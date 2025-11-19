Though it's only recently become a foodie hotspot, Columbus's culinary scene has been quietly thriving for years. The first public market opened in 1814, just two years after the city was founded. In the early 1830s, the Ohio Canal and National Road prompted the population to more than double from 1832 to 1834. The city kept growing through the 1840s, largely thanks to the arrival of immigrants from Germany and Ireland. This kicked off the international restaurant culture Columbus enjoys today, especially once railroads were laid in the mid-1800s, which made it a hub of trade and agriculture.

The early culinary traditions of Columbus were heavy on pork, corn, and dairy produced at nearby farms. The 20th century saw the emergence of a fine dining scene, anchored by spots like Marzetti Restaurant, which was opened in 1896 by Italian immigrant Teresa Marzetti and became famous for its salad dressings (which are still sold in stores today, though the restaurant closed in 1972). The Maramor, opened in 1920, was arguably the first restaurant to put Columbus on the culinary map as a favorite spot of food reviewer Duncan Hines. Columbus gained a different flavor of food fame in 1969, when Dave Thomas opened the first Wendy's on East Broad Street. While that original restaurant closed in 2007, there's a historical plaque marking the site for visiting fast-food history buffs.

The main lesson here is that Columbus residents have enjoyed a wide variety of restaurants for decades, even if few people outside the city haven't realized it. This spirit is part of what's driving the current culinary renaissance. As Hoyo's Kitchen co-owner Abdilahi Hassan explains, "Columbus's food scene thrives on adventurous eaters whose curiosity for new cuisines supports the city's multicultural culinary landscape."