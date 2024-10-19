12 Destinations For A Family-Friendly Thanksgiving Vacation
It's no secret that Thanksgiving travel can be chaotic — but the payoff is well worth it for the wonderful memories, the holiday sights, and the delicious meals that await. Despite some of the common misgivings associated with Thanksgiving travel, it's actually a beautiful season to explore and enjoy various destinations with the family.
There's much about Thanksgiving travel to appreciate for before digging into the big meal. Temperatures are relatively comfortable, family-friendly activities abound, and there are delicious foods to tuck into no matter where you decide to go with your loved ones.
Therein lies the question: Where should you travel for Thanksgiving? If you're planning to head out of town with the family, there are many destinations to keep in mind — all of which offer something special, be it scenic views, great weather, or the promise of seasonal activities. Your choice may depend on any number of factors, like whether you're traveling as a couple or have children. Here are 12 top destinations to consider for your family-friendly Thanksgiving vacation.
Park City, Utah
Park City, resembling a European alpine town, offers a palette of rich fall colors coupled with invigorating mountain air, lending the city postcard-perfect appeal that appeals to families in search of a destination that offers adventure and coziness. As ski season kicks off in November, the Park City Mountain slopes are ready for thrill-seekers to enjoy fresh powder. For those not quite ready for skiing or snowboarding, the Park City Ice Arena is a fun stop for public skating and private lessons.
Off the slopes, the place to be is Main Street. This is an ideal spot for classic holiday experiences, from festive holiday meals at one of the many gourmet restaurants that line the road to gift shopping at a quaint boutique. Families can take in the season's decorations, or explore the area's rich mining history at the Park City Museum. Make some unique memories during the weekend on the North Pole Express, a 90-minute journey with some holiday surprises that are sure to delight people of all ages.
A hearty meal is a given, whether you stop at one of the aforementioned restaurants for a traditional feast or grab sides and dessert to go that you can take back to your hotel. Be sure to check in advance if you have a specific establishment in mind, as some are closed on Thanksgiving Day itself — but will be open on the rest of the holiday weekend.
New York City, New York
There's no question that New York City is a lively Thanksgiving destination, especially when it comes to outdoor activities. The iconic Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a can't-miss event since its inception in 1924, featuring larger-than-life floats, balloons, and Broadway performances. It's well worth the attempt to snag a spot along the parade route (between Central Park West and Herald Square). If you can't catch the excitement in person, many of the hotels and eateries along the route offer breakfast packages along with excellent views.
It's no secret that the city transforms into a holiday wonderland at this time of the year. Explore the charming pop-up shops in the Winter Village at Bryant Park and pick up some local goods and seasonal treats for those you love the most. You can even ice skate here, or stroll along historic Fifth Avenue taking in the awe-inspiring and lavish department store window displays. Central Park is an equally worthy spot for a brisk fall walk, with plenty of free space for little ones to play (including the Tisch Children's Zoo, which open all year).
Naturally, the city brims with an array of Thanksgiving dinner options. Whether you're after a cozy, family-friendly meal or something at a swanky, Michelin-starred spot, there's a suitable choice for you. Popular options include the Palm Court at the Plaza Hotel and Tavern on the Green in Central Park.
Williamsburg, VA
Scenic Williamsburg is especially enchanting during Thanksgiving. The town brims with an uplifting festive spirit, evident in everything from the twinkling lights that decorate the many 18th-century buildings to the fall foliage crunching beneath your feet. This is the place to immerse yourself in the 18th century, as reenactors create scenes from bygone periods. Learn about American Indian encampments or discover the American and British works on display at the DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum and the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum.
Book a Christmas Bounce Ticket to maximize the holiday fun during this visit. The three-day pass allows unlimited admission to both Colonial Williamsburg and Christmas Town at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. The latter is a true winter wonderland, with epic light displays (including one dubbed "the largest" in the country), Santa's Workshop, tasty treats, shopping, and so much more. Or enjoy the holiday at the Williamsburg Campground. Kids will delight in the Teeny Tiny Farm Petting Zoo and relaxed evenings by the fire pit.
Many Williamsburg restaurants are open on Thanksgiving, offering lavish feasts and buffets. Among the most iconic is the King's Arms Tavern, open since 1772, and the Colonial Williamsburg Inn for a fine dining experience. Shopping in Williamsburg is unique, as there are many quaint boutiques offering more unique gifts. Merchants Square and the Williamsburg Premium Outlets are among the most popular destinations.
Lake Tahoe, CA
Mother Nature's splendor is on full display year-round in Lake Tahoe, but this destination feels even more adventurous during the Thanksgiving season. Snow usually dusts the Sierra Nevada by late November, making it an optimal time to visit for ski enthusiasts. Hit the slopes at Heavenly Mountain Resort — home to a whopping 4,800 acres of navigable terrain that are ideal for people of all skill levels. If that's not your thing, enjoy stunning panoramic views of the lake and mountains via a 2.4-mile gondola journey. If the snow hasn't yet fallen, you can hit the trails for a scenic, crunchy hike instead.
For a more relaxed day, visit South Lake Tahoe's Heavenly Village. The festive atmosphere here is irresistible, as it's illuminated by holiday lights and filled with activities like holiday shopping (including plenty of unique finds from stores that don't exist anywhere else) and ice skating at the famous outdoor rink decorated with gleaming snowflakes. Grab a hot chocolate and take in the sights as you wander through with the family.
Many of the area's resorts and restaurants serve traditional Thanksgiving meals — and you can expect to feast in style as you enjoy beautiful water views from Edgewood Tahoe or Riva Grill on the Lake. There's also the option to pick up complete meals or ingredients from area caterers if you're renting a property and want to enjoy your food in privacy with the family or even cook it together.
Boston, MA
There's no dearth of Thanksgiving activities for families traveling to Boston. History and holiday cheer are both on the menu in this iconic city known for its many landmarks, including the 2.5-mile Freedom Trail. This guided tour to the country's revolutionary past is led by lively, costumed professionals who take you on a joyous stroll you through 16 of the city's most important sites, including Boston Common (the oldest public park in the country), Paul Revere House, and the Old State House. At the same time, you'll enjoy the crisp weather — while providing everyone in the family with a valuable educational experience.
Shopping opportunities abound, too, whether you're looking for a special memento from the city, an antique, or a luxury item. Visit vibrant Charles Street for ornate, elegant, vintage gifts sure to leave a lasting impression, or head to charming Newbury Street for its medley of both upscale and one-of-a-kind merchandise. It's worth catching a holiday show at the Boston Opera House, too. The circa-1928 venue annually hosts popular plays and musicals that are fun for the whole family.
For Thanksgiving feasts, the options range from casual to fine. For a fancier experience, consider a swanky Thanksgiving prix-fixe brunch with waterfront views at the Boston Harbor Hotel. Or enjoy jaw-dropping rooftop views from the resplendent Contessa, a contemporary-chic spot set atop The Newbury Boston. Walk off that hearty meal with a stroll along the Charles River Esplanade, perfect for enjoying the beautiful weather and scenery in relative solitude.
Chicago, IL
The bustling urban setting makes Chicago a lively option for families who crave a little extra energy during their Thanksgiving holiday. Among the most notable highlights is the Chicago Thanksgiving Day Parade on State Street. With its many balloons, floats, bands, and other entertainment, it's been a city tradition since the first parade in 1934. Grab a prime view along the route if you're lucky — or enjoy a tasty meal at a hotel as you take in the festivities from a cozier spot.
Visit the winter wonderland that is Millennium Park and prepare for endless festivities. From skating at the McCormick Tribune Ice Rink to photo-taking at the Cloud Gate Sculpture ("The Bean"), there's no dearth of memorable activities for families to enjoy here. The iconic Christmas tree is typically lit just in time for the holiday, adding an extra dose of merriment to pictures. It's worth a stroll through the ZooLights display featuring a stunning three million lights, plus a 65-foot Ferris wheel, at Lincoln Park Zoo.
The Windy City's culinary scene is unmatched, offering both classic and creative options for the big meal. Why not enjoy a rich meal at Gene & Georgetti, the oldest steakhouse in town? Those craving some truly old-world recipes will find them at Big Jones, known for its lavish, Southern-style, five-course Thanksgiving spreads. For unforgettable views of Lake Michigan and Millennium Park that will make you glad you came, try a meal on the all-season rooftop terrace at Cindy's.
Plymouth, MA
Given that it's the birthplace of Thanksgiving, it's well worth spending the holiday in Plymouth for a truly educational and joyful experience. Steeped in history, the city hosts many events that commemorate the occasion. Among them is America's Hometown Thanksgiving Parade, annually held the Saturday before Thanksgiving. If you're in town early enough, it's well worth viewing for the marching bands, costumed characters, and other entertainers celebrating the first Thanksgiving with the Plymouth Harbor shimmering behind them.
Two other major events are held in advance of the holiday, including the Plymouth Philharmonic concert and the National Drum and Bugle Corp Concert, both at the historic Plymouth Memorial Hall. Even Thanksgiving dinner in Plymouth is a decidedly different experience from what you might enjoy in other cities. The Plimouth Patuxet museum of history, dating from 1947, hosts "The Story of Thanksgiving" dinner, complete with a meal that is inspired by the meal served following President Lincoln's Thanksgiving proclamation.
You'll feel like you've gone back in time as you wander The Shoppes at Village Landing, the quaint, open-air marketplace with cobbled roads. Here's where to find unique holiday gifts while enjoying festive treats. About 10 minutes from the waterfront, Plymouth Square is a family-friendly destination offering live music, crafts, ice skating, snacks, shopping, and so much more.
National Harbor, MD
Set along the Potomac River, National Harbor is a buzzy destination that offers something for people of all ages. The vibrant community is ideal for a Thanksgiving getaway, with one of its most well-known highlights being The Capital Wheel. The colorful observation wheel isn't open on Thanksgiving day, but spins from morning to night during the rest of the holiday weekend. The 180-foot wheel is a must for the spectacular river and city views alone.
The beauty of National Harbor is that you really don't have to leave at all. There are eight hotels here, along with a whopping 40 restaurants and 160 stores. You can do all of your holiday shopping — and Thanksgiving grubbing — right here. Among the highlights are the bargains at Tanger National Harbor, an outlet mall home to brand-name retailers galore. National Harbor also hosts joyous holiday events, including "A Charlie Brown Christmas" at Gaylord National Resort, holiday performances, photos with Santa Claus, and holiday meals.
Speaking of food, a Thanksgiving feast at National Harbor is destined to be unforgettable. Enjoy a buffet, a formal meal at a steakhouse offering water views, or a more casual feast featuring all of the sides and desserts imaginable. Once you've dined, you can work off the meal with a walk through the community. Visit the Christmas tree in all its illuminated brilliance — and don't miss the artisan-created ice sculpture of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.
Gatlinburg, TN
Known for its natural beauty, mountain views, and famous aquarium, Gatlinburg is perfect for families who absolutely love the colors of the season and appreciate all that Mother Nature has to offer. This memorable town is known as the gateway to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Charming and inviting, Gatlinburg brims with a cozy quality that's especially appealing during the chilliest months of the year. Whether you book a cabin, a chalet, or a hotel room, exquisite views of the Smoky Mountains are all but given.
This is an ideal time of year to make the trek along Laurel Falls, a paved trail that's suitable for people of all skill levels — and that rewards journeyers with stunning views of Laurel Falls and the surrounding peaks. Fun family activities kick off during Thanksgiving weekend, too, including the Gatlinburg Festival of Trees, held at the W.L. Mills Conference Center and featuring everything from holiday treats to visits with Santa Claus to, of course, decorative trees. Winter sports enthusiasts know there's no better place than Ober Mountain to enjoy snow tubing, which begins the weekend before Thanksgiving.
Many of the area's most beloved restaurants are open on Thanksgiving day, including Ober Gatlinburg, Applewood Farmhouse, and Mama's Farmhouse. All serve up traditional meals, and many are open until evening. Another option for an unforgettable meal is Anakeesta, the famed adventure park featuring the Cliff Top Restaurant, light shows, and other family-friendly activities.
Stowe, VT
There's certainly no lack of fun family activities to enjoy during Thanksgiving in Stowe. In the shadows of Mount Mansfield, the quaint mountain resort town oozes the type of quaint charm only found in New England. It's home to many different hiking trails, offers beautiful views of the surrounding Green Mountains, and, at every turn, features a palette of rich autumn hues. That there are so many outdoor activities to enjoy at this time of the year is no surprise, given that it's so widely regarded for its world-class skiing.
Thanksgiving meal options are abundant in Stowe, too. Enjoy a hearty meal at one of the area's many diverse establishments, including traditional fare at Stowe Bee Bakery & Café, the Grand Ballroom at Spruce Peak at Stowe Vermont (the former Stowe Mountain Lodge), and the 18 Main dining room at The Green Mountain Inn dating from 1833.
You won't find the usual big box retailers in Stowe. If you're hoping to find some special gifts, though, you won't be disappointed. This is the ideal spot to pick up something unusual or unexpected from one of the many boutiques, general stores, glassware studios, or country stores in the area.
San Antonio, TX
You may feel like you're in another world when you spend Thanksgiving in San Antonio. The famed River Walk is just one of San Antonio's many free attractions, transforming into a brilliant display of colorful, twinkling lights and vibrant decorations. Among the most popular events of the season is the Ford Holiday River Parade, held the day after Thanksgiving and perfect for everyone in the family to make merry memories. It features dozens of floats, thousands of lights, and plenty of food and drink. SeaWorld San Antonio is a must-visit, too, as it hosts the SeaWorld Christmas Celebration from mid-November through early January.
Don't miss the chance to spend some time on the ice, either. The Rotary Ice Rink is an annual favorite, held downtown at Travis Park through the beginning of the year. Another popular spot is Six Flags Fiesta Texas, which hosts the annual Holiday in the Park event during the weekends. It's a true feast for the senses, offering everything from tasty treats to joyous tunes.
Those activities are easy to add to your itinerary, but it may be more challenging to choose where to enjoy your Thanksgiving feast. The River Walk is packed with restaurants offering their own flavorful takes on the festive meal. Whether you're craving a lavish multi-course meal in a fine dining establishment or prefer to indulge in your family's favorite sides at a cozier spot, you'll find a place to indulge here.
San Diego, CA
Sunny San Diego brings to mind visions of mild weather and coastal charm, offering a lovely backdrop for a special — and decidedly less cold — Thanksgiving holiday. Relaxation is key here, and the lovely conditions make it easy to enjoy many of the city's popular outdoor activities in comfort. That means a visit to the San Diego Zoo may be in order. It's open throughout the Thanksgiving weekend, allowing ample time to explore the many exhibits on site and see the more than 4,000 rare animals residing there.
The city also hosts plenty of festive events during the holiday, including the always lively O'side Turkey Trot (named a "Top Trot" by major publications) and Father Joe's Villages Thanksgiving Day 5K Run and Walk, held at Balboa Park. The event benefits the homeless, making it an especially meaningful activity that everyone in the family can feel good about partaking in during the holiday. When the sun sets, almost nothing is as dazzling as the All That Jazz Lightshow Spectacular at the Hotel del Coronado. No reservations are needed, so you can stop in during a weekend evening to catch the awe-inspiring 10-minute spectacle.
As for where to enjoy your meal, you'll first need to decide between land and sea. Consider a traditional Thanksgiving lunch or dinner aboard a cruise that sails the San Diego Bay. Or opt for a buffet, upscale steakhouse meal overlooking the water, or a fusion feast at one of the area's many restaurants.