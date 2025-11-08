Only One US Spot Made The 'Most Beautiful Villages In The World' List, And It's An East Coast Dream
Forbes released its annual round-up of "the world's most beautiful villages" for 2025, and travelers won't be surprised to see certain popular destinations on the list. There's the postcard-worthy Austrian mountain town of Hallstatt, one of the most visited places on Earth. Then there's the Greek village of Oia on the island of Santorini, and Manarola, a colorful cliffside town in Italy's breathtaking Cinque Terre. But some lesser-known destinations made the cut, too, including the dreamy East Coast village of Ogunquit, Maine.
Located in York County, along the state's southern coast, Ogunquit is the only town in the U.S. to be recognized on this year's list. According to Forbes' report, released in collaboration with Unforgettable Travel Company (a New York-based luxury travel firm), the village's spectacular natural setting was a major contributing factor to its inclusion.
The write-up highlights the Marginal Way, a seaside trail that winds along the rugged coastline, as well as the pretty Ogunquit Beach, mist-covered in the morning with "sand gleaming like polished shell." Also of note, per Forbes, is Perkins Cove, a picturesque fishing harbor located at the point where the Josias River flows into the Atlantic. It's also where you'll find the southern entry point to the Marginal Way footpath. The easy out-and-back hike, about 2.3 miles long, can be completed in an hour, leaving you plenty of time to enjoy lunch or dinner in town.
Explore the scenic village of Ogunquit, Maine
The village's appeal isn't solely about its surrounding landscapes, though — Ogunquit apparently earned its spot on the list, in part, for its food traditions and laid-back vibes. The Forbes article mentions the aroma of lobster bisque, one of several regional seafood dishes you'll find in restaurants around Perkins Cove, and blueberry pie, a dessert that's popular across Maine due to the region's plentiful fresh blueberries. One of the most mouthwatering places in town to grab a lobster roll is at Footbridge Lobster, a quaint seafood shack on the water's edge. Or you can dine on gourmet grilled fish at M.C. Perkins Cove, named by Food & Wine as one of the most romantic restaurants in the country.
If you happen to be visiting between May and October, a wonderful way to appreciate Ogunquit's charm is by boat. Finestkind Scenic Cruises offers sightseeing excursions, including a breakfast cruise ($41 per person at the time of writing), a journey along the coast to the Nubble Lighthouse ($41 per person), a cocktail cruise ($31 per person), a lobstering trip ($30 per person), and a sailing trip ($50 per person). Each ride lasts from 50 minutes to just under two hours.
There's no shortage of characterful places to stay in town. Anchorage By The Sea, Ogunquit Resort Collection (from $164 per night) has luxurious rooms and a gorgeous grassy lawn that slopes down to the waterfront, while Sea Chambers Motel offers budget-friendly lodgings just off the beach. Rates will be higher during the summer months. The closest international airport is a half an hour drive away in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, but it's also fairly easy to fly into Boston Logan International Airport, rent a car, and make the 1.5-hour drive to Ogunquit.