12 Destinations For A Family-Friendly Thanksgiving Vacation

It's no secret that Thanksgiving travel can be chaotic — but the payoff is well worth it for the wonderful memories, the holiday sights, and the delicious meals that await. Despite some of the common misgivings associated with Thanksgiving travel, it's actually a beautiful season to explore and enjoy various destinations with the family.

Advertisement

There's much about Thanksgiving travel to appreciate for before digging into the big meal. Temperatures are relatively comfortable, family-friendly activities abound, and there are delicious foods to tuck into no matter where you decide to go with your loved ones.

Therein lies the question: Where should you travel for Thanksgiving? If you're planning to head out of town with the family, there are many destinations to keep in mind — all of which offer something special, be it scenic views, great weather, or the promise of seasonal activities. Your choice may depend on any number of factors, like whether you're traveling as a couple or have children. Here are 12 top destinations to consider for your family-friendly Thanksgiving vacation.

Advertisement