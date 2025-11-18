Lake Tahoe's Best-Kept Secret Is A Community-Owned Mountain Ski Resort With Uncrowded Slopes

Only a four-hour drive from San Francisco, Lake Tahoe is one of the West Coast's top ski destinations for snow bunnies and freeriders alike. With over a dozen ski areas that circle the 72 miles of this freshwater lake, there's something for all abilities and enthusiasm levels. Frequent visitors say some resorts, such as Palisades and Heavenly, can become crowded during the winter months, especially at weekends. However, there is one ski resort here that has managed to remain off the radar and thus gloriously uncrowded: Diamond Peak on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe.

Located above the chic and charming lakeside community of Incline Village in the state of Nevada, the resort directly looks onto Lake Tahoe, and in fact, you can see its shimmering emerald surface from every one of the ski runs. One Reddit commenter described Diamond Peak as having "one of the best views in North America," while another called it their "favorite Tahoe spot."

Diamond Peak also has the rare accolade of being the sole community-owned ski resort in the Tahoe Basin, meaning profits are reinvested back into local facilities and services. It also means the resort offers some of the cheapest daily ski passes in the whole region. An adult season pass for the 2025-2026 season starts at just $733, with some great perks including discounted tickets for friends and season locker rentals. The community spirit also runs deep here, with a welcoming and family-friendly atmosphere.