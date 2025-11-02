The 'Worst State To Hike In The US' Is An Underrated, Tourist-Free Destination With Surprising Trails

The United States is one of the most geographically diverse countries in the world. We've got practically everything — from idyllic island archipelagos in Hawaii to the vibrant fall vistas of the White Mountains. One question continues to elude hikers: Which state sinks towards the bottom? To find out, Edge Fall Protection did a study (via The Travel) to rank all fifty states in natural attractions, air quality, protected wilderness, hiking engagement, and infrastructure.

In the past, there have been some pretty unexpected U.S. states listed at number one for various reasons, but in Edge Fall Protection's study, North Dakota ranked dead last. If you're scratching your head on this one, it's understandable. North Dakota is well known for its vast, pristine landscapes full of bison, and it even boasts some major bucket list spots, like Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

So why does it rank last? According to Edge Fall Protection, it's due to a lack of natural features and infrastructure. The state is fairly flat and full of farmland, so while it has its own beauty, it doesn't exactly sparkle like the Pacific Northwest. That said, just because North Dakota ranked last in hiking doesn't mean you should skip it. The state is just as enjoyable as high-ranking ones, like this one-of-a-kind art-filled drive that is sure to bring smiles. There are also some fantastic hikes in the state that you won't want to miss on your way through. Here are some of our top picks.