The 5 Best Stops On America's Wildly Scenic Empire Builder Train Through The Mountain West

Train journeys are a great way to dip your toes into slow travel while also seeing landscapes you may never have laid eyes on. In a recent article, The Independent shared a surprising list of bucket-list-worthy trips that feature some of America's best scenery. At the top of the list was Amtrak's Empire Builder, a 46-hour route connecting Chicago and Seattle or Portland.

The Empire Builder stops at over 40 stations during its course. Travelers who want to be selective about where to get off, or want to do this trip in parts, should consider the following best stops, which are all situated near an airport, so you can fly in and out easily and get straight onto the train. The following list also covers a wide range of possible activities to suit any type of traveler.

A few notes to keep in mind when planning your journey: The Empire Builder has daily departures at each stop. This means that if you get off at 3 a.m. to explore Spokane and want to continue to Seattle, you'll need to be ready to board at around the same time the next day.