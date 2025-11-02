The 'Worst State To Hike In The US' Is An Underrated, Tourist-Free Destination With Surprising Trails
The United States is one of the most geographically diverse countries in the world. We've got practically everything — from idyllic island archipelagos in Hawaii to the vibrant fall vistas of the White Mountains. One question continues to elude hikers: Which state sinks towards the bottom? To find out, Edge Fall Protection did a study (via The Travel) to rank all fifty states in natural attractions, air quality, protected wilderness, hiking engagement, and infrastructure.
In the past, there have been some pretty unexpected U.S. states listed at number one for various reasons, but in Edge Fall Protection's study, North Dakota ranked dead last. If you're scratching your head on this one, it's understandable. North Dakota is well known for its vast, pristine landscapes full of bison, and it even boasts some major bucket list spots, like Theodore Roosevelt National Park.
So why does it rank last? According to Edge Fall Protection, it's due to a lack of natural features and infrastructure. The state is fairly flat and full of farmland, so while it has its own beauty, it doesn't exactly sparkle like the Pacific Northwest. That said, just because North Dakota ranked last in hiking doesn't mean you should skip it. The state is just as enjoyable as high-ranking ones, like this one-of-a-kind art-filled drive that is sure to bring smiles. There are also some fantastic hikes in the state that you won't want to miss on your way through. Here are some of our top picks.
Jaw-dropping hikes in North Dakota
If Theodore Roosevelt National Park is on your list, don't skip the Caprock Coulee Loop, which is considered the top trail in North Dakota, according to AllTrails. It's a little over 4 miles of moderately difficult terrain and takes hikers through stunning viewpoints of the Little Missouri River and the Badlands. You might even see wildlife like bison and big horn sheep!
For something a bit easier, try the Wind Canyon Trail, a half-mile long through a small canyon that showcases the Badlands' unique layered rock formations. For the best experience, visit the Wind Canyon overlook during sunset for some jaw-dropping views of the sky — and possibly some pristine views of the northern lights.
While North Dakota has one national park, it actually boasts 14 state parks. The oldest, Abraham Lincoln State Park, is a real hidden gem full of scenic river views and military landmarks. Others, such as Cross Ranch State Park, are well-known for undisturbed paddling and fishing. Although North Dakota ranked last in the study, it still offers plenty of outdoor adventure to make a visit worth your while.