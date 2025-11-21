Idaho's Affordable State Park Full Of Wildlife Has Yellowstone Vibes Without The Crowds

Seeing the wide and wild landscapes of Yellowstone National Park is a staple on most travelers' bucket lists — and for good reason. Picture a vast wilderness comprising canyons, rivers, and mountain ranges, alongside roaming meadows with charismatic wildlife and geysers shooting to the skies. Yellowstone's fame is undeniable, and it seems to be growing more popular each year. Just through June 2025, the West's premier national park clocked in 1.69 million visitors — the most in the first half of the year, ever. And these millions of visitors have been the norm for decades! But what if there was a spot that's just as gorgeous, minus the swaths of people? Luckily, there is one, and it exists within the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem itself.

Harriman State Park in Idaho (not to be confused with the one in New York) is a superb recluse for crowd-averse travelers, located about 37 miles from Yellowstone's West Entrance. Its diverse wildlife rivals the adorable critters you can spot at Yellowstone, and the region has all the postcard-worthy vistas as its popular cousin (though the iconic geothermal features are missing).

It's also more affordable, with the daily motor vehicle fees at $7 compared to $20 to $35 at Yellowstone National Park. And while Yellowstone's basic campsites are around $30 to $35 per night, Harriman State Park offers beautiful and contemporary yurts at $75 to $110 per night with plywood floors and bunk beds to keep you comfortable.