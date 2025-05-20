California's 'City Of Trees' Is An Artsy City Bursting With Green Areas And A Thriving Culinary Scene
Sacramento is widely recognized as the farm-to-fork capital of America. However, it is also known as the "City of Trees" thanks to the 1 million trees gracing its urban streets. Sacramento also offers a vibrant art scene, delicious places to eat, and vast green parks. It really is a top-choice destination for anyone traveling to the Golden State. To make it even more appealing, the City of Trees also boasts one of California's lowest costs of living.
Aside from being a major hub for art lovers (featuring dozens of street murals, theaters, and even dance performances), Sacramento is also an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Both residents and visitors to the city can partake in hiking and biking throughout its parks and natural areas, as well as rafting and kayaking on the American River and Folsom Lake. Those more daring can even take the plunge with some exciting skydiving.
Getting to Sacramento is simple. Fly into Sacramento International Airport, about 16 minutes from the city's downtown. From there, you can grab a taxi or rent a car. Having a car is especially handy if you'd like to explore nearby locations such as California's beautiful and peaceful Fairfield, just 42 miles away.
Sacramento's iconic markets and eateries
As California's capital, Sacramento has plenty to offer, but with its locally sourced and freshly farmed ingredients, the city's food scene definitely stands out. At the award-winning Bacon and Butter, you can taste a variety of dishes such as breakfast staples, sandwiches, or hamburgers — all made with farm-to-fork ingredients. If you're looking for a more well-rounded meal, The Porch Restaurant and Bar will delight you with salads, briskets, and other tasty creations like their skillet cornbread.
If you're on a budget, Sacramento's farmers markets are a great way to experience the city's culinary culture without breaking the bank. Markets in Midtown, Downtown, and Oak Park offer a bounty of fresh fruits, vegetables, cheeses, and snacks. Since Sacramento is also big on sports, don't forget to check out some bustling bars spread throughout the city. For example, Tom's Watch Bar offers delicious drinks and snacks, including nachos and wings.
Those interested in the arts cannot miss the Crocker Art Museum with its wide display of Californian and European art. The Sacramento History Museum is perfect for deepening your knowledge of the Gold Rush era, while the State Indian Museum provides a deeper look into the area's Native American heritage. Lastly, Fairytale Town — with its storybook themes, educational exhibits, and interactive play areas — is the perfect place for enjoying a nice weekend out with the family.
Enjoying the many outdoor adventures Sacramento has to offer
The American River Parkway is one of Sacramento's most popular outdoor spots. Here, you can partake in several watersports such as kayaking and fishing. It's also great for jogging or enjoying a bike ride. Cyclists will enjoy the Sacramento River Trail, while those interested in hiking can explore a variety of routes in the Auburn State Recreation Area. The Jedediah Smith Memorial Trail leads all the way to the Folsom State Recreation Area, offering picturesque views. If you're feeling truly adventurous, one of the world's most iconic and satisfying hikes lies just three hours away from Sacramento at Yosemite National Park.
Folsom Lake is another great place to explore. Located about 30 miles from the city, the lake offers camping opportunities as well as kayaking on its waters or at the smaller nearby Lake Natoma. Speaking of watersports, the American River offers some of the most incredible whitewater rafting in the state. Finally, if you're craving a bigger adventure, the Lincoln Regional Airport is home to Skydive Sacramento. They offer some thrilling (and safe!) skydiving experiences just half an hour away from the City of Trees.