This Chic New York City Hotel Lets You Watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade From Your Room

As you might expect, the New York Hilton Midtown during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is not a budget-friendly NYC sleeping spot. Prices for the rooms start at $815 per night and go up to $3,250 for a corner room with the best views. There's also a three- or four-night minimum stay depending on the room, so even the cheapest rooms will add up. But on the other hand, if you look at this as a special, once in a lifetime opportunity, it may be worth it.

Even if you don't have one of the parade-view rooms, one commenter on Facebook, who said they stayed there for Thanksgiving, noted that "There is an area outside the hotel for hotel guests only and the view is pretty good. You do need to get out there early to get a good spot." They also reminded people that the view isn't the same as the one you get from being out on the ground; it may be more of a top-down view of the balloons. Another tip from someone who's been there is to have the TV on and tuned to the parade while you watch out the window. That way you can hear the commentary about what you're looking at. It might not sync up exactly with what's going by on your window, but it will definitely help bring in the festive flair.

For more fun in Midtown, NYC's world famous Fifth Avenue has upscale shopping and incredible window displays. The ice rink at Rockefeller Center is a 10-minute walk from the hotel, and the famous Rockefeller Christmas Tree will be in place, though not lit up until December 3rd.