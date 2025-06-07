The Most Underrated Cities Across America For Your Next Getaway, According To Travelers
The United States certainly has plenty of world-famous destinations like New York City and Los Angeles, but the country is also full of cities that fly under the radar but are still well worth visiting. These cities may not be as famous, but they still offer plenty of natural beauty, historic and cultural attractions, delicious culinary scenes, and more. After all, the U.S. is so geographically and culturally diverse that there is always something new to discover.
Visiting these underrated cities has plenty of advantages. They are less crowded and tend to be more affordable than more iconic places. Less tourism also tends to mean there aren't as many chain stores and restaurants, giving visitors a deeper look at the local way of life and the intricacies of its culture. This collection could be five times as long, but we've gathered some of the most underrated cities in the United States to help inspire your next getaway.
Spokane, Washington
Spokane is the second largest city in the state of Washington, but it gets nowhere near the attention that Seattle does. Spokane has a lot of natural beauty you can explore and no shortage of history and arts. The city even hosted the World's Fair Expo in 1974.
Spokane Falls is the largest urban waterfall in the United States and it's located in Riverfront Park, which was built at the site of Expo '74, right in downtown Spokane. You can view both the Upper and Lower Spokane Falls from pedestrian bridges, but the best view of the Lower Falls would be from the cable car, SkyRide. Outdoor activities are a big attraction in Spokane, where you can kayak or raft in the summer or hit the slopes in the winter.
Spokane was the hometown of Bing Crosby, and his namesake theatre holds many performances throughout the year. Lovers of historic architecture should stay at The Davenport Hotel, a grand hotel built in 1914. Alternatively, dine at Palm Court Grill or sip a cocktail at the bar to take in the palatial lobby. Yes, it's reportedly one of the country's most haunted hotels, but the ghosts are harmless (supposedly).
Macon, Georgia
A city in central Georgia, Macon was once a thriving city that saw periods of economic decline but is now on the way back. The city known as the "Heart of Georgia" has a rich musical heritage: The great Otis Redding grew up in Macon, and The Allman Brothers Band lived here after signing a contract with Capricorn Records. The house that the Allman Brothers Band lived in is now a museum dedicated to the iconic rockers.
Beyond music, there's the Tubman Museum (which is dedicated to African American art and history) and the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. Lovers of historic architecture should tour Hay House, a National Historical Landmark built in 1855. The Italian Renaissance Revival mansion is a testament to Macon's historic significance as a transportation hub because of its location near the Ocmulgee River.
For visitors who want to spend time outdoors, they can walk through Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park, a sacred Native American site where artifacts from more than 17,000 years ago have been unearthed. In the spring, Macon is also one of the best places to see cherry blossoms in the U.S., with more than 350,000 Yoshino cherry trees throughout the city.
Carlsbad, California
Located about 30 miles north of San Diego, Carlsbad is not as well-known as its neighbors to the south, yet it offers the same beautiful beaches with all the magnetic charm of a small town. There are five beaches in Carlsbad that are free to the public and easily accessible. From Carlsbad State Beach, beachgoers can easily walk to Carlsbad Village and grab a bite at the many restaurants and coffee shops in the area, like Steady State Roasting, Wildland, and the Michelin-starred Jeune et Jolie.
The beach isn't the only natural attraction in Carlsbad. Visitors can also rent kayaks or boats and spend the day on the water at Agua Hedionda Lagoon. Spring is perhaps the most popular season as Southern Californians head to Carlsbad for The Flower Fields, a 55-acre explosion of ranunculus flowers that bloom around April and May, making Carlsbad one of the best places to see flowers on the planet. Of course, Carlsbad makes for a great family getaway year-round. In addition to beaches, there's Legoland, an underrated theme park that's much more affordable than Disneyland and no less fun.
San Luis Obispo, California
San Luis Obispo in California's Central Coast is located halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, so this college town has long been a stopover for those road-tripping between the two cities. Not as many have spent a significant amount of time in SLO (as the town is informally known), but they should. SLO is perfect for those looking for a laid-back weekend getaway with pleasant weather year-round.
Firstly, it has a walkable downtown with wonderful restaurants, coffee shops, and bars. There are many hiking trails in the area, and the city is a convenient base to explore other parts of the Central Coast. The beaches in Morro Bay and Avila Beach are less than a 15-minute drive away, and the famous Hearst Castle is about an hour by car. The area is also known for its wineries, and there are plenty of vineyards around the city where you can spend a picturesque afternoon drinking wine. SLO is home to the iconic Madonna Inn, one of California's kitschiest motels, known for its themed rooms and pink dining room. You can also stay at Hotel SLO, should you prefer a modern hotel conveniently located downtown.
