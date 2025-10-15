New York's Picturesque Town In The Finger Lakes Is A Nature Lover's Paradise With A Breathtaking Waterfall

If your idea of an upstate New York trip is built around a massive waterfall dropping down a 400-foot gorge (and whose isn't, really?), you might look to the Town of Ulysses. This community is in the upper corner of Tompkins County, part of the state's Finger Lakes area, where small-town vibes abound. The eastern border here is Cayuga Lake (the longest of the 11 glacial lakes in the area), and the small village of Trumansburg is the larger, more commercialized area. The city of Ithaca is a short drive south, so you have easy access to the campuses of Cornell University and Ithaca College. If you're heading up from New York City, your drive will likely be between four and five hours, which will be about 231 miles. You can also take a nearly seven-hour bus ride to get to one of many small, serene New York getaways that sit amid divine Finger Lakes landscapes.

One of the main spots in this area is Taughannock Falls State Park, a 750-acre preserve that is perfect for a day of outdoorsy fun and is yet another small town nestled in New York that boasts waterfalls and gorges as its primary attraction. You'll see a powerful waterfall that drops about 215 feet, and is one of the tallest waterfalls east of the Rocky Mountains (about 33 feet taller than Niagara Falls). The Taughannock Falls are surrounded by giant cliffs that create a natural amphitheater and show off the natural plumes of mist rising from the waterfall's base. The name "Taughannock" likely comes from the Delaware word "taghkanic," which means "great fall in the woods," and is a spot-on description for this stunning sight within the canyon.