This Small, Serene New York Getaway Sits Amid Divine Finger Lakes Landscapes And Exceptional Wineries
For a trip to New York's Finger Lakes that feels like your own private discovery, you might want to head to Branchport. This quiet community in the Town of Jerusalem is right at the top of the west branch of Keuka Lake, where you'll find steep, vineyard-covered hills dropping to the water. The entire area has a calm, idyllic, small city atmosphere –– perfect if you're looking for a tranquil setting. Your view of the region will shift with the seasons, from the new growth of spring to colorful foliage in autumn, while winter brings a quiet, snow-covered scene for your activities at nearby mountains like Bristol Mountain.
If you enjoy wine, you will find the region is a rather large producing area, and your jaunt on the Keuka Lake Wine Trail can begin in the exceptional town of Branchport. Two wineries are located directly in the hamlet for you to visit. Hunt Country Vineyards has been run by the same family for about seven generations and is dedicated to sustainable farming and production. The winery makes a list of wines, including a citrusy vignoles, a peppery blaufränkisch, and a sweet vidal blanc ice wine. Your other local option is Stever Hill Vineyards, which is in a renovated barn with rustic beams and decor seen throughout. The winery was started from a family farm and now makes more than 20 kinds of wine and serves local beers and ciders.
What to do and experience in Branchport
Since Branchport and the Finger Lakes are quite outdoorsy, you'll notice that outside recreation is a central part of a visit to this other hidden Upstate New York hamlet. You can make Keuka Lake State Park a main attraction, with its public boat launch, docking areas, and about 150 campsites. The park has hiking trails that will take you through woods and along the shore and is open for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing in the winter. For more difficult hiking, you can head to the Botsford Nature Preserve, located around 2.4 miles north of the town. This 26-acre preserve has a section called Big Gully, which is a gorge with waterfalls and shale cliffs that you can see when the creek level is low.
The Saunders Finger Lakes Museum is another spot that you might want to check out. Its 30-acre property is open to visitors and has walking trails, a boardwalk, a lakeside pavilion, and a waterfront launch where you can put in your canoe or kayak. The museum has outdoor educational programs like guided paddles on the lake too. Paddlers are invited to explore these calm, tranquil waters as they move from the lake up Guyanoga Creek to see wildlife like herons and beavers. The whole area is a great spot for fishing, with species like trout, salmon, and smallmouth bass for you to catch in Keuka Lake. On Saturdays, you can visit The Windmill Farm & Craft Market in the nearby Penn Yan, which has a large market with many local vendors.
Where to stay, eat, and how to get to Branchport
When you start looking for a place to stay in Branchport, you'll notice it's more about independent spots than large hotels. Your choices range from bed & breakfasts, like the Country Comforts Bed & Breakfast in a house from the 1850s, to cottage and cabin rentals. You can find places like North-End Marina, The Hill Cottage, and the Chalet in Branchport that rent out spaces with full kitchens and lake access. If you prefer a more conventional hotel stay, your best bet is to look in the nearby area for options like the Hampton Inn Penn Yan, the Best Western Plus Vineyard Inn & Suites, or the Microtel by Wyndham Penn Yan Finger Lakes Region. These hotels will cost anywhere between $112 to about $290 per night.
You can grab a bite at The Valley Inn Restaurant, which serves American-style food. You can also pop into The Blue Eagle Tavern for a pub vibe, or Keuka Corners, which is a convenience store with booths to eat breakfast or lunch. You'll find a wider selection of eateries in the nearby Penn Yan, like Main Deck, which serves Italian and seafood. You can also visit Burnt Rose Wine Bar & Restaurant for a glass of vino and a range of dinner options.
Getting there is best done by car, as there are no direct train lines. If you're coming from New York City, your trip is about 300 miles (about a 5.5 hour drive). From within the Upstate area, your drive from Buffalo is a little over two hours (around 117 miles), from Syracuse, it's about 90 minutes (around 80 miles). From Rochester your trip will be around an hour and 15 minutes (about 52 miles).