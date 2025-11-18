Maine's Best-Kept Holiday Secret Is A Coastal Town Transforming Into A Lively Christmas Getaway

Snow-covered houses, beautifully decorated trees, twinkling lights in the town square — there's nothing like winter holidays in New England. The state of Maine hosts a number of traditional celebrations, like the Christmas Prelude in Kennebunkport, during which Santa Claus makes a grand entrance aboard a lobster boat, and Gardens Aglow, a holiday-themed light display at the Maine Botanical Gardens, considered one of the best botanical gardens in America. Better known to locals than visitors is Christmas By the Sea, an annual festival that transforms scenic Ogunquit into a lively Christmas getaway.

The event, celebrating its 39th anniversary this year, is set to take place on the weekend of December 12 to 14, 2025. The festivities kick off at 4:30 p.m. with a bridge lighting ceremony at Footbridge Beach; complimentary hot chocolate and cookies will be served. Then it's on to Rotary Park in Perkins Cove for an outdoor Christmas tree lighting, holiday carols, and s'mores.

Participants are welcome to warm up while browsing through local shops, which keep extended hours for the event, before a 7 p.m. holiday concert featuring a youth choir at Ogunquit Baptist Church. Expect more caroling, cocoa, and cookies at the final event of the evening: the downtown tree lighting at Veterans Park.