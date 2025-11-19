North Dakota's State Park Nestled In The Sheyenne River Valley Is A Hidden Gem For Camping And Fishing
North Dakota is often stereotyped as a flyover state, but this Midwest gem has a lot to offer visitors. The North Dakota Badlands have been recognized by National Geographic as one of the best places in the world to travel to in 2026, and Theodore Roosevelt National Park is one of the best national parks to spot wildlife. The landscapes here vary between prairie grasslands and river valleys. It's also one of the best states for pristine views of the Northern Lights. But what about off-the-beaten-path gems? Fort Ransom State Park is one under-the-radar destination that's well worth visiting in the Peace Garden State.
Covering 950 acres, Fort Ransom State Park is named after a military fort from the 1860s, which unfortunately no longer exists. The park is located in the Sheyenne River Valley, with forest and prairie landscapes to enjoy. It's a haven for outdoor activities, like fishing, hiking, canoeing or kayaking, and camping. The park is also a great spot for wildlife, including birdwatching. You might even see deer or wild turkeys here.
What to do at Fort Ransom State Park
The best thing to do at Fort Ransom is to enjoy the great outdoors. Fishing is popular here — anglers can cast a line for walleye, northern pike, catfish, yellow perch, or smallmouth bass in the Sheyenne River. You can also canoe and kayak the river on the Sheyenne River Water Trail, with rentals available at the park headquarters.
There are 20 miles of trails to enjoy at Fort Ransom, so hikers will be spoiled for choice. The Little Twig Nature Trail is a short 0.9-mile route through woodlands and meadows, where you might see some of the park's wildlife. The 9.4-mile Fort Ransom State Park Loop brings hikers through some of the park's scenic landscapes. The North Country Scenic Trail, a 4,800-mile route between Vermont and North Dakota, passes through Fort Ransom, too. Visitors can walk the 2.2-mile segment. North Dakota may have been named the "Worst State to Hike in the U.S." thanks to a study by EDGE Fall Protection (via The Travel), but there are some underrated, surprising trails in the state.
Visit in mid-July or the weekend after Labor Day for Sodbuster Days. This event showcases historic farming methods at Sunne Farm, an ode to the area's pioneer history. Fort Ransom State Park is open year-round. In winter, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling are fun activities. You can rent skis at the visitor center.
Planning your trip to Fort Ransom State Park
Fort Ransom State Park is perfect for a camping getaway, with a number of different sites and lodgings available. There are 16 standard campsites, which include electricity and water, and 10 primitive campsites, along with modern and primitive group campsites. Equestrians can book modern or primitive horse campsites, which include corral access.
If you'd rather not camp, there are several accommodation options at the state park. Spend the night in the Bjone House, a historic homestead property that was built in 1879, although today it has modern amenities, including a full kitchen. Bunker down in the Percheron Wagon, which looks like something straight out of Oregon Trail — but thankfully has a number of amenities like a microwave, refrigerator, air conditioning, and heating. Luxurious yurts are also available, which sleep up to six guests and feature a gas fireplace.
Fort Ransom State Park is about 1 hour and 20 minutes away from the state's largest city, Fargo; Hector International Airport in Fargo is the closest major airport. You can take the pretty Sheyenne River Valley National Scenic Byway to get to the park, which goes through farmlands, gentle hills, and charming small towns. As this is a rural area, it's best to have your own vehicle.