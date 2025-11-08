The Top 5 Foodie Cities In America For 2025 (And NYC Didn't Even Make The Cut), Per A Study

They say the way to one's heart is through their stomach, and some American cities happen to understand this better than others. Using 28 key metrics to evaluate the foodie scenes of 182 U.S. cities, personal finance firm WalletHub revealed 2025's Best Foodie Cities in America — and the results defied expectations, with perennial favorite New York City failing to make it to the top five.

Miami victoriously claimed the No. 1 spot as America's Best Foodie City with a burgeoning food scene that delivers on two key factors: a balance of diversity, accessibility, and quality with affordability. The intent of the study was to probe beyond each city's dining-out culture — WalletHub considered the gamut of the foodie experience, from the availability of Michelin-starred restaurants to food trucks; the presence of farmers markets and food festivals; the cost of groceries; and the overall quality of a city's food experience. "The top cities cater not just to people who enjoy dining out, but also to foodies who enjoy putting their own skills to the test by exploring new flavors in their own kitchens," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo.

So who else made it to the top five? Portland bagged the No. 2 spot with its wealth of craft breweries and food festivals, proving that it's got more clout in the food scene beyond its status as the coffee capital of America. San Francisco followed close behind as proud host to a jaw-dropping number of Michelin-starred restaurants, while Seattle came in fourth, scoring high in restaurant, craft brewery, and winery volume per capita. Finally, Orlando rounded out the top five. Now, enough with the appetizers — let's get to the main dish and dig into what makes these cities magnets for foodies.