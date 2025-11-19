North Dakota's State Park Nestled In The Sheyenne River Valley Is A Hidden Gem For Camping And Fishing

The best thing to do at Fort Ransom is to enjoy the great outdoors. Fishing is popular here — anglers can cast a line for walleye, northern pike, catfish, yellow perch, or smallmouth bass in the Sheyenne River. You can also canoe and kayak the river on the Sheyenne River Water Trail, with rentals available at the park headquarters.

There are 20 miles of trails to enjoy at Fort Ransom, so hikers will be spoiled for choice. The Little Twig Nature Trail is a short 0.9-mile route through woodlands and meadows, where you might see some of the park's wildlife. The 9.4-mile Fort Ransom State Park Loop brings hikers through some of the park's scenic landscapes. The North Country Scenic Trail, a 4,800-mile route between Vermont and North Dakota, passes through Fort Ransom, too. Visitors can walk the 2.2-mile segment. North Dakota may have been named the "Worst State to Hike in the U.S." thanks to a study by EDGE Fall Protection (via The Travel), but there are some underrated, surprising trails in the state.

Visit in mid-July or the weekend after Labor Day for Sodbuster Days. This event showcases historic farming methods at Sunne Farm, an ode to the area's pioneer history. Fort Ransom State Park is open year-round. In winter, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling are fun activities. You can rent skis at the visitor center.