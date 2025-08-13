This Small, Serene New York Getaway Sits Amid Divine Finger Lakes Landscapes And Exceptional Wineries

For a trip to New York's Finger Lakes that feels like your own private discovery, you might want to head to Branchport. This quiet community in the Town of Jerusalem is right at the top of the west branch of Keuka Lake, where you'll find steep, vineyard-covered hills dropping to the water. The entire area has a calm, idyllic, small city atmosphere –– perfect if you're looking for a tranquil setting. Your view of the region will shift with the seasons, from the new growth of spring to colorful foliage in autumn, while winter brings a quiet, snow-covered scene for your activities at nearby mountains like Bristol Mountain.

If you enjoy wine, you will find the region is a rather large producing area, and your jaunt on the Keuka Lake Wine Trail can begin in the exceptional town of Branchport. Two wineries are located directly in the hamlet for you to visit. Hunt Country Vineyards has been run by the same family for about seven generations and is dedicated to sustainable farming and production. The winery makes a list of wines, including a citrusy vignoles, a peppery blaufränkisch, and a sweet vidal blanc ice wine. Your other local option is Stever Hill Vineyards, which is in a renovated barn with rustic beams and decor seen throughout. The winery was started from a family farm and now makes more than 20 kinds of wine and serves local beers and ciders.