Greenville, South Carolina
Downtown Greenville really started to turn things around when the city opened Falls Park on Reedy River in 2004. Before the park was built, the beauty of the waterfall was obscured, and downtown was full of abandoned buildings. Today, downtown Greenville is a vibrant area with restaurants, bars, and boutique shops. Greenville's growing food scene has garnered the city quite a bit of national attention in recent years, with three restaurants getting the James Beard nod in 2024. The city's annual food festival — Euphoria — is also considered one of the best out there.
The waterfall at Falls Park isn't the only one around, and there are quite a few waterfalls in the area worth visiting, including the 420-foot-tall Raven Cliff Falls. In fact, Greenville is located at the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, with three state parks nearby, so there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities such as kayaking and biking. For some family-friendly fun, try the zipline and rope course at Flying Rabbit Adventures. South Carolina is big in the automotive industry and is home to the largest BMW manufacturing facility, so it's no surprise that Greenville has the only BMW museum in North America (bonus: it's free to visit).
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Oklahoma has long been considered a flyover state, so much so that the state has used it as a tagline in its own tourism marketing campaigns. It's time to stop flying over and spend some time getting to know OKC. Oklahoma City was once a booming city when oil was discovered in the area, but the city has invested plenty in its efforts to keep the economy growing. You can still check out the glitzy remnants of the oil boom at places like The National, a former bank-turned-hotel in downtown OKC.
Oklahoma today is home to 39 Native American tribes, most of whom were forcibly moved from their ancestral lands to Oklahoma during the Trail of Tears. Their heritage and history are honored at the First Americans Museum, which opened in 2021. Beyond history and museums, there is plenty of innovative art, like the street art and murals found in the Paseo Arts District. The culinary scene in Oklahoma City is only getting better. The city is home to Nonesuch, a 2025 James Beard Finalist for Outstanding Restaurant, and Ma Der Lao Kitchen, which was named one of the best restaurants in the U.S. by both Bon Appetit and The New York Times in 2022.
San Antonio, Texas
According to Redditor DonaldDoesDallas, San Antonio "often gets overshadowed by Austin but is a better tourist destination." Indeed, the second largest city in Texas has more historic attractions and a cheaper cost of living, which makes it more affordable for tourists to visit. In fact, San Antonio offers a lot of free things to do, making it a very budget-friendly destination. The Alamo offers free admission to its church (although you have to pay for the exhibits or guided tours). Other free attractions include four distinct missions at San Antonio Missions, the only UNESCO World Heritage Site in Texas.
The River Walk is a famous attraction dotted with restaurants and bars. While those aren't free, walking along the river to take in the scenery certainly is. Another area worth exploring is The Pearl, a former brewery complex that has been transformed into a plaza for shopping and dining. It's not just history and restaurants that San Antonio has to offer, but also unique natural attractions. Explore the underground world at Natural Bridge Caverns or take the family on a zip line ride just outside.
Albuquerque, New Mexico
One of Albuquerque's most recent claims to fame is as the backdrop for the popular TV show "Breaking Bad." While the city fully leans into it with multiple companies offering tours of the show's filming locations, there is so much more to discover here. Albuquerque is known as the hot air ballooning capital of the world because of its optimal weather and wind conditions. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta takes place in October, but you can book a ride on a hot air balloon pretty much any other time of the year.
A wealth of Hispanic heritage is another one of the main draws of Albuquerque. Explore Old Town Albuquerque for its iconic Pueblo-Spanish architecture and the many restaurants and shops that keep the neighborhood vibrant. The city holds the largest flamenco festival outside of Spain every summer, but even if you miss those dates, you can catch a flamenco performance at Tablao Flamenco Albuquerque every weekend. If the weather happens to be too hot during your visit, that's easily fixed with a ride on the Sandia Peak Tramway up to the 10,378-foot peak.
Savannah, Georgia
Savannah's small airport may have limited direct flights, but it's well worth the trip for the city's Southern charm and quaint historic architecture. There are beautiful parks, oak trees covered in Spanish moss, and historic mansions with Antebellum architecture, all of which make for a picturesque town. The oak-lined entrance to the Wormsloe State Historic Site in Savannah is an Instagram-worthy image.
Even the cemetery here is worth visiting. The Bonaventure Cemetery is one of the most famous graveyards in the country, thanks to its beautiful cemetery sculptures. One in particular was photographed as the cover of John Berendt's novel "Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil." and its fame only grew from there.
Historic beauty aside, the Savannah art scene is also noteworthy, and the city is home to the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD). SCAD has an art museum that is set in the country's oldest surviving railroad depot, but it's the rotating exhibits of contemporary and modern art here that make it well worth the visit. One Reddit user was glowing in their praise, saying they have "been to 48 states and Savannah is my favorite city in the U.S."
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Like many Rust Belt cities, Pittsburgh was once home to a booming steel industry but saw its economy decline in the 20th century. Times have changed, and Pittsburgh is a fun city to explore. For one thing, Pittsburgh was ranked as the best beer city in the U.S., based on metrics like the number of breweries per capita and average prices. Indeed, with over 40 breweries in town, you can find a craft brewery in almost every neighborhood in Pittsburgh. Speaking of neighborhoods, the trendy Lawrenceville neighborhood is worth exploring with its numerous restaurants and bars, music venues, and art galleries.
Pittsburgh is also home to numerous fantastic museums. The Andy Warhol Museum is a must-visit for pop art lovers, while the Carnegie Museum of Art covers the rest of the contemporary art movement. Don't miss the Heinz History Center, Pennsylvania's largest history museum that has been voted as USA Today's best history museum in the country two years in a row.
With three rivers surrounding the city, a boat tour is a great way to see the sights around Pittsburgh. The city is also not shy at embracing its quirkier side, with unique events like Picklesburgh. Yes, as the name suggests, it is a festival revolving around pickles, and it is a big dill in the city indeed.
Madison, Wisconsin
Madison is the state capital of Wisconsin, but most don't know much about Wisconsin other than its cheeses (and cheese curds). Not only is the state capitol building considered one of the most beautiful in the country, but the city is full of big-city perks while still being walkable and bike-able. Madison has a diverse food scene, with restaurants ranging from farm-to-table New American cuisine to Russian pelmeni to Mexican food (and, of course, plenty of cheese).
Summer is arguably the best time to visit Madison. With five lakes to choose from, you can spend all summer paddling on the water or going fishing. With so many lakes come beaches, and there are a dozen different beaches where you can take in some sun rays. The lake fun doesn't stop in the winter, though, as you can go ice fishing or ice skating on the frozen lakes. Madison is also considered one of the most bikeable cities in the country, with more than 200 miles of trails, from urban biking to mountain biking.
Detroit, Michigan
Detroit has had a bad reputation and was formerly known as the "Murder Capital of the U.S.A.," but the city is far safer and friendlier than this reputation suggests. Detroit's crime rates have actually been plummeting year after year, and visitors note that the city feels safe, allowing them to enjoy the various attractions it offers. One Reddit user says that Detroit is "surprisingly beautiful," with "plenty of history and a thriving multicultural food scene." They aren't wrong.
Detroit also has some of the best museums in the country. The Detroit Institute of Arts was named the best art museum in America by USA Today, while car lovers will enjoy visiting the Ford Piquette Plant Museum, which is where the Ford Model T was born. Music fans should head to the Motown Museum to learn about the city's music history. For the ultimate Detroit museum experience, head to the Charles H. Wright Museum, one of the first African-American museums in the country and the second largest.
And then, there's the food. With Detroit-style pizza becoming trendy across the country, you might as well try them at the source. But it's more than just pizza; Detroit has everything from pies to Middle Eastern cuisine, almost all of which is utterly delicious.
Kansas City, Missouri
Missouri is not a state that comes to mind as a popular travel destination, and even within the state, Kansas City takes a back seat to St. Louis. That is a shame, as Kansas City has a lot to offer. First of all, Kansas City is known for its own style of barbecue, with burnt ends as its specialty. Secondly, the city has many great museums, from the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art (a great art museum that offers free admission) to the National World War I Museum and Memorial.
Kansas City is also famous for its football team (the Kansas City Chiefs), and its passionate fans make attending a game here a load of fun. But it isn't just about American football. Kansas City is called the Soccer Capital of America and has the world's first stadium dedicated to women's soccer. Kansas City also played a big part in the history of jazz in America, and you can explore the history at the American Jazz Museum or listen to current musicians at clubs like The Green Lady Lounge.
Methodology
Since the list is about the most underrated cities in the country, we relied on suggestions from other travelers to curate this collection. That means reviews from travel forums, blogger reviews, and more. We ensured these cities are either not well-known as tourist destinations or are less visited due to location or other reasons. We also made sure that the geographical diversity of the United States was well represented, so these cities are located anywhere from the Southeast to the West Coast of the country.