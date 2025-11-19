Sacramento's Sierra Foothill Suburb Is A Hot Spot For Outdoor Recreation With A Cute Downtown
Standing in the beautiful foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, Folsom is far from your average suburb. Just take it from the locals. "Folsom is a quaint little town with a lot of rich history. It is right on the American River, and has the famous Folsom Prison (thanks, Johnny Cash)," one resident shared on Niche. "The city offers a perfect blend of small-town charm and modern amenities, with a vibrant historic district, beautiful outdoor spaces like Folsom Lake, and an extensive network of bike trails," another penned.
The Man in Black may have helped put Folsom on the map in the 1950s and 1960s, but its roots stretch back long before that. Settlers flocked in during the Gold Rush era with the hopes of striking it rich. The surge in out-of-towners led to the construction of one of the first railroads west of the Mississippi in the 1850s, cementing Folsom's status as a thriving commercial and transportation hub.
The city is just as lively today, with its boundless outdoor recreation opportunities and frozen-in-time downtown area. It's also still super easy to get to. The nearest major airport, Sacramento International Airport (SMF), is about 35 miles away in the capital city, often called California's artsy City of Trees. Once in town, you'll find a bevy of chain hotels to choose from. Lake Natoma Inn, located in the heart of Folsom's historic downtown area, also has largely rave reviews online and has 4.1 stars on Google.
Run wild outdoors in Folsom
When it comes to good nature spots, one of Folsom's biggest draws is its eponymous reservoir, Folsom Lake. Bordering the Sacramento suburb to the north, it was born in the mid-1900s from a dam built along the winding American River, a scenic river that runs through California's Gold Rush Country. Boasting nearly 12,000 surface acres and more than 75 miles of shoreline, the reservoir is a treasure trove for outdoor adventures.
At the top of the list is the sprawling Folsom Lake State Recreation Area. The nature paradise hugs much of Folsom Lake's shoreline as well as the nearby Lake Natoma, a smaller reservoir located just downstream on the river. The recreation area has plenty of cozy campsites, scenic picnic areas, and rugged hiking trails to explore. Two sandy beaches, Granite Bay Main Beach and Beals Point, also lie on the lake's western shore. Both sites feature barbecue pits if you want to cook up a lakeside feast, as well as on-site rentals if you need to snag any gear, such as rafts, kayaks, and standup paddleboards.
For an enjoyable outing of birding, meander through Mormon Islands Wetland State Park. The lush sanctuary sits in the northeastern corner of Folsom and is teeming with native wildlife. More hiking can be found along Folsom's expansive network of more than 50 miles of trails. Music fans may especially love tackling the Johnny Cash Trail. The 2.5-mile path celebrates the legendary musician's connection to the local Folsom State Prison, which served as the recording location for his 1968 live album, "At Folsom Prison."
Take a trip back in time in Folsom
Step back in time in the Folsom Historic District, which could easily rank among the best historic districts in America. The charming downtown area is the perfect blend of old and new, featuring a variety of boutique shops, eateries, and other local haunts. The historic hub, which dates back to the 1850s, lies on the banks of Lake Natoma and is centered around Sutter Street.
The district's lively main plaza honors the city's railroad roots. Peruse old artifacts with a tour of the Folsom Railroad Museum and see a snapshot of the city's past at the reconstructed turntable. The public plaza also features an outdoor amphitheater and an event space, where the local year-round farmers market is held.
Stop by the Folsom History Museum to learn more about the city's storied past. The Folsom Powerhouse Historic State Park, which is located right next to the historic district, makes an electrifying dive into the region's roots, boasting an array of old generators and other machinery. The 1895 facility harnessed the power of the American River to generate electricity for the city back in the day. "The museum signs, photos, and graphics are both interesting and informative, including the purpose, construction, function, and benefits of the Folsom Dam and hydroelectric powerhouse," one visitor shared in a Tripadvisor review. "The museum is great for adults and kids. It takes about an hour if you read all of the displays."