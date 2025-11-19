The 5 Best Stops On America's Wildly Scenic Empire Builder Train Through The Mountain West
Train journeys are a great way to dip your toes into slow travel while also seeing landscapes you may never have laid eyes on. In a recent article, The Independent shared a surprising list of bucket-list-worthy trips that feature some of America's best scenery. At the top of the list was Amtrak's Empire Builder, a 46-hour route connecting Chicago and Seattle or Portland.
The Empire Builder stops at over 40 stations during its course. Travelers who want to be selective about where to get off, or want to do this trip in parts, should consider the following best stops, which are all situated near an airport, so you can fly in and out easily and get straight onto the train. The following list also covers a wide range of possible activities to suit any type of traveler.
A few notes to keep in mind when planning your journey: The Empire Builder has daily departures at each stop. This means that if you get off at 3 a.m. to explore Spokane and want to continue to Seattle, you'll need to be ready to board at around the same time the next day.
Chicago, Illinois
Chicago is the easternmost stop along the Empire Builder route. The Windy City — not nicknamed because of its weather, interestingly, but because its politicians were described as being "full of hot air" — is a must-visit if you love architecture and culture.
Chicago is considered to be the birthplace of the skyscraper, with a history that goes as far back as the late 1800s. It's this historical connection that makes its skyline, which you can enjoy via several viewpoints throughout the city, so special. Back on ground level, live theater and fine arts are always trending, with tons of museums and events to keep you entertained.
What's more, Chicago is home to America's coolest neighborhood for 2025, Avondale, affectionately known as Bricktown. Avondale is located about 6 miles from Union Station, where the Empire Builder departs. Arrive in Chicago early to make the most of the city before the train journey.
St. Paul, Minnesota
Long before (or after) reaching the mountains, the Empire Builder stops at St. Paul-Minneapolis Station in Minnesota. It's here that, in 1879, nine railway companies merged to create the Saint Paul Union Depot Company. The goal was, with their combined assets, machinery, and tracks, to provide the best possible rail services to Midwesterners. James J. Hill is to thank for conceptualizing and leading the construction of a single passenger terminal that would connect multiple train lines — a big transportation hub for the time. Hill's nickname was "the Empire Builder," and it's this local figure that the sightseeing train was named after.
The Empire Builder stops at Union Depot, a historical landmark with its own fascinating history. Completed in the early 1900s, the structure immortalizes 20th-century architecture. The station underwent a massive restoration between 2010 and 2012. Stepping out for just 20 minutes for a peek at the station building is worth it.
If fascinating railway history wasn't enough, an overnight stop in St. Paul gives travelers plenty of time to explore Minneapolis's exciting food scene. The Twin Cities, as they are sometimes referred to, are home to a few noteworthy, award-winning restaurants.
Whitefish, Montana
Some of the best views from aboard the Empire Builder are the ones you'll see as you ride through Glacier National Park. Pine trees, lakes, and mountain peaks are some of the features of these landscapes — even moose are known to make the occasional appearance.
If views aren't enough to satiate your yearning for the outdoors, then consider getting off at Whitefish, Montana. The resort town offers the perfect base for those who may want to spend more time inside the park. Online, travelers warn that Glacier National Park is really better suited for car travel, so consider renting a car here and going for a quick day-trip.
Alternatively, you can simply enjoy Whitefish, considered Montana's most charming small town — and for a good reason! Artisanal shops, craft breweries, and small eateries line the downtown streets, and even without heading out to Glacier National Park, you'll spot some beautiful mountain views in the landscapes.
Spokane, Washington
The Empire Builder stops at Spokane, Washington, one of the most underrated cities across America for your next getaway. Spokane Falls and the Riverfront Park, where the falls are located, are two must-visit spots where you can experience a little bit of the Pacific Northwest nature while still staying well within city limits. Fun fact: The Spokane Falls are one of the largest urban waterfalls in the United States. The Washington city also boasts an exciting food scene with African, Italian, and Asian culinary highlights in addition to North American classics.
Travelers should note that the train arrives at Spokane in the early hours of the morning. If you want to spend a day here, you'll need to plan for transportation accordingly. Remember that the train departs at the same time the following day, so you'll also have to anticipate killing time at the station until you can get back on the Empire Builder. Spokane is also where the train splits into two sections, with one going to Seattle and another going to Portland. Getting off and exploring the city for a day is recommended, but double-check that you get on the right train the next morning!
Portland, Oregon
Out of the two possible West Coast termini on the Empire Builder route, Portland, Oregon, is the most recommended among those who have done the journey because of its vibrancy, multitude of things to do, and proximity to nature. Portland is famous for being a very bikeable city, so if the weather allows, consider riding your way to the best spots in town. Here is also where you'll find the largest independent bookstore in the world, Powell's Books, a must-visit if you need to pick up something to read on your train journey and happen to be departing from Portland.
On its way to Portland, the sightseeing train spends a few hours along the stunning Columbia River Gorge. Westbound trains pass through the gorge in the morning hours, while eastbound trains travel through during the late evening. The views are best in summer, when there are more hours of daylight to see the sights. Noteably, travelers also recommend going eastbound to see the Rocky Mountains in daylight, and making Chicago the final stop of your journey.
Methodology
The Empire Builder covers a whole lot of miles. This list was compiled with travelers who love a good itinerary or those who lean towards spontaneity in mind, and who want to make the most of their time on the scenic route, even if they cannot commit to doing the full Chicago–Portland/Seattle trip. Chicago, St. Paul, Whitefish, Spokane, and Portland all have direct, comfortable access to major airports. Travelers can fly into any of these cities and start their Empire Builder journey heading East or West. It's just as easy to wrap it up anywhere along the way.
Using data points from personal accounts shared on Reddit and Tripadvisor, as well as the traveler-sourced U.S. Train Travel Guide, cities with a diverse range of activities were selected to suit the widest range of travelers, foodies, art lovers, and nature enthusiasts alike.
Finally, because of the Empire Builder's daily schedule, destinations where it's relatively easy to plan an overnight stay — in other words, those with plenty of accommodation options to choose from — were given priority.