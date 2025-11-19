Sacramento's Sierra Foothill Suburb Is A Hot Spot For Outdoor Recreation With A Cute Downtown

Standing in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, Folsom is far from your average suburb. Just take it from the locals. "Folsom is a quaint little town with a lot of rich history. It is right on the American River, and has the famous Folsom Prison (thanks, Johnny Cash)," one resident shared on Niche. "The city offers a perfect blend of small-town charm and modern amenities, with a vibrant historic district, beautiful outdoor spaces like Folsom Lake, and an extensive network of bike trails," another penned.

The Man in Black may have helped put Folsom on the map in the 1950s and 1960s, but its roots stretch back long before that. Settlers flocked in during the Gold Rush era with the hopes of striking it rich. The surge in out-of-towners led to the construction of one of the first railroads west of the Mississippi in the 1850s, cementing Folsom's status as a thriving commercial and transportation hub.

The city is just as lively today, with its boundless outdoor recreation opportunities and frozen-in-time downtown area. It's also still super easy to get to. The nearest major airport, Sacramento International Airport (SMF), is about 35 miles away in the capital city, often called California's artsy City of Trees. Once in town, you'll find a bevy of chain hotels to choose from. Lake Natoma Inn, located in the heart of Folsom's historic downtown area, also has largely rave reviews online and has 4.1 stars on Google.