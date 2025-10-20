America's Coolest Neighborhood For 2025 Is A Chicago Hotspot Full Of Bars, Boutiques, And Culture
Cool and quirky neighborhoods are sprinkled throughout America's bustling metropolitan areas, from New Orleans' soulful Mid-City to Brooklyn's Bushwick, an edgy and trendy art hub that's given Williamsburg a run for its money. But according to TimeOut, which identified the 39 coolest neighborhoods in the world, the coolest in the U.S. for 2025 was Avondale, Chicago. Affectionately known as Bricktown, this Chicago neighborhood, where the beer is world-class and coffee is served in a cafe inspired by a 1979 sci-fi horror movie, came fifth in the world overall.
TimeOut compiles its annual neighborhood list based on the recommendations of writers and editors living in cities throughout the world. Their recommendations are then assessed against certain criteria like culture and art offerings, rent prices, and the abundance of independent businesses, as well as the quality of nightlife and dining venues, and whether now is the time to give these neighborhoods their due.
Number one on the global list was Jimbocho in Tokyo, the Japanese capital's historic haven for bibliophiles with more than 100 used book shops. Completing the top five were Borgerhout in Antwerp, Barra Funda in São Paulo, and London's Camberwell in fourth. Other U.S. cities to make the list included Red Hook, New York (14th), Little River, Miami (27th), Clarksville, Austin (33rd), and Glen Park, San Francisco (35th).
What's so cool about Avondale?
Chicago natives will be the first to tell you their city is packed with vibrant neighborhoods, from the learned avenues and stately lawns of Hyde Park to the culture-filled Logan Square. But Avondale is now stepping out of the shadows with cool new bars and restaurants, renovated brick yards and warehouses, and various small businesses celebrating its Polish and Latino roots. Also staying true to the blue-collar character of the area, Avondale is a more affordable alternative to better-known corners of the city.
Markets, burgers, and beer tend to be defining features of a neighborhood renaissance, and Avondale is no different. Joong Boo Market is the spot to go for Korean and Pan-Asian bites; at the Snack Corner, you can get everything from ramen and oden to japchae and bibimbap. Lake Effect Brewery has a beer garden in the area — where it offers a three-taster flight following its weekly yoga session — or head to Kuma's Corner for hearty and indulgent burgers alongside local craft ales. Revolution Brewing, Illinois's largest craft brewery, is also based in the area. If you're not incapacitated by all the food and drink, check out Bric-a-Brac Records, one of the funkiest vinyl and toy shops you'll find anywhere, or The Alley, a clothing shop that's been a hub for the city's punks, bikers, and goths since 1976.