Lake Tahoe's Best-Kept Secret Is A Community-Owned Mountain Ski Resort With Uncrowded Slopes
Only a four-hour drive from San Francisco, Lake Tahoe is one of the West Coast's top ski destinations for snow bunnies and freeriders alike. With over a dozen ski areas that circle the 72 miles of this freshwater lake, there's something for all abilities and enthusiasm levels. Frequent visitors say some resorts, such as Palisades and Heavenly, can become crowded during the winter months, especially at weekends. However, there is one ski resort here that has managed to remain off the radar and thus gloriously uncrowded: Diamond Peak on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe.
Located above the chic and charming lakeside community of Incline Village in the state of Nevada, the resort directly looks onto Lake Tahoe, and in fact, you can see its shimmering emerald surface from every one of the ski runs. One Reddit commenter described Diamond Peak as having "one of the best views in North America," while another called it their "favorite Tahoe spot."
Diamond Peak also has the rare accolade of being the sole community-owned ski resort in the Tahoe Basin, meaning profits are reinvested back into local facilities and services. It also means the resort offers some of the cheapest daily ski passes in the whole region. An adult season pass for the 2025-2026 season starts at just $733, with some great perks including discounted tickets for friends and season locker rentals. The community spirit also runs deep here, with a welcoming and family-friendly atmosphere.
Exploring Diamond Peak during ski season
Alpine adventurers can explore 655 acres of terrain through a variety of ski areas, including wide, open glades and more challenging routes where you can nip through trees on soft powder. There are 30 runs at Diamond Peak and the longest, Crystal Ridge, is 2.1 miles. More than 60% of the runs are graded beginner or intermediate, so this is a great place to bring newbies without much experience on the snow. Advanced skiers will enjoy the freeriding areas, which are said to be less tracked than many of the other Tahoe resorts.
When it is time for a break from the slopes, there are several food outlets and bars located both at base level and on the mountain. Wild Bill's BBQ is located at Snowflake Lodge on the mountain and serves up a selection of slow-cooked meats, including smoked spare ribs and tri-tip sandwiches. If you are in search of an après ski beverage, then the Loft Bar serves several local craft beers on tap along with wine and cocktails. Other facilities at the resort include a ski rental shop, gift shop, free shuttle service, and plenty of water fill stations.
Diamond Peak is less than an hour's drive from Reno-Tahoe International Airport (weather and traffic dependent). Carson City, South Lake Tahoe, and the walkable and outdoorsy city of Reno are all less than 30 miles from the resort, so it's very accessible. If you plan to drive to the slopes, parking at Diamond Peak is usually free and located near the base lodge. It is an easy walk to and from the ski lifts, which is always welcome at the end of a long day on the slopes.