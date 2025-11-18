America's Oldest Organized Wine Trail Is A Finger Lakes Loop With Laid-Back Vibes And Incredible Views
If you're looking for a wine-tasting journey with a laid-back vibe, consider America's first organized wine trail in New York's Finger Lakes. This hot spot is known as the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail, a collective that has helped preserve local winemaking traditions since its 1983 founding. Even better, the path along the route offers stunning views of Cayuga Lake, Taughannock Falls, and the vineyards that line the valleys.
The trail itself is an 87-mile drivable loop that goes around Cayuga Lake. The entire route follows the Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway, and the trail exists within the official Cayuga Lake American Viticultural Area (AVA), which was established in 1988. This was five years after the trail's creation and recognizes the area's specific grape-growing conditions. From the byway, you can stop off in Ulysses, New York's picturesque town in the Finger Lakes that's a nature lover's paradise (there's even a breathtaking waterfall).
You'll find the city of Ithaca, at the southern tip of the lake, acts as a main hub for your visit. The area is accessible from major metropolitan centers like New York City, which is 244 miles away — about a 4.5-hour drive. The nearest large city is Syracuse, and you can fly into Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) and drive a little over an hour to the northern end of the trail. The closest regional airport is Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH), which is around a 40-mile drive.
The history and chill vibes of Cayuga Lake Wine Trail
When you look into the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail, you'll find that its history is not one of large corporations but of farmers, who were grape growers first. The grape market experienced a huge decline in the mid-1970s, so these farmers had to adapt. When you check out some of the local vineyards, you'll learn that they went from just selling grapes to processing them into wine and selling to the community. This change was made possible by the 1976 New York Farm Winery Act, which was a farmer-led, grassroots initiative that is the secret sauce of the trail's authentic feeling.
The idea for the trail began with Mary Plane of Plane's Cayuga Vineyards (now Cayuga Ridge Estate Winery). At first, she imagined a collective of wineries that would draw visitors to the area for a full day or weekend. She was joined by other pioneers like Ruth Lucas of Lucas Vineyards, who moved with her family from the Bronx to plant grapes and became one of the first female winery owners in the Finger Lakes area.
After these powerhouses came to the Cayuga Lake area, the first winery was opened in 1980. About three years later, a group of five wineries officially came together to create the trail and produced its first community outreach campaign. The founding members were Plane's (Cayuga Ridge), Lucas, Americana, Frontenac, and Lakeshore. The trail has grown since then, which means more stops for your trip, and now includes 15 member wineries, a cidery, a meadery, and four distilleries.
Enjoy tastings and views when visiting Cayuga Lake Wine Trail
The area's stunning views come from the large lake and gorges. You'll find spots like Buttonwood Grove Winery, which has a large deck over the property, and Goose Watch Winery, with a deck overlooking the lake. The southern end of the trail near Ithaca is particularly known for its gorges, many of which you can venture into. There are a few parks in the area, like Taughannock Falls State Park, Buttermilk Falls State Park, and Robert H. Treman State Park, which have trails that show you the beautiful views. You can even visit the Finger Lakes National Forest, which is New York's only National Forest.
The wineries you'll visit have earned thousands of medals, too. The trail's quality vinos, which were present at the 2025 New York Wine Classic, include Six Eighty Cellars, which won Platinum for its 2023 Vin Doux Naturel Riesling, and Montezuma Winery, which won a Platinum for its NV Crimson Queen. Sheldrake Point Winery also took home a Gold Medal in 2024.
A few of the wineries have their own restaurants, too. The Bistro at Thirsty Owl Wine Co. has outdoor dining, and you can pop over to The Field & Vine Restaurant at Knapp Winery. Aurora and Ithaca have historic spots like Fargo Bar and Grill and Bar Argos. There are a handful of hotels around the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail, like the Inns of Aurora and The Hotel Ithaca. There are also boutique properties like the Inn at Taughannock Falls, or you can stay in on-winery cabins at Buttonwood Grove Winery.
Looking to extend you trip? Consider adding the small, serene Town of Jerusalem, a Finger Lakes getaway with exceptional wineries only about 35 miles away, to your itinerary.