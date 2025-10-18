New York's Upstate Hamlet With A Scenic Lake And Rail Trail Is The Perfect Retreat From The Big Apple
A blink-and-you-miss-it hamlet in the town of Olive, Shokan is often overlooked in favor of more trendy getaways in New York's Catskills region. Yet, you'll leave with the feeling of rejuvenation that only comes from spending time near a peaceful body of water. Along with Boiceville, West Hurley, and several other small communities, Shokan lines the banks of the Ashokan Reservoir and is a little over 2 hours from New York City.
Beloved for its resident bald eagles and walkable paths, this 8,315-acre reservoir supplies up to 40% of New York City's drinking water. For this reason, people aren't allowed to swim in the water. While some travelers may be disappointed by the strict rules, others see the beauty in a place that you can, in essence, only admire with your eyes. However, fishing the lake's brown trout-stocked waters is possible with a New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) access permit.
With a smattering of restaurants and two churches that look straight out of a storybook, it's hard to imagine Shokan in any other place. However, the hamlet's original home lies at the bottom of the Ashokan Reservoir. Leading up to the reservoir's 1915 opening, civil authorities and engineers flooded the once fertile Esopus Valley, relocating over 2,300 residents of Shokan and eight other hamlets to higher ground. Today, Shokan's history lives on in its water-centric name, which means "to cross a creek," a likely reference to the now-dammed Esopus Creek.
The beauty of the Hudson Valley from the Ashokan Rail Trail in Shokan
One of the best things to do in Shokan is explore the 11.5-mile Ashokan Rail Trail (often called the ART). Once part of the Ulster & Delaware Railroad, this 12-foot-wide path meanders between Boiceville and West Hurley, following the reservoir's curve. It welcomes visitors on foot, cyclists, dog walkers, and even cross-country skiers. In addition, the entire path is ADA-compliant and topped with smashed stone that's easy to navigate. "Hubby & I rode our bikes to do the complete 11.5 miles and we were wishing the trail could go on for 20 more miles," praised one cyclist on Tripadvisor, "It was such a great rail trail in the forest with magnificent views of the reservoir and mountains."
The rail trail is accessible from three trailheads. The nearest entry point, Ashokan Station Trailhead, can be found in the heart of Shokan. The trail passes through seasonal wetlands home to delicate ferns and an eye-catching salamander with bright yellow spots. To learn more about these valuable ecosystems and local history, read the educational plaques along the path.
Visitors can also tackle the long detour from the rail trail and cross the divider bridge over the lake. Not only do the views easily outshine New York's "Queen Of The American Lakes," but the bridge also leads to Brown's Station Fountain. This historic fountain is entirely run by hydroelectric power, demonstrating the might of the underground turbine generators.
How to get to Shokan and tips for planning your visit
While a couple of places near Shokan include "station" in the name, the hamlet isn't connected by rail. The closest Amtrak station is over half an hour away in Rhinecliff, and, in this case, using public transportation is more hassle than it's worth. The easiest way to reach Shokan from New York City is by car. Your journey will take you mostly along Interstate 87, allowing for a stop in New Platz, New York's hippie town in the Hudson Valley, with European-style shopping and artsy vibes.
Unlike some of the most beautiful, underrated small towns in New York, Shokan isn't a booming tourist haven. However, there are enough things to do spread out over the town of Olive to make a weekend stay incredibly worthwhile. Stay at the bohemian Hotel Dylan and wander the art-filled grounds of the Brunel Sculpture Garden. Take a dip, float on an inner tube, or hike around tiny Onteora Lake, a hidden gem that's only 10 minutes from Shokan. The hamlet also serves as a gateway for exploring all Catskill Park's 700,000 untamed acres have to offer.
In terms of food, you can't miss the gourmet chocolate bars at Fruition Chocolate Works. Praised by Bon Appétit, this local chocolate maker has received over 75 awards and just happens to be located in Shokan. LJ's Restaurant's sandwiches, salads, wraps, and burgers are also something to write home about and make for a super satisfying post-rail trail meal.