America's Most-Visited City During Thanksgiving Is An Iconic Vacation Destination

Between the crisp air, the crunch of autumn leaves in Central Park, and the colorful procession of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade that marches through Manhattan each year, there's nothing quite as magical as Thanksgiving in New York City. According to annually collected data by Allianz Partners USA, the Big Apple has claimed the crown as the top Thanksgiving travel destination five years in a row, beating out other popular Thanksgiving vacation destinations in the US like Seattle and Chicago.

Naturally, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is one of the city's biggest allures of the season, drawing in over 3.5 million spectators each year. This year, the iconic parade is celebrating its 99th year and is expected to be one of the largest events yet. Understandably, the sidewalks can get exceptionally packed for the occasion, but thankfully, this chic New York City hotel lets you watch the parade from your room.

Aside from the parade, there are an abundance of festivities in New York City to celebrate the season of gratitude — from holiday markets and Thanksgiving feasts to ice skating and Black Friday extravaganzas. If you're planning your holiday retreat, you'll find plenty to gobble up in the Big Apple.