlets to higher ground. Today, Shokan's history lives on in its water-centric name, which means "to cross a creek," a likely reference to the now-dammed Esopus Creek.