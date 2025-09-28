5 Adorable Animals Tourists Might Spot At Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park has some incredible natural scenery, from vibrant hydrothermal pools and stunning geysers to towering mountain ranges and surging rivers. For many visitors, however, the breathtaking landscapes are just a bonus — the main attraction is the wildlife. Yellowstone is one of those national parks where you're almost guaranteed to see a bear, plus there are bison everywhere (they might even cause a traffic jam), and it's common to see mountain goats traversing the rocky slopes. Seeing any of these incredible creatures can be a life-changing experience, but finding some of the cutest animals in Yellowstone National Park requires a bit more searching.

If you're in the right place at the right time, you might just see river otters splashing around in the water, little martens looking down at you from the tree branches, a pika perching on a rock, a ground squirrel popping up out of the meadow grass, or an elusive bobcat peering out of the underbrush. Seeing one of these adorable critters is a matter of time and luck, but if you understand the habits of the creatures you most want to see, you can improve your chances. Planning your trip to the park in the right season, heading to the right area, and being there at the right time will give you the highest chance of getting an absolutely adorable animal sighting.