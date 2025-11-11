The Absurd Car Rental Hack Travelers Are Resorting To Amid Mass Flight Cancellations

Due to the ongoing government shutdown, flight cancellations are becoming increasingly common, with major U.S. airports struggling big time to keep flights running smoothly due to understaffing of air traffic controllers and other crucial positions. Many passengers turn to car rental services after finding their flights cancelled, but with car rental prices soaring — or rentals being booked up and unavailable altogether — some are turning to an absurd hack: renting a U-Haul.

Although it might seem silly to rent a whole U-Haul truck when you're carrying just a few suitcases, some passengers are finding that it's their best option. With car rental and car-sharing companies reporting 20% to 30% spikes in bookings (via Fortune), some passengers are finding it difficult to secure a vehicle rental available in a short time frame.

One stranded passenger told Yahoo News that car rental companies in New Jersey wouldn't rent her a car because she has a Connecticut driver's license. "Guess what I have to do? I'm going to U-Haul and I'm going to drive a truck cross-country to get back to Utah because I have to be back by Tuesday," she explained.