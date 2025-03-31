The 'Crown Jewel' Of Pittsburgh's Museum Scene Is A Breathtaking Art Location With A Diverse Collection

The first thing you'll notice when you step into the Carnegie Museum of Art is the sweeping Grand Staircase. Built in 1907 as part of an expansion, the staircase is lined with towering columns and flanked by John White Alexander's 4,000-square-foot mural "The Crowning of Labor." The staircase connects the museum's three distinct floors: The first features the sculpture and architecture halls, the second is home to the modern art galleries and rotating exhibitions, and the third is where you'll find the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

On the first floor, the Hall of Architecture holds the United States' largest collection of plaster architectural casts. Tripadvisor reviewer @gt6243c raved, "The Hall of Architecture was a real highlight. I felt like I had traveled the world by walking through this gallery and seeing the casts from so many regions and periods of history." During the holiday season, this hall transforms into a festive display of decorated evergreens for the museum's annual Carnegie Trees installation. Tucked between this grand hall and the Hall of Sculpture is one of the museum's most unique treasures: the Miniatures Gallery, a collection of over 20 intricately designed miniature rooms by Ruth McChesney.

Upstairs, the second floor holds the Scaife Galleries, a winding route of rooms that create a thought-provoking juxtaposition of artistic styles. You'll find impressionist masterpieces like Claude Monet's "Water Lilies" alongside cutting-edge contemporary works, including Dan Graham's mirrored installation "Heart Pavilion." One can't-miss collection is the Charles "Teenie" Harris Archive, which features over 70,000 photographs capturing the lives of Pittsburgh's Black communities in the mid-20th century. Another standout is Extraordinary Ordinary Things, an exhibition that elevates everyday objects like chairs and lamps into pieces of functional art.