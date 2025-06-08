Want Non-Stop Daylight This Summer? These European Destinations Barely Go Dark In June
There's nothing more annoying than figuring out when daylight saving time is, aligning your sleep schedule to it, and trying to soak in as much vitamin D as you can. It's quite irritating for the clocks to change your daily routine, but most people have to deal with it. That is, unless, you seasonally live in Alaska (where the summer sun never goes down and time is not of the essence) or are vacationing in the Maldives (where some resorts have their own time change rules). This timeless feeling isn't limited to far-flung islands or America's northern frontier; you can find it in two breathtaking European bucket list locations: Rovaniemi, Finland, and Bodø, Norway.
The wonder behind it? It's called the midnight sun. This extraordinary natural phenomenon occurs in regions north of the Arctic Circle (and south of the Antarctic Circle), where the sun stays visible for 24 hours a day during summer months. It happens because of the Earth's tilt and orbit, which allow certain locations to bask in continuous daylight for weeks at a time. So, if you've been on the search for the ultimate summer vacation, Finland and Norway might just be your next best escape.
Witness the midnight sun in Rovaniemi, Finland
During the month of June in Rovaniemi, Finland, you can eat breakfast at midnight, go for a hike at 2 a.m., or kayak down the Kemijoki River in the early hours of the morning — and the best part? You wouldn't even be able to tell if it's morning or night. The light nights begin as early as May and stretch into August. However, the true midnight sun, when the sun doesn't set at all, technically lasts from early June to the very beginning of July. This natural occurrence is only experienced in areas north of the Arctic Circle, so Rovaniemi is one of the most accessible and magical places to witness it.
Locals embrace the season with festivals, open-air concerts, and late-night adventures, living as if time doesn't apply. It's not just about the daylight, it's about the energy that comes with it. Rovaniemi is the kind of place where you can take overnight photography tours or float the lake at all hours of the day. There's no need to catch a sweat in the Finnish sauna capital of the world when you have a nice glow all summer in Rovaniemi. Sleep becomes optional, and experience takes over.
Enjoy tons of daylight in Bodø, Norway
You'll experience similarly never-ending summer days in Bodø, Norway. According to Visit Bodø, "the infinite Nordland nights" last from the beginning of July until mid-June. Under the midnight sun, Bodø transforms into a playground for nature lovers. Travelers hike along dramatic coastal cliffs at midnight, watch the waves crash against Saltstraumen's powerful maelstrom (enormous whirlpools between the fjords) in the early hours, or sit on the harbor with a local brew as the light stretches endlessly across the sea.
Some of the best places to experience the midnight sun in Bodø are on the north side of town, where you can take a stroll along the coastlines, or at a swanky rooftop bar in the city center. Whether you're exploring nearby islands, birdwatching at midnight, or just soaking in the golden light that refuses to fade, Bodø captures the essence of Arctic summer: wild, bright, and completely unforgettable. Before you take on these long sunny days, stock up on reliable SPF products, like this Supergoop! sunscreen dupe Samantha Brown suggests for great coverage at a lower price.