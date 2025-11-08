Only One US Spot Made The 'Most Beautiful Villages In The World' List, And It's An East Coast Dream

Forbes released its annual round-up of "the world's most beautiful villages" for 2025, and travelers won't be surprised to see certain popular destinations on the list. There's the postcard-worthy Austrian mountain town of Hallstatt, one of the most visited places on Earth. Then there's the Greek village of Oia on the island of Santorini, and Manarola, a colorful cliffside town in Italy's breathtaking Cinque Terre. But some lesser-known destinations made the cut, too, including the dreamy East Coast village of Ogunquit, Maine.

Located in York County, along the state's southern coast, Ogunquit is the only town in the U.S. to be recognized on this year's list. According to Forbes' report, released in collaboration with Unforgettable Travel Company (a New York-based luxury travel firm), the village's spectacular natural setting was a major contributing factor to its inclusion.

The write-up highlights the Marginal Way, a seaside trail that winds along the rugged coastline, as well as the pretty Ogunquit Beach, mist-covered in the morning with "sand gleaming like polished shell." Also of note, per Forbes, is Perkins Cove, a picturesque fishing harbor located at the point where the Josias River flows into the Atlantic. It's also where you'll find the southern entry point to the Marginal Way footpath. The easy out-and-back hike, about 2.3 miles long, can be completed in an hour, leaving you plenty of time to enjoy lunch or dinner in town.