The Only Two States In America That Don't Observe Daylight Savings (And Why)

It's one of the biggest debates in America, and you'll hear it each year: Daylight saving time (DST). "Should we continue to do it? Why do we do it? What if we all just boycotted the system and continued as normal?" These are some of the questions whispered in the streets, whether we're "springing forward" an hour or "falling back" an hour, depending on the season. Some people love the sunshine — the only way you'd get nearly 24 hours of daylight is by going to certain European destinations in summer — and some people prefer earlier nights. However, if you want to cut the confusion (and save the overseas airline ticket), two U.S. states simply don't comply with the rest of the nation: Arizona and Hawaii.

It sounds a bit random, since these states are quite literally an ocean apart, but it aligns with the premise of daylight saving time. The concept is to take advantage of daylight hours and conserve electricity and energy. If it stays light later, you won't necessarily need to use as many utilities in your house. Daylight saving time was established in the U.S. during World War II and was standardized later — so as the world evolves, it can feel a bit outdated.