This Airline's Weird 'Cleaning Mishap' Created Cancellations And Delays With 0 Reimbursement

When you think of your worst laundry-related mishaps, perhaps that wool sweater you shrunk two sizes smaller comes to mind. Or the white sheets that came out of the washing machine bright pink because of that one red sock you accidentally threw in. But of all the possible disasters you could imagine, one that likely doesn't come to mind is making your laundry more of a fire hazard. Well, this is exactly what happened to Finnair in October 2025.

During the airline's routine cleaning of its upholstery, seat covers on several flights were washed with water when they should instead have been cleaned with a special detergent to preserve their fire protection properties. Due to this weird "cleaning mishap," as it was labeled by the New York Post, eight of the airline's 15 Airbus A321s were temporarily suspended. This resulted in the delay or cancellation of about 70 flights between October 13 and 21, affecting over 10,000 passengers, and is probably one of the most bizarre reasons for a flight delay.

While it's bad enough that so many travelers' plans were disrupted, the worst part is that they may not be reimbursed for the extreme inconvenience. According to reporting from the Finnish outlet yle, the airline claims that the delays and cancellations resulted from "extraordinary circumstances" (specifically, a design or manufacturing flaw in the seat covers) under Regulation (EC) No 261/2004 of the European Union's air passenger rights. Therefore, it asserts that it is exempt from compensating affected passengers. However, the Consumers' Union of Finland disputes this. In a statement released on October 22, 2025, it said that passengers are, in fact, entitled to standard EU-determined compensation amounts. As of this writing, the matter is still ongoing.