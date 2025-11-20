America's Most-Visited City During Thanksgiving Is An Iconic Vacation Destination
Between the crisp air, the crunch of autumn leaves in Central Park, and the colorful procession of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade that marches through Manhattan each year, there's nothing quite as magical as Thanksgiving in New York City. According to annually collected data by Allianz Partners USA, the Big Apple has claimed the crown as the top Thanksgiving travel destination five years in a row, beating out other popular Thanksgiving vacation destinations in the US like Seattle and Chicago.
Naturally, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the city's biggest allures of the season, drawing in over 3.5 million spectators each year. This year, the iconic parade is celebrating its 99th year and is expected to be one of the largest events yet. Understandably, the sidewalks can get exceptionally packed for the occasion, but thankfully, this chic New York City hotel lets you watch the parade from your room.
Aside from the parade, there are an abundance of festivities in New York City to celebrate the season of gratitude — from holiday markets and Thanksgiving feasts to ice skating and Black Friday extravaganzas. If you're planning your holiday retreat, you'll find plenty to gobble up in the Big Apple.
Experience seasonal magic at NYC's most iconic spots
Traveling to New York City for Thanksgiving is no joke. In 2024, the Port Authority estimated 3.2 million people would travel through the major airports serving New York City during the Thanksgiving season, with the busiest day being December 1. So, if you're booking your flight into John F. Kennedy International (JFK), LaGuardia Airport (LGA), or even Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) in New Jersey, be prepared for big crowds and long lines at TSA, and arrive at least two hours before flights to prevent travel delays.
Once you arrive in the Big Apple, you'll have a world of autumnal festivities awaiting you. A stroll through Central Park is a must, where you'll find a grove of fall colors inspired by the Catskills and Adirondacks tucked inside. From there, it's just a 10-minute walk to Rockefeller Center, where you can indulge in one of the city's most iconic pastimes of the season: ice skating. Since 1936, skating at the rink at Rockefeller Center has been a beloved New York City tradition. If you're in New York City the week after Thanksgiving, you can catch the legendary lighting of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, which sets the plaza aglow until mid-January.
Other things to do in New York City for Thanksgiviing
Arguably, the best part about Thanksgiving is the food, and there are plenty of places in NYC to enjoy a holiday feast, from upscale restaurants to cozy steakhouses. If you want to stick to iconic spots in the city, the Central Park Boathouse offers a three-course holiday meal complete with mouthwatering dishes like roasted turkey, honey-roasted ham, and pumpkin cheesecake. For a touch of Parisian elegance, reserve your spot at Fouget's. The beloved brasserie in Tribeca serves a decadent prix-fixe dinner with French-inspired dishes that offer a sophisticated spin on the Thanksgiving classics. Plates start at $185 per person, so if you're looking for a meal that's heavy on your stomach yet lighter on your wallet, try The Dynamo Room. Situated steps away from Penn Station, the scrumptious steakhouse offers a Thanksgiving Day turkey plate for $42.95, served with mashed potatoes, stuffing, and cranberries for a bite-worthy feast at a fraction of the price.
When you've thoroughly stuffed yourself, you can work off the extra calories by hitting the Black Friday sales. Fifth Avenue is the city's world-famous street, boasting landmarks and luxury stores like Coach, Gucci, and Saks Fifth Avenue, and the sales are abundant the day after Thanksgiving. If you're on a budget or on the hunt for hand-crafted gifts, be sure to hit up the Bank of America Winter Village in Bryant Park. Running from late-October till early January, the open-air holiday market features an array of local vendors and artisan food stands, and is open on Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Whatever traditions you enjoy on Thanksgiving, New York City is the perfect place to celebrate them.