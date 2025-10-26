New York's Garden-Fringed Suburb Is A Foodie Gem With Leafy Parks, Lively Markets, And Public Art

If you find yourself on a chill road trip through Rochester, New York, make sure to plan a stop in the beautiful Brighton area. This picturesque suburb in Monroe County, with a recorded population of 36,633 in 2023, has excellent schools, charming neighborhoods, and plenty of green spaces for outdoor adventures. Not to be confused with the U.K. "Nightlife Capital" coastal resort town, this Brighton is located just south of Rochester. Residents can easily reach Rochester's reinvented downtown neighborhood thanks to Brighton's central location; yet the town is isolated just enough to preserve its quaint suburban vibes, away from the hustle and bustle of busier streets.

This is the epitome of a wholesome town, where kids play sports after school and hang out at the local eateries. Brighton's family-friendly activities and quality college prep schools make it an ideal place to raise kids, perfect for young couples starting a family. Tourists, meanwhile, will enjoy the variety of entertainment options they'll encounter on their travels here, especially the beautiful parks and outdoor spaces. You'll find public art in unexpected places, like abstract sculptures at the gas station. The Quicklee's at Twelve Corners, a local shopping mall, proudly displays artist Albert Paley's "Compression" sculpture out front. Not too unusual a sight, being so close to Rochester's happening arts scene.

Rochester has the George Eastman Museum, housing photography and film collections, as well as the Memorial Art Gallery, with impressive works spanning 5,000 years of history. There is also a science center and planetarium where guests can kick back and enjoy an immersive trip through space. Visitors will find delicious eateries around Brighton, beloved by foodies and connoisseurs of cuisine. Many nearby venues play live music, making for an enjoyable evening of dinner, drinks, and entertainment.