The Absurd Car Rental Hack Travelers Are Resorting To Amid Mass Flight Cancellations
Due to the ongoing government shutdown, flight cancellations are becoming increasingly common, with major U.S. airports struggling big time to keep flights running smoothly due to understaffing of air traffic controllers and other crucial positions. Many passengers turn to car rental services after finding their flights cancelled, but with car rental prices soaring — or rentals being booked up and unavailable altogether — some are turning to an absurd hack: renting a U-Haul.
Although it might seem silly to rent a whole U-Haul truck when you're carrying just a few suitcases, some passengers are finding that it's their best option. With car rental and car-sharing companies reporting 20% to 30% spikes in bookings (via Fortune), some passengers are finding it difficult to secure a vehicle rental available in a short time frame.
One stranded passenger told Yahoo News that car rental companies in New Jersey wouldn't rent her a car because she has a Connecticut driver's license. "Guess what I have to do? I'm going to U-Haul and I'm going to drive a truck cross-country to get back to Utah because I have to be back by Tuesday," she explained.
What to do if your flight gets canceled
With American airports canceling 6% of daily flights due to air traffic control shortages caused by the ongoing government shutdown, many travelers are finding themselves effectively stranded. If your flight is canceled, airlines may provide more-than-usual flexibility to refund or change your travel plans. Some travel experts are advising customers to consider rescheduling or canceling non-urgent travel plans. "Everyone has their own definition of how important it is to take the trip that they have booked," Nick Ewen, senior editorial director of The Points Guy, told NPR. "But if you are truly flexible and you're like, 'Yeah, no, I can do this some other time,' it could be a good idea to go ahead and make that decision to cancel."
For urgent travel, Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle recently suggested that travelers book refundable backup plans in case their first flight is canceled. "If you are headed to a wedding, funeral or something you must be somewhere for in the next few days—given the risk of flights cancelling I would suggest passengers buy a backup ticket on another carrier that departs after the first ticket," he wrote on Instagram. "Make sure you buy a backup that is changeable into a credit or full refund." While many commenters found this to be wild advice because of the added expense for the traveler, others found it to be a practical suggestion for those who can afford it. Although the government shutdown appears to finally be nearing its end, experts warn that airline disruptions may persist through Thanksgiving.