America's Coolest Neighborhood For 2025 Is A Chicago Hotspot Full Of Bars, Boutiques, And Culture

Cool and quirky neighborhoods are sprinkled throughout America's bustling metropolitan areas, from New Orleans' soulful Mid-City to Brooklyn's Bushwick, an edgy and trendy art hub that's given Williamsburg a run for its money. But according to TimeOut, which identified the 39 coolest neighborhoods in the world, the coolest in the U.S. for 2025 was Avondale, Chicago. Affectionately known as Bricktown, this Chicago neighborhood, where the beer is world-class and coffee is served in a cafe inspired by a 1979 sci-fi horror movie, came fifth in the world overall.

TimeOut compiles its annual neighborhood list based on the recommendations of writers and editors living in cities throughout the world. Their recommendations are then assessed against certain criteria like culture and art offerings, rent prices, and the abundance of independent businesses, as well as the quality of nightlife and dining venues, and whether now is the time to give these neighborhoods their due.

Number one on the global list was Jimbocho in Tokyo, the Japanese capital's historic haven for bibliophiles with more than 100 used book shops. Completing the top five were Borgerhout in Antwerp, Barra Funda in São Paulo, and London's Camberwell in fourth. Other U.S. cities to make the list included Red Hook, New York (14th), Little River, Miami (27th), Clarksville, Austin (33rd), and Glen Park, San Francisco (35th).