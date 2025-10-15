New York's Picturesque Town In The Finger Lakes Is A Nature Lover's Paradise With A Breathtaking Waterfall
If your idea of an upstate New York trip is built around a massive waterfall dropping down a 400-foot gorge (and whose isn't, really?), you might look to the Town of Ulysses. This community is in the upper corner of Tompkins County, part of the state's Finger Lakes area, where small-town vibes abound. The eastern border here is Cayuga Lake (the longest of the 11 glacial lakes in the area), and the small village of Trumansburg is the larger, more commercialized area. The city of Ithaca is a short drive south, so you have easy access to the campuses of Cornell University and Ithaca College. If you're heading up from New York City, your drive will likely be between four and five hours, which will be about 231 miles. You can also take a nearly seven-hour bus ride to get to one of many small, serene New York getaways that sit amid divine Finger Lakes landscapes.
One of the main spots in this area is Taughannock Falls State Park, a 750-acre preserve that is perfect for a day of outdoorsy fun and is yet another small town nestled in New York that boasts waterfalls and gorges as its primary attraction. You'll see a powerful waterfall that drops about 215 feet, and is one of the tallest waterfalls east of the Rocky Mountains (about 33 feet taller than Niagara Falls). The Taughannock Falls are surrounded by giant cliffs that create a natural amphitheater and show off the natural plumes of mist rising from the waterfall's base. The name "Taughannock" likely comes from the Delaware word "taghkanic," which means "great fall in the woods," and is a spot-on description for this stunning sight within the canyon.
Activities and attractions around Ulysses
When you're ready to explore the outdoors in and around Taughannock Falls State Park, you can pick from a network of trails to see the gorge from different angles. The Gorge Trail is a relatively flat 1.5-mile trek that takes you along the creek directly to the foot of the main waterfall for an up-close view. For a look from above, take the North Rim Trail or the South Rim Trail; both are between 1.5 to 1.7 miles long and have several overlooks. The Black Diamond Trail is a longer hike that's on an 8.4-mile path and an old railroad bed that connects the park to Ithaca. You can also explore other parks nearby, like Robert H. Treman State Park with a 115-foot waterfall called Lucifer Falls, or the cascades of Buttermilk Falls State Park.
When you want a break from the outdoors, you can check out quite a few cultural spots. The Ulysses Historical Society in Trumansburg has displays that cover the town's history, from its original Todarighroones inhabitants to its post-Revolutionary War settlers. Go to the Museum of the Earth, which is about 10 minutes away, and where you can see natural history exhibits like a complete mastodon skeleton and a giant right whale skeleton. At Cornell University, you can visit the Herbert F. Johnson Museum of Art, a free spot with a collection of thousands of different works. You might catch the Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival of Music & Dance, a four-day event in July at the Trumansburg Fairgrounds. You can also pop by the Trumansburg Farmer's Market, which is a weekly mashup of food, music, and artisanal goodies from summer into the fall.
Where to eat and stay in Ulysses
You'll find a good mix of local foodie spots to try in Ulysses, too. For a farm-to-table dinner, reserve a table at Hazelnut Kitchen, where the menu changes based on what's available from local vendors. Stop at Creekside Cafe for breakfast or lunch, or for your coffee fix, Gimme! Coffee is a great place to stop in downtown Trumansburg. For food and fun, Atlas Bowl has bowling lanes and a casual food menu. You'll also be on the Cayuga Lake Wine Trail (America's first), so you might want to visit Frontenac Point Winery, which serves its wines with lake views. Bet the Farm is a boutique winery that offers personal tasting experiences. For the beer drinkers of the group, Garrett's Brewing Company is on Main Street in Trumansburg and makes a Mexican-style lager and a New England IPA.
When you're ready to settle in for the night, your choices around Ulysses cover places from historic inns to camping. You can stay at The Inn at Taughannock Falls, a hotel right near the lake, where rooms are in four different buildings (one is a Victorian mansion from 1873). In Trumansburg, you'll find The Inn at Gothic Eves Bed and Breakfast, which has just a handful of suites and its own spa. For a glamping experience, head to The Spotted Sandpiper's cottages and yurts on a Cayuga Lake property, or the tents with hardwood floors at Firelight Camps. For some more traditional camping, Taughannock Falls State Park has campsites and cabins that overlook the lake. You can also look into parks like Spruce Row Campground or Pinecreek Campground, the latter of which has cabins and fun activities like a giant slide on-site. To get more out of your trip in the Empire State, venture about 30 miles north to hit up Long Point State Park, which is New York's remote state park close to the Canadian border that's a serene camping location with ethereal views.