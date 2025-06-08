Want Non-Stop Daylight This Summer? These European Destinations Barely Go Dark In June

There's nothing more annoying than figuring out when daylight saving time is, aligning your sleep schedule to it, and trying to soak in as much vitamin D as you can. It's quite irritating for the clocks to change your daily routine, but most people have to deal with it. That is, unless, you seasonally live in Alaska (where the summer sun never goes down and time is not of the essence) or are vacationing in the Maldives (where some resorts have their own time change rules). This timeless feeling isn't limited to far-flung islands or America's northern frontier; you can find it in two breathtaking European bucket list locations: Rovaniemi, Finland, and Bodø, Norway.

The wonder behind it? It's called the midnight sun. This extraordinary natural phenomenon occurs in regions north of the Arctic Circle (and south of the Antarctic Circle), where the sun stays visible for 24 hours a day during summer months. It happens because of the Earth's tilt and orbit, which allow certain locations to bask in continuous daylight for weeks at a time. So, if you've been on the search for the ultimate summer vacation, Finland and Norway might just be your next best escape.