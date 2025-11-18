America's Oldest Organized Wine Trail Is A Finger Lakes Loop With Laid-Back Vibes And Incredible Views

If you're looking for a wine-tasting journey with a laid-back vibe, consider America's first organized wine trail in New York's Finger Lakes. This hot spot is known as the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail, a collective that has helped preserve local winemaking traditions since its 1983 founding. Even better, the path along the route offers stunning views of Cayuga Lake, Taughannock Falls, and the vineyards that line the valleys.

The trail itself is an 87-mile drivable loop that goes around Cayuga Lake. The entire route follows the Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway, and the trail exists within the official Cayuga Lake American Viticultural Area (AVA), which was established in 1988. This was five years after the trail's creation and recognizes the area's specific grape-growing conditions. From the byway, you can stop off in Ulysses, New York's picturesque town in the Finger Lakes that's a nature lover's paradise (there's even a breathtaking waterfall).

You'll find the city of Ithaca, at the southern tip of the lake, acts as a main hub for your visit. The area is accessible from major metropolitan centers like New York City, which is 244 miles away — about a 4.5-hour drive. The nearest large city is Syracuse, and you can fly into Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) and drive a little over an hour to the northern end of the trail. The closest regional airport is Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH), which is around a 40-mile drive.