California's 'City Of Trees' Is An Artsy City Bursting With Green Areas And A Thriving Culinary Scene

Sacramento is widely recognized as the farm-to-fork capital of America. However, it is also known as the "City of Trees" thanks to the 1 million trees gracing its urban streets. Sacramento also offers a vibrant art scene, delicious places to eat, and vast green parks. It really is a top-choice destination for anyone traveling to the Golden State. To make it even more appealing, the City of Trees also boasts one of California's lowest costs of living.

Aside from being a major hub for art lovers (featuring dozens of street murals, theaters, and even dance performances), Sacramento is also an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Both residents and visitors to the city can partake in hiking and biking throughout its parks and natural areas, as well as rafting and kayaking on the American River and Folsom Lake. Those more daring can even take the plunge with some exciting skydiving.

Getting to Sacramento is simple. Fly into Sacramento International Airport, about 16 minutes from the city's downtown. From there, you can grab a taxi or rent a car. Having a car is especially handy if you'd like to explore nearby locations such as California's beautiful and peaceful Fairfield, just 42 miles away.