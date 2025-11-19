An Overlooked Midwest City Is America's Hot Foodie Destination Full Of International Flavors
In the past, cities regarded as the best foodie destinations in the United States were invariably along the coasts, including places like Miami, New York City, and Los Angeles. But there's plenty of tasty fare to be found in the middle of the country, too, and people from outside the Midwest are finally starting to notice. Ohio's capital city of Columbus, in particular, has been getting a lot of love lately for its culinary offerings. It secured the No. 7 spot on the 2025 Food & Wine list of America's Next Great Food Cities, and was ranked No. 8 in Condé Nast Traveler's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards for the Best Food Cities in the U.S. Essence Magazine even included Columbus on its list of the best destinations for culinary travel alongside international cities like Paris and Barcelona.
For anyone who's spent time in Columbus, this recognition is less surprising than it is overdue. Ohio's capital has long been known for neighborhoods like downtown's historic German Village, which was established by German immigrants in the early 19th century and has been a favorite destination for authentic German food since Schmidt's Sausage Haus opened its doors in 1886. This history hints at what has given Columbus such an exciting restaurant scene today: the city is a true melting pot, with 63% of its population growth between 2020 and 2022 driven by international migration. Roughly 10% of the city's population is immigrants, and over 9,000 of those individuals are entrepreneurs, many of whom have started restaurants that celebrate their home country's cuisine. You can sample food from more than a dozen different countries in downtown alone, with even more on offer across the greater Columbus area.
How Columbus became a food mecca
Though it's only recently become a foodie hotspot, Columbus's culinary scene has been quietly thriving for years. The first public market opened in 1814, just two years after the city was founded. In the early 1830s, the Ohio Canal and National Road prompted the population to more than double from 1832 to 1834. The city kept growing through the 1840s, largely thanks to the arrival of immigrants from Germany and Ireland. This kicked off the international restaurant culture Columbus enjoys today, especially once railroads were laid in the mid-1800s, which made it a hub of trade and agriculture.
The early culinary traditions of Columbus were heavy on pork, corn, and dairy produced at nearby farms. The 20th century saw the emergence of a fine dining scene, anchored by spots like Marzetti Restaurant, which was opened in 1896 by Italian immigrant Teresa Marzetti and became famous for its salad dressings (which are still sold in stores today, though the restaurant closed in 1972). The Maramor, opened in 1920, was arguably the first restaurant to put Columbus on the culinary map as a favorite spot of food reviewer Duncan Hines. Columbus gained a different flavor of food fame in 1969, when Dave Thomas opened the first Wendy's on East Broad Street. While that original restaurant closed in 2007, there's a historical plaque marking the site for visiting fast-food history buffs.
The main lesson here is that Columbus residents have enjoyed a wide variety of restaurants for decades, even if few people outside the city haven't realized it. This spirit is part of what's driving the current culinary renaissance. As Hoyo's Kitchen co-owner Abdilahi Hassan explains, "Columbus's food scene thrives on adventurous eaters whose curiosity for new cuisines supports the city's multicultural culinary landscape."
Top spots to eat and drink in Columbus, Ohio
Picking out top restaurants from a food scene as diverse as Columbus' is a tall order. The Bengali-American fusion at Agni landed it on Bon Appétit's list of 20 Best New Restaurants for 2024. The restaurant is owned by Top Chef alum and James Beard nominee Avishar Barua, who isn't the only award contender in the city. Fellow 2024 James Beard semifinalist BJ Lieberman's most recent venture is Metsi's Wood-Fired Italian in the Short North. Favorites from its menu include the whipped ricotta, mushroom arancini, and osso buco, which one Yelp reviewer reported "was so tender it fell apart with the push of a butter knife."
Fans of casual dining will also have their pick of places in Columbus. The city boasts the second-largest Somali population in America, and the fast-casual restaurant Hoyo's Kitchen celebrates this cuisine. It's in downtown's North Market, a food hall with 33 stalls offering everything from Bavarian pretzels to Vietnamese pho. Fans of barbecue can hit up Ray Ray's Hog Pit, a local chain serving traditional smoked brisket, ribs, and pulled pork since it was founded in 2009 by Chef James Anderson (another James Beard semifinalist).
The craft cocktail scene in Columbus is just as exciting as its restaurants. The Columbus Distillery Trail highlights some of the city's best spirit producers, and there are several unique bars where you can enjoy them in a drink. Local mixologist Annie Williams Pierce was the first female winner of Bombay Sapphire's Most Imaginative Bartender competition, and she puts that imagination to use at Law Bird, a bar known for their Goosebumps-inspired cocktails. For Asian-inspired eats and vibes, head to Cobra in the Brewery District for original mixed drinks and delicious dumplings, noodles, and sandwiches served until last call.