One Of The Prettiest Places To Escape Tucson's Heat Is An Arizona Canyon With Exceptional Trails
There is something magical about the American Southwest. The wide-open landscapes, cool rock formations, unique plant life, and vivid colors all combine to create an energy that is both seductive and otherworldly. From Utah's impressive red rock national park to the remote canyon known as "Nevada's Yosemite," this vast, arid region of the U.S. boasts iconic sites and vistas.
Arizona certainly has no shortage of such gems, and not far outside of its second largest city of Tucson — which had been recognized as a UNESCO City of Culinary Excellence — is Madera Canyon. Situated among the pine-blanketed slopes of the Santa Rita Mountains, this high desert valley is part of the 25,260-acre Mount Wrightson Wilderness and is a popular getaway for Tusconites. This is especially true during the blazing months of summer, when — due to its high elevation — the temperatures at Madera Canyon are much cooler than in the lowlands.
Visitors are drawn to the canyon for more than just a respite from the heat. The area is served by over 100 miles of hiking trails, as well as numerous camping and picnic zones. While these can be accessed to soak up the fresh air, stunning vistas, and tranquility, Madera Canyon is also prime country for wildlife viewing — especially birds. Avian enthusiasts come from all over to catch a glimpse of one of the more than 250 species that make the place home.
Trek amongst the pines high above the desert floor
Madera Canyon sits at heights ranging from 2,700 feet to almost 9,500 feet above sea level. As the name suggests ("madera" which is the Spanish word for wood), it is covered by trees and cactuses, including Saguaros, mesquite, oak, juniper, piñon, ponderosa pines, Douglas firs, and aspen. This guarantees that, aside from the cooler temperatures produced by the elevation, visitors can also enjoy plenty of shade.
Hiking is among the most popular activities in the canyon, with trails suitable for trekkers of all levels. The Madera Nature Trail is a family and dog-friendly 7.5-mile in-and-out hike that heads up to the Mount Wrightson Picnic Area. The Dutch John Trail climbs 1.5 miles to Dutch John Canyon, while those up for a bigger challenge may choose to scale Mount Wrightson. This nearly 9,500-foot peak can be accessed via the Old Baldy Trail. With unparalleled views from the top, this hike is more than worth the effort, but be prepared for a long, arduous climb with an elevation gain of almost 4,000 feet.
Madera Canyon is also prime terrain for mountain biking. The Elephant Head Mountain Bike Route starts at the mouth of the canyon and winds 13 miles through deep desert past Elephant Head rock formation before ascending to the Whipple Observatory Visitor's Center on Mount Hopkins.
A paradise for birds
There is a lot of wildlife that lives in Madera Canyon, including deer, black bear, foxes, coatimundi, raccoons, bobcats, and mountain lions. While it's possible to encounter any of these animals — especially while out on the hiking trails — it's birds that are the real star of the show.
Over 250 species inhabit the canyon and its environs, including wild turkeys and rarer creatures such as the elegant trogon, sulphur-bellied flycatcher, red-faced warbler, and elf owl. There are also at least 15 species of hummingbirds, along with 16 types of bats.
While anywhere in the canyon can be good for birdwatching, the Santa Rita Lodge is a mecca for birders, featuring its own viewing area. The lodge is a also great place to stay overnight for those not up to camp in the canyon. Travelers can book comfortable cabins and casitas for a good night's rest amid the quiet solitude of the Arizona desert. For more deep desert exploration, check out Texas' striking answer to the Grand Canyon